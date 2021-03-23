Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1,445 new Covid-19 cases across state, 886 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Meanwhile, in yet another tale of job loss owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a survey conducted among workers of garment factories in Bengaluru have estimated that over half of the workforce suffered from “forced resignations”.

At the same time, the Karnataka government Monday launched an online examination preparation portal for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), Common Entrance Test (KCET), close on the lines of last year’s initiative.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 22 Highlights