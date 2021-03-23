scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1,445 new Covid-19 cases across state, 886 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Nearly 70 per cent of the total 14,267 cases in the state are in Bengaluru alone.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
March 23, 2021 8:10:56 am
Bengaluru Covid testA healthcare worker collects the swab sample of a person in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 886 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Bengaluru on Monday, as the capital city continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka. Meanwhile, 1445 cases were reported from across the state with ten more deaths linked to the pandemic on March 22.

Nearly 70 per cent of the total 14,267 cases in the state are in Bengaluru alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Monday are Udupi (113), Mysuru (61), Tumkur, Bidar (51 each), Kalaburagi (43), and Dakshina Kannada (31).

Meanwhile, in yet another tale of job loss owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, a survey conducted among workers of garment factories in Bengaluru have estimated that over half of the workforce suffered from “forced resignations”.

READ | Bengaluru: Survey finds over 50% workforce in garment sector was asked to resign during lockdown

At the same time, the Karnataka government Monday launched an online examination preparation portal for students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), Common Entrance Test (KCET), close on the lines of last year’s initiative.

READ | Karnataka govt launches online exam preparation portal for JEE Main, NEET aspirants

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 22 Highlights

