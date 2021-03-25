scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 2298 new Covid-19 cases, 12 more deaths reported across state

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday, was noted to be 2.12 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 25, 2021 8:42:44 am
Bengaluru: An MCD worker sprays disinfectant inside a classroom. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 2298 new cases on Wednesday as the cumulative number rose to over 9.75 lakh. Bengaluru Urban continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka with 1398 new cases as 12 more deaths from across the state were linked to the pandemic on March 24, 2021.

The Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the last 24 hours, on Wednesday, was noted to be 2.12 per cent as per the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services.

Click here for more

Nearly 70 per cent of the total 16,886 cases in the state are in Bengaluru Urban alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Wednesday are Kalaburagi (118), Tumkur (94), and Bidar (82).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:42 (IST)25 Mar 2021
Covid-19: Karnataka reports over 12k cases last week, 54 deaths

As Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar attributed the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the state to a second wave of the pandemic, as many as 12,341 more people contracted the infection in the past week (since March 17). 

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 7851 of these cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. Meanwhile, 54 more people succumbed to the infection across the state of which 33 were from the capital city alone. 

To date, over 9.75 lakh people have tested positive for coronavirus while the cumulative fatality count is 12,461.

Sudhakar told the media before the Assembly met on Wednesday: “Let all the ministers, the members of the ruling and opposition parties be investigated. Let there be a comprehensive probe on how many are faithful to their wives and how many have extra marital relationships. " (Express Photo)

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar found himself in the midst of a controversy Wednesday after he demanded an “investigation into the private lives” of all legislators in the Assembly, daring the Opposition to come clean on their “illicit or extra-marital affairs”.

READ | Karnataka minister demands ‘probe into private lives of all MLAs’, kicks off a row

At the same time, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Wednesday defended the BJP-led state government’s move to borrow more loans with the state facing fiscal stress.

READ | Treasury not any ‘Akshaya Patra’, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa while defending govt move to borrow loans

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations: COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 24 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x