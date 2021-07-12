Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber cases as state reports 2326 discharges, 1978 fresh cases

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,978 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.71 lakh and the toll to 35,835. The recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases as the state also reported 2,326 discharges. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 27,98,703.
Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 433 new cases and saw 203 discharges while it recorded eight Covid deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.
The total number of active cases in the state is now at 37,906. While the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.96 per cent. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi (6), Kolar, Hassan (5 each) and Dharwad (4).
A day after a video went viral showing him slapping a man who attempted to put his arms around him, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that his action was a “mistake”.
In a statement, Shivakumar said, “He is a boy belonging to our house, and is also a distant relative of mine. I objected to him saying what will others think, seeing him put his hand on my shoulder…Yes, it’s true that I hit him.”
He added, “It is natural that we scold (them) when guys do such acts. That’s the bonding between us.”
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Sunday said that the Centre has granted an assistance of Rs 1500 crore to help the state manage an anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The Central government has allocated Rs 23,000 crore after the recent cabinet meeting to help states manage a possible third wave of Covid-19. Of this, Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked towards Karnataka, which will be used to increase the capacity of paediatric wards in hospitals run by the state,” he said after an event held in Jayanagar in Bengaluru.
Sudhakar claimed that all arrangements to face the third wave were being taken by officials and departments concerned as coordinated by CM Yediyurappa.
