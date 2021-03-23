Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1,445 new Covid-19 cases across state, 886 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 886 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Bengaluru on Monday, as the capital city continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka. Meanwhile, 1445 cases were reported from across the state with ten more deaths linked to the pandemic on March 22.
Nearly 70 per cent of the total 14,267 cases in the state are in Bengaluru alone. Other districts that reported most cases on Monday are Udupi (113), Mysuru (61), Tumkur, Bidar (51 each), Kalaburagi (43), and Dakshina Kannada (31).