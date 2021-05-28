Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases with 31,459 discharges, 24,214 new cases

A healthcare worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka on Thursday crossed the 25 lakh mark, as the state recorded 24,214 new cases and 476 fatalities, the health department said. The day also saw 31,459 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.
Out of the new cases, 5,949 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 6,643 discharges and 273 deaths.
As of May 27 evening, cumulatively 25,23,998 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 27,405 deaths and 20,94,369 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Active cases stood at 4,02,203. While the positivity rate for the day stood at
17.59 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.96 per cent.
Ballari accounted for 22 deaths, Mysuru (18), Belagavi and Dharwad (15), Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada (13), followed by others. Mysuru logged 2,240 new cases, Hassan 1,505, Tumakuru 1,219, Belagavi 1,147, Udupi 905, followed by others.
A total of over 2,91,98,945 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,37,643 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)
Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.
Admitting that some attempts were on within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to replace him as Karnataka’s chief minister, B S Yediyurappa stated that controlling the Covid-19 pandemic and protecting the interests of the people were his only priorities now.
Ever since Karnataka went into a lockdown to combat and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the transgender community has been suffering like never before as the shutting down of public spaces and cancellation of weddings have led to a complete loss in earnings for them. Like last year, the community is looking for a relief package from the government to help them tide through these difficult times.
Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
The Covid-19 vaccination drive for frontline workers and priority groups identified by the government is picking up pace in Bengaluru. From earlier this week, an average of around 20,000 people from across 25 categories were inoculated daily in the city.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is in charge of the vaccination drive in the city, has appointed nodal officers to identify and ensure vaccine availability to eligible beneficiaries in each category.
Dr Vaishnavi K, who is in charge of identifying the differently abled, those living in destitution, and old-age homes, among others, told indianexpress.com that she is in contact with numerous government and non-governmental organisations to streamline the process.
