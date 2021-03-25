Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2298 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more deaths reported across state

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 2298 new cases on Wednesday as the cumulative number rose to over 9.75 lakh. Bengaluru Urban continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka with 1398 new cases as 12 more deaths from across the state were linked to the pandemic on March 24, 2021.
The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday, was noted to be 2.12 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.
Nearly 70 per cent of the total 16,886 cases in the state are in Bengaluru Urban alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Wednesday are Kalaburagi (118), Tumkur (94), and Bidar (82).
As Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar attributed the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the state to a second wave of the pandemic, as many as 12,341 more people contracted the infection in the past week (since March 17).
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 7851 of these cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. Meanwhile, 54 more people succumbed to the infection across the state of which 33 were from the capital city alone.
To date, over 9.75 lakh people have tested positive for coronavirus while the cumulative fatality count is 12,461.