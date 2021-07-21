Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa invites all party legislators for dinner on July 25

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amid speculations within a section of the ruling BJP circles that his exit as Karnataka Chief Minister was on the cards, B S Yediyurappa will host dinner for all the party legislators on July 25 to mark the completion of two years of his government in office. According to official sources, the CM has invited legislators for dinner on Sunday (July 25th) at a city hotel. They said no legislature party meeting has been called till now.
Earlier there were reports that the BJP legislature party meeting will be convened on July 26, on the occasion of completion of two years in office, during which some clarity was expected regarding the speculations about the leadership change.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,464 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,86,702 and the toll to 36,226. The day also saw 2,706 discharges, with recoveries outnumbering new cases. The state has so far reported 28,24,197 recoveries. Out of 1,464 new cases reported on Tuesday, 352 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,110 discharges and five deaths.
The BJP is willing to go to any extent to topple governments and this is a dangerous development, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday following fresh revelations that a telephone number belonging to one of his personal secretaries was listed for hacking using Pegasus spyware in the final days of the JDS-Congress government in 2019.
“The BJP can stoop to any level to gain power. This is dangerous,” said the JDS leader, whose personal staff, incidentally, came under CBI investigation in 2019 – after the fall of the coalition government – for alleged tapping of telephones of political rivals.
Karnataka will soon get its first horticultural crop processing cluster set up in Ramanagara district, in a bid to facilitate farmers add value to their produce.
Announcing the same, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said, "The crop processing cluster, including a mango processing unit, will be set up in Ramanagara district on a PPP model. The government is expecting an estimated investment of Rs 500 crore for the project." He added that the participation of private players will be encouraged with a subsidy of over 40 per cent for the same.
Also the district in-charge minister, Ashwathnarayan added that 40 acres of land identified has been identified in Bhairapattana for the project. "Of this, 15 acres will be used in the first phase. The mango unit is planned to be set up covering nearly four acres. We have sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre to facilitate the project," he said.
The Karnataka government has withdrawn its earlier order barring the movement of print and electronic media journalists and from taking photos and videos in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha, with immediate effect.
Last Friday, an order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms that stated that during legislature sessions and other occasions, media persons recording videos of ministers block VIP movement and also cause inconvenience to the employees.
The decision by the State government had come under attack. Even during the 14-month JD(S)-Congress coalition regime headed by the then Chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, movement of journalists on the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha was restricted and later it was was withdrawn.
The Karnataka government is likely to set up an aviation circuit connecting different parts of north Karnataka to other parts of the country in a bid to make gains in the tourism industry.
According to Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara, the Deccan Aviation Circuit is expected to connect Ballari, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, and Vijayapura to various destinations. "As part of a public-private partnership (PPP) with Deccan Aviation, the company is expected to provide us with small airplanes and helicopters. Officials gave been directed to begin processes that would allow land acquisition for the project in these districts," he said.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold water adalat on Thursday from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. to address the grievances related to water issues including delay in providing supply and sanitary connections, delay in converting domestic to non-domestic connections, billing and other related issues.
The adalat will be held at the following sub divisions: South Village 2, South East 5; West Village-1, South West 4, East Village 3, East Village 1, North West 5, North East 3, and North 1 sub divisions, according to a BWSSB release.
For any problems regarding the water supply, consumers can contact helpline number 1916 or WhatsApp on 8762228888, BWSSB said.
The Tulu language script, designed by the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy recently using historic documents, will be incorporated into the unicode character list, said Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali.
"There were several discussions for about 10 years related to designing the Tulu script. Tulu language and script experts undertook the final work with unanimity. The script that they put forth was accepted by the Academy. We have also now approved the addition of the script to the Unicode character list," Limbavali said.
Stating that the Karnataka government had asked the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, to review and approve the Tulu script, he said CIIL formed a committee of linguists who analysed the work and approved it.
The committee members also recommended addition of the script to the Unicode consortium.
A few days after Venkatesh, an RTI activist succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the police have arrested three people allegedly linked to his murder.
According to the Ramanagara police, the arrested accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar (33), a resident of Tavarekere town, Satish T C (20) from Manjunatha Nagar in Tavarekere, and Tejas Kumar A (22) from Yelachaguppe in the same town.
"The attack on July 15 seems to have taken place over a financial dispute. As a financier, Pradeep Kumar had lent Rs 10 lakh to the Venkatesh, but he had failed to return the money after paying a small amount of interest," the police said after a preliminary investigation.
The police added that Venkatesh had allegedly threatened of filing a police complaint when he was forced by the financier repeatedly to return the money. "Annoyed by this, Kumar hired four others to attack Venkatesh. However, the victim succumbed to injuries on Sunday," they added.
While two of the four people and the prime accused have been arrested, the police are on the lookout for the other two.
Several areas in Bengaluru will face interruptions in power supply on July 21, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has informed. According to BESCOM officials, all these locations fall under the Jayanagar subdivision where planned works of the Company are underway.
Here are the areas that will be affected:
10 am to 2 pm: S6 sub-division, Sarakki, Feeder 18: C.R. Layout, Sangam Circle, LIC Colony, 24th Main Road, G.M. Garden, J.P. Nagar 1st Phase, Jayanagar 8th Block from
9.10 am to 3 pm: S8 Arehalli MUSS, Feeder 6: Gowdanapalya bus stop
9.30 am to 3.30 pm: S18, Subramanyapura MUS, Feeder 1: Jayanagar Housing Board Cooperative Society Layout, Thurahalli
Amid the one-upmanship between leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and state Congress president D K Shivakumar, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday met both of them to bring about a truce. The high command made it clear that the party will not project a chief ministerial candidate for the 2023 Assembly elections and asked both of them to work unitedly and focus on winning the elections.
The meeting came at a time when the BJP in Karnataka is said to be thinking about replacing B S Yeddiyurappa as the Chief Minister. Sources in the Congress believe there could be turmoil in the BJP if Yeddiyurappa is shown the door. “He may not leave easily. We expect some trouble. Let’s see. We are keeping a close watch,” a senior AICC leader said.
Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been at loggerheads and jostling for supremacy in the party. Both are eying the Chief Minister’s post. Gandhi, sources said, told them to work unitedly and not bother about the chief minister’s post since elections are still two years away. The focus, he told them, should be to win the elections. He asked them to sink their differences and not let small irritants come in the way of the functioning of the party.
