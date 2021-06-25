Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3979 fresh cases, 969 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 3,979 new cases of Covid-19 and 138 deaths Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 28.23 lakh and the toll to 34,425.
The day also saw 9,768 recoveries, an indicator that the infection curve is going down. Out of 3,979 new cases, 969 were from Bengaluru Urban. The active caseload is down to 1,10,523. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.46 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.46 per cent.
Out of the 138 deaths reported on Thursday, Mysuru (22) stood first followed by Dakshina Kannada (15), Bengaluru Urban (14), Ballari and Dharwad (10 each) and Hassan (9) etc.
As of Thursday, the top three districts in the state in terms of cumulative infections are Bengaluru Urban (12 lakh), Mysuru (1.64 lakh) and Tumakuru (1.14 lakh). A total of 3.33 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,61,287 were tested on Thursday alone.
Karnataka Farmers will stage protests on Saturday across the state to support the ongoing farmers’ protest against the farm laws in New Delhi, said Convenor of Samyukta Horata (Karnataka) G C Bayyareddy.
According to Bayyareddy, they will hold a demonstration to mark the completion of seven months of the agitation in the national capital. "Farmers will stage a protest at Maurya Circle and a small delegation of farmers is likely to meet the Governor to submit a memorandum addressed to the President," he said.
Various farmers’ organisations in the state had earlier held several protests in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.
The Bengaluru civic body — Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) — has issued a public consultation to cut down 833 trees on the Outer Ring Road to make way for construction work of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
According to BBMP’s notification on Thursday, 833 trees are causing a hindrance to construction of the metro from Central Silk Board to Kadubeesanahalli.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forest HS Ranganatha Swamy said, “People can file objections before July 4 regarding this notification. Most of these trees are not old and are planted on medians. There is a court order stating that the authorities seeking to cut trees must plant 10 saplings.”
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Thursday launched a statewide outreach campaign in a bid to provide relief to those affected by Covid-19 and to enable the Opposition party to collect more data regarding the same.
"We aim to ensure relief to those who have kept essential services running but are not recognised as the frontline workers and to those worst affected by the pandemic, as well as gathering data of Covid-affected and deceased family members," KPCC chief D K Shivakumar said.
He added that the party had decided to engage cadres from the state committee level to the Panchayat level in a bid to establish contact with target groups in urban, semi-urban, and rural areas.
"This campaign would help us disseminate information regarding issues related to COVID and post-Covid care. We will also be able to identify the demands of families hit by the pandemic, in order to raise them politically," Shivakumar said.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that more suburban trains would be operated in key routes connecting Bengaluru city to its outskirts as a couple of projects that are underway towards doubling tracks would be completed by the end of 2023.
“The single line on the Yeshvantpur-Channasandra and Baiyyappanahalli–Hosur sections have been a major constraint for operating more trains from Bengaluru to its outskirts. The track doubling projects taken up by K-RIDE (Rail Infrastructure Development Company, Karnataka) on these routes are expected to be completed by December 2023,” Yediyurappa said after reviewing the progress of the works on Thursday. K-RIDE is a joint venture of the state government and the railway ministry.
The Karnataka government has announced a Covid-19 rehabilitation and relief package for people working in the tourism industry responding to the demand put forth by various stakeholders to help them revive businesses that were hit by the pandemic-related crisis.
Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar announced that hotels and resorts will not have to pay electricity bills for April and May 2021. Further, a 50 per cent concession has been allowed on the annual tax filing as well. "Hotels and resorts can pay 50 per cent of the excise and additional taxes now and the remaining by December 31," he said.
The minister also announced a compensation of Rs 5,000 to all registered guides in the state explaining that the amount would be directly transferred to their bank accounts.
With the Archaeological Survey Of India and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority deciding to allow visitors at Hampi, arrangements made to ensure safety to tourists have also been intensified.
According to officials, a health check-up van will be stationed at the world heritage site. "This will have a Covid-19 testing facility and an ambulance attached to be used in case of emergencies," they explained.
Meanwhile, the authorities have made it mandatory for all tourists to carry a government-issued identity card with them.
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked MLAs not to project him as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 assembly polls, amid widening fissures within the party on the issue, that has triggered a game of one-upmanship between him and state unit President D K Shivakumar.
His statement came amid a growing list of MLAs who openly favoured him as CM face despite diktat from the party leadership, which has irked Shivakumar, who is also nursing Chief Ministerial ambitions.
“I don’t know, I don’t want to react to that… I have never said that I will become Chief Minister, but I will still request MLAs don’t make statements (projecting me as) next Chief Minister,” Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on Shivakumar’s statement asking him to rein in MLAs projecting him as next CM.
After being shut for nearly two months, the Karnataka government has permitted public libraries to funcion for limited hours depending on the Covid-19 situation in the respective districts.
According to a notification issued by the government, libraries can remain open from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Deputy Commissioners have been entrusted with the responsibility to take a call on this in districts where Covid-19 cases are high.
However, restrictions like the weekend curfew would also be considered to decide on working hours, the notification stated.
A couple of days after a female student of Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru alleged misconduct by a proctor, who addressed her as "baby" while invigilating an online examination, the institution has constituted a committee to probe the matter.
According to Dr Abraham V M, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, a two-member committee of faculty members has been set up to look into allegations made by the students and students’ organisations. "We have not received any formal complaint from any student yet. However, the university has taken cognisance based on social media posts on the proctor’s behaviour," the authorities clarified.
Various purported screenshots of a conversation on a third-party platform had gone viral on social media platforms, of the proctor responded by saying “another 3 minutes baby”, when the student asked whether she could submit in PDF format the answers she wrote during an end-semester examination.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan Thursday said Covid-19 vaccination camps will be arranged on college premises in order to ensure inoculation of students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. This would help in resuming offline classes in the state.
“Inoculation camps will be arranged and carried out on college premises in July. This was decided to be implemented on a priority basis in a recent meeting convened by the Chief Minister,” he said.
Ashwathnarayan, also the Minister of Higher Education, said a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be issued for such special vaccination drives. “All those who are vaccinated would require a certificate from their respective institutions. The heads of colleges along with another nodal officer appointed in each institution shall oversee such arrangements and to ensure all are vaccinated,” he said.
With the Karnataka government continuing preparations to conduct SSLC exams scheduled to be held in the third week of July, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has directed municipal body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to relieve teachers from duties related to Covid-19.
In a letter addressed to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, Kumar noted that the service of teachers was essential at schools for work related towards conducting the upcoming board exams and for admission campaigns taken up by the schools for the academic year 2021-22.
“The list of teaching and non-teaching staff involved in examination work will be provided by the deputy directors of public instruction and they should be vaccinated on priority before the commencement of the SSLC examination," the minister wrote.
The role of several policemen, including senior officers, has come under the scanner of a CID probe into disappearance of 4.9 kg of gold worth over Rs 2.5 crore from a gold merchant’s car, which was stopped and seized at a checkpost on a national highway by Belagavi Police on January 9 this year.
The CID, which registered two FIRs earlier this month to probe into the matter, has issued notices to several police officers, who were working in the Belagavi region at the time, to join the investigations.
IPS officer Raghavendra Suhas, the former IGP of northern range, which is headquartered in Belagavi, is among those asked to join the probe, police sources said. On Wednesday, he was questioned about aspects of the case, which unfolded while he was the IGP in Belagavi, the sources said.
