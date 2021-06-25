Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3979 fresh cases, 969 from Bengaluru Urban alone

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 3,979 new cases of Covid-19 and 138 deaths Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 28.23 lakh and the toll to 34,425.

The day also saw 9,768 recoveries, an indicator that the infection curve is going down. Out of 3,979 new cases, 969 were from Bengaluru Urban. The active caseload is down to 1,10,523. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.46 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.46 per cent.

Out of the 138 deaths reported on Thursday, Mysuru (22) stood first followed by Dakshina Kannada (15), Bengaluru Urban (14), Ballari and Dharwad (10 each) and Hassan (9) etc.

As of Thursday, the top three districts in the state in terms of cumulative infections are Bengaluru Urban (12 lakh), Mysuru (1.64 lakh) and Tumakuru (1.14 lakh). A total of 3.33 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,61,287 were tested on Thursday alone.