Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 925 new Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, state capital now has 12 containment zones

Five of the 12 containment zones were identified in the last 24 hours. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 925 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Bengaluru on Thursday, as the capital city continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city rose to 12, with five of them identified in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, 1488 cases were reported from across the state with eight more deaths linked to the pandemic on March 18. Nearly 72 per cent of the total 11,359 cases in the state are in Bengaluru alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Thursday are Dakshina Kannada (64), Kalaburagi (59), Bidar (53), and Mysuru (49).