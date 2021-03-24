Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1,445 new Covid-19 cases across state, 886 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A year since lockdown began in Karnataka, like several other parts of India, the southern state reported 2010 new cases on Tuesday as the cumulative number rose to over 9.73 lakh. Bengaluru Urban continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka with 1280 new cases as five more deaths from across the state were linked to the pandemic on March 23, 2021.

Nearly 70 per cent of the total 15,595 cases in the state are in Bengaluru Urban alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Tuesday are Kalaburagi (129), Mysuru (100), Bidar (76), Dakshina Kannada (74) and Tumkur (40).