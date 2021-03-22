Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 1715 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, over 60% in Bengaluru alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live:
As many as 1715 more people contracted coronavirus infection across Karnataka on Sunday, as Bengaluru continued to report most among all districts in Karnataka. With 1039 of them being reported from the capital city alone, the same amounted to over 60 per cent of the new caseload.
Other districts that reported most cases on Thursday are Udupi (170), Mysuru (70), Bidar (61) and Dakshina Kannada (54).
At the same time, several areas in Bengaluru will face disruptions in electricity supply throughout this week due to upgrade and repair works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) informed.
Noted Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, who was termed 'Usain Bolt of Kambala' last year by covering a 125-metre buffalo racing track in 9.55 seconds, has created a new record by completing 100 metres in just 8.96 seconds, organisers said.
He achieved the feat in ‘Soorya Chandra Jodukere’ Kambala organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk on Saturday.
Several areas in Bengaluru will face disruptions in electricity supply throughout this week due to upgrade and repair works, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) informed.
BESCOM officials have cited work at RBI, Khodays, and St John's substations as the reason behind power cuts expected to take place in the following days (times) as follows:
March 22 (10 am - 5.30 pm):
March 22 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):
1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th cross of 20th Main Road, BTM Layout 1st Stage
March 23 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):
March 24 (10 am - 5.30 pm):
March 24 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):
17th, 24th Main Roads, BTM Layout 1st Stage
March 25 (10 am - 5.30 pm):
March 25 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):
15th, 16th Main Roads, BTM Layout 1st Stage
March 26 (10 am - 5.30 pm):
March 25 (10.30 am - 5.30 pm):
10th Cross Road; 13th, 15th Main Roads of BTM Layout 2nd Stage
March 27 (10 am - 5.30 pm):