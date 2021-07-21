Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: CM Yediyurappa invites all party legislators for dinner on July 25

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru News Live Updates: Amid speculations within a section of the ruling BJP circles that his exit as Karnataka Chief Minister was on the cards, B S Yediyurappa will host dinner for all the party legislators on July 25 to mark the completion of two years of his government in office. According to official sources, the CM has invited legislators for dinner on Sunday (July 25th) at a city hotel. They said no legislature party meeting has been called till now.

Earlier there were reports that the BJP legislature party meeting will be convened on July 26, on the occasion of completion of two years in office, during which some clarity was expected regarding the speculations about the leadership change.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,464 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,86,702 and the toll to 36,226. The day also saw 2,706 discharges, with recoveries outnumbering new cases. The state has so far reported 28,24,197 recoveries. Out of 1,464 new cases reported on Tuesday, 352 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,110 discharges and five deaths.