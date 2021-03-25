Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2298 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more deaths reported across state

Bengaluru: An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 2298 new cases on Wednesday as the cumulative number rose to over 9.75 lakh. Bengaluru Urban continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka with 1398 new cases as 12 more deaths from across the state were linked to the pandemic on March 24, 2021.

The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday, was noted to be 2.12 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Nearly 70 per cent of the total 16,886 cases in the state are in Bengaluru Urban alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Wednesday are Kalaburagi (118), Tumkur (94), and Bidar (82).