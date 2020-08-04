Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Section 144 to be imposed in Mangaluru ahead of Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In the wake of the Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’ scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on Wednesday (August 5), section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru from 8 pm on August 4 (Tuesday) to 6 am on August 6 (Thursday).
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash Monday clarified that the imposition was announced “to avoid any untoward incident” related to the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on August 5.
Meanwhile, 4,752 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, as the total rose to 1,39,571. With 74,469 active cases, the state is third on the list of states with highest active caseload as on August 3, only behind Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh
After police arrested a Karnataka Congress member over derogatory comments and defamatory post on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar requested party workers to refrain from making such remarks.
“I appeal to Congress workers not to make defamatory statements against any political leader on matters of health and other issues on social media platforms. It is not in our culture to wish bad for others. Congress is a party that exemplifies brotherhood and humanity,” Shivakumar tweeted.
The Karnataka Police arrested a Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) IT cell secretary on Monday for posting a derogatory and defamatory post regarding the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
According to the Bengaluru police, they arrested Anand Prasad. The police have booked a case against him under section 153(A) of the IPC with the Cubbon Park police station. According to police, few people have posted a defaming tweet on the health conditions of Amit Shah, who tested positive for COVID-19. Under this post Anand Prasad had replied to the tweet in a provoking and derogatory manner.
Karnataka Leader of Opposition and former CM Siddaramaiah has tested positive for COVID-19. The 71-year-old Congress leader has been admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.
"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," he tweeted Tuesday morning.
Read more
With 74,469 active cases, Karnataka is third on the list of states with the highest active caseload as on August 3, only behind Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Since March 8 when the first case of coronavirus in the state was confirmed in Bengaluru, the state has recorded a cumulative 1,39,571 Covid-19 cases.
As many as 2594 people have succumbed to the infection from across 30 districts. Meanwhile, 62,500 people have recovered from coronavirus.
However, the state recorded more discharges (4776) than fresh coronavirus cases (4752) on Monday.
With coronavirus cases in Bengaluru projected to increase from the current 60,998 cases on Monday to 1.37 lakh by the first week of September as per some estimates and hospital bed requirement to over 17,000 from the availability of around 9,000, the government is scrambling to increase capacity.
Across 19 government hospitals in Bengaluru, there are only 152 ICU beds, of which 99 are ventilator beds. Only nine ICU beds, six with ventilator, were vacant as of Monday evening, according to a centralised hospital bed database for the city.
Read more
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1497 new cases while the same was 4752 across Karnataka on Monday.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 11,872.
The health department also attributed 27 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Monday. With this, 1104 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
In the wake of the Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on Wednesday (August 5), section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Karnataka's Mangaluru from 8 pm on August 4 (Tuesday) to 6 am on August 6 (Thursday).
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash Monday clarified that the impositon was announced "to avoid any untoward incident" related to the occassion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on August 5.
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.