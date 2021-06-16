Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 5041 fresh cases as cases continue to decline

People stand in a queue for food being distributed by volunteers during a Covid-induced lockdown in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: For the first time in two months, Bengaluru logged less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, as Karnataka on Tuesday reported 5,041 fresh infections and 115 deaths, taking the tally to 27.77 lakh and the toll to 33,148. The day also saw 14,785 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,81,559.
Out of the 5,041 new cases, 985 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 2,818 discharges and 16 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,62,282. While the positivity rate stood at 3.80 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.28 per cent.
Out of 115 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban (16), Dharwad (8), Davangere (7), Hassan (6), Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada (five each), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 985, Hassan 522, Mysuru 490, Dakshina Kannada 482, Tumakuru 329, followed by others.
Cumulatively a total of 3,19,23,601 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,32,600 were done on Tuesday alone. (PTI)
One day before BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh is scheduled to visit the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Tuesday said there was no confusion in the state BJP on the leadership issue and the party was united.
The post-mortem report of 50-year-old Roy D’Souza, a resident of Virajpet in Karnataka’s Kodagu district who died after he was allegedly assaulted by the police, has been submitted to the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID). Following guidelines from the National Human Rights Commission, the Taluk Magistrate handed over the case to the CID that has commenced its investigation.
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
BJP general secretary and the leader in-charge of the state of Karnataka Arun Singh will begin a two day visit of Karnataka on Tuesday to discuss the performance of the party amid unhappiness in a section of the BJP over the leadership of chief minister B S Yediyurappa – especially the alleged interference of his family in administration.
The visit to Karnataka by Arun Singh to take stock of the mood in the BJP on the performance of the government led by Yediyurappa has piqued political curiosity on account of the BJP state in-charge making a recent statement that “Yediyurappa is doing a good job” and the CM himself sending out mixed signals on speculation of the BJP wanting a change in leadership.
One of the many stories 37-year-old doctors Dhruv Joshi and Dileep Raman like to recount is how their ‘smart ICU’ technology picked up early signs of oxygen levels plummeting in the ICU of a district hospital in Karnataka.
Cloudphysician, the start-up firm founded by the two doctors in 2017, uses IT to relay visuals and data from the ICU to a manned command centre, where intensivists and other specialists make swift decisions on treatment protocol.
Talking of the oxygen crisis in the hospital ICU in April, during the second wave of Covid-19, Joshi says, “Oxygen pressure at the ICU had fallen to a critical level, which our command centre team picked up by monitoring the ventilators. The oxygen being delivered to the patient was much below the level that had been set.” The sounding of an early alarm by Cloudphysician “averted a possible mass fatality event”.
