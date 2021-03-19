scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 925 new Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, state capital now has 12 containment zones

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Nearly 72 per cent of the total 11,359 cases in the state are in Bengaluru alone.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 19, 2021 8:22:35 am
COVID-19 test, Coronavirus TestFive of the 12 containment zones were identified in the last 24 hours. Express Photo: Praveen Khanna

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 925 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Bengaluru on Thursday, as the capital city continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city rose to 12, with five of them identified in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, 1488 cases were reported from across the state with eight more deaths linked to the pandemic on March 18. Nearly 72 per cent of the total 11,359 cases in the state are in Bengaluru alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Thursday are Dakshina Kannada (64), Kalaburagi (59), Bidar (53), and Mysuru (49).

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:22 (IST)19 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Zomato case In a video shared on social media, Hitesha Chandranee (left) accused Kamaraj (right) of hitting her.

Meanwhile, denying rumours that she left the city to evade police investigation, Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee — who accused a Zomato employee of assaulting her while delivering her food — has said she is cooperating with the probe.

READ | ‘Abused, threatened since Zomato row, haven’t left city to evade probe’: Hitesha Chandranee

At the same time, the cybercrime department of the Bengaluru City Police has urged people to be cautious while sharing intimate content online to people they befriended on social media.

READ | Cyber police advise caution after rounding up online extortion gang in Bengaluru

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 18 Highlights

