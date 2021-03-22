scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1715 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, over 60% in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live: Meanwhile, several areas of Bengaluru are scheduled to face power cuts throughout the week, BESCOM infomed.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 22, 2021 9:20:31 am
Covid-19, Karnataka Bengaluru, bangalore live newsKarnataka, especially Bengaluru, has been witnessing a steady surge in new Covid-19 cases since the beginning of March. (File Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live:

As many as 1715 more people contracted coronavirus infection across Karnataka on Sunday, as Bengaluru continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka. With 1039 of them being reported from the capital city alone, the same amounted to over 60 per cent of the new caseload.

Other districts that reported most cases on Thursday are Udupi (170), Mysuru (70), Bidar (61) and Dakshina Kannada (54).

At the same time, several areas in Bengaluru will face disruptions in electricity supply throughout this week due to upgrade and repair works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) informed.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

09:19 (IST)22 Mar 2021
Covid-19: 1715 new cases across state, over 60% in Bengaluru alone 

As many as 1715 more people contracted coronavirus infection across Karnataka on Sunday, as Bengaluru continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka. With 1039 of them being reported from the capital city alone, the same amounted to over 60 per cent of the new caseload. 

Other districts that reported most cases on Thursday are Udupi (170), Mysuru (70), Bidar (61) and Dakshina Kannada (54). 

08:53 (IST)22 Mar 2021
Srinivas Gowda sets new record in Kambala racing

Noted Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, who was termed 'Usain Bolt of Kambala' last year by covering a 125-metre buffalo racing track in 9.55 seconds, has created a new record by completing 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds, organisers said.

He achieved the feat in ‘Soorya Chandra Jodukere’ Kambala organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk on Saturday.

08:27 (IST)22 Mar 2021
Bengaluru: Several areas to face power cuts this week 

Several areas in Bengaluru will face disruptions in electricity supply throughout this week due to upgrade and repair works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) informed. 

BESCOM officials have cited work at RBI, Khodays, and St John's substations as the reason behind power cuts expected to take place in the following days (times) as follows:

March 22 (10 am - 5.30 pm):

    • BCMC Layout
    • Thippasandra
    • Chennamma Gardens
    • Ganapathipura 

March 22 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):

1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th cross of 20th Main Road, BTM Layout 1st Stage

March 23 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):

    • RBI Layout
    • Srinidhi Layout
    • Chunchagatta Village
    • JP Nagar phases I to V 
    • Sarakki Thota
    • Rose Garden
    • Siddeshwara Theatre (surroundings)
    • Sindhoor Choultry (surroundings)

March 24 (10 am - 5.30 pm):

    • Chunchagatta Road
    • Eshwar Layout
    • Sharada Nagar
    • Shiva Shakti Nagar
    • Beerappa Garden
    • Chunchagatta Main Road
    • Doddamane Industrial Area
    • MS Layout
    • Rajeev Gandhi Road
    • Church Road
    • Srinivasa Kalyana Mantapa Road
    • Kanakapura Main Road

March 24 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):

17th, 24th Main Roads,  BTM Layout 1st Stage

March 25 (10 am - 5.30 pm):

    • BCMC Layout
    • Thippasandra
    • Srinidhi Layout 

March 25 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):

15th, 16th Main Roads,  BTM Layout 1st Stage

March 26 (10 am - 5.30 pm):

    • SLV Hotel (opposite road)
    • Brahmin Hotel
    • Ganapathipura
    • JP Nagar Phase VI, 
    • Sarakki Thota
    • Rose Garden
    • Siddeshwara Theatre (surroundings)
    • Sindhoor Choultry (surroundings)

March 25 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):

10th Cross Road; 13th, 15th Main Roads of BTM Layout 2nd Stage

March 27 (10 am - 5.30 pm):

    • Sarakki lake and surroundings
    • Jaraganahalli
    • Rajamma Garden
    • Rajeev Gandhi Road
    • MS Layout
    • GKM College (surroundings)

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has exhorted farmers of Karnataka to lay siege to Bengaluru with their tractors, in protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre, and convert the city into the focal point of agitation, like in Delhi.

At the same time, noted Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, who was termed "Usain Bolt of Kambala" last year by covering a 125-metre buffalo racing track in 9.55 seconds, has created a new record by completing 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds, organisers said.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

