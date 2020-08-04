Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Section 144 to be imposed in Mangaluru ahead of Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash Monday clarified that the imposition was announced “to avoid any untoward incident” related to the occasion. (Photo for representation) Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash Monday clarified that the imposition was announced “to avoid any untoward incident” related to the occasion. (Photo for representation)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In the wake of the Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on Wednesday (August 5), section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru from 8 pm on August 4 (Tuesday) to 6 am on August 6 (Thursday).

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash Monday clarified that the imposition was announced “to avoid any untoward incident” related to the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on August 5.

Meanwhile, 4,752 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, as the total rose to 1,39,571. With 74,469 active cases, the state is third on the list of states with highest active caseload as on August 3, only behind Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh