Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1,445 new Covid-19 cases across state, 886 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Nearly 70 per cent of the total 15,595 cases in the state are in Bengaluru Urban alone.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 24, 2021 8:16:12 am
Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A year since lockdown began in Karnataka, like several other parts of India, the southern state reported 2010 new cases on Tuesday as the cumulative number rose to over 9.73 lakh. Bengaluru Urban continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka with 1280 new cases as five more deaths from across the state were linked to the pandemic on March 23, 2021.

Also Read |Karnataka Covid wrap: Health minister confirms second wave, denies vaccine shortage; HDK takes jab

Nearly 70 per cent of the total 15,595 cases in the state are in Bengaluru Urban alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Tuesday are Kalaburagi (129), Mysuru (100), Bidar (76), Dakshina Kannada (74) and Tumkur (40).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

08:16 (IST)24 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Shivarajkumar, Shivarajkumar Hospitalised, Shivarajkumar Health, Shivarajkumar Cardiac Arrest, Shivarajkumar heart Attack, Shivarajkumar Suffers Heart attack, Shivarajkumar Fine, Shivarajkumar Healthy, Entertainment news Kannada actor Shivarajkumar.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government Tuesday decided to continue classes and to hold examinations as scheduled in colleges and universities in the state amid the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 cases.

READ | Karnataka to continue offline classes, exams at colleges amid second wave scare

At the same time, days after an alleged letter threatening Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, former minister BT Lalitha Naik, and others with death, the Karnataka Home Department cleared security cover for them, while an investigation is underway to find those behind the letter.

READ | Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, ex-minister Lalitha Naik get security cover after alleged death threat

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations: COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 23 Highlights

