Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1715 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, over 60% in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, has been witnessing a steady surge in new Covid-19 cases since the beginning of March.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live:

As many as 1715 more people contracted coronavirus infection across Karnataka on Sunday, as Bengaluru continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka. With 1039 of them being reported from the capital city alone, the same amounted to over 60 per cent of the new caseload.

Other districts that reported most cases on Thursday are Udupi (170), Mysuru (70), Bidar (61) and Dakshina Kannada (54).

At the same time, several areas in Bengaluru will face disruptions in electricity supply throughout this week due to upgrade and repair works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) informed.

