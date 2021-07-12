Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber cases as state reports 2326 discharges, 1978 fresh cases

A medic administers a dose of Sputnik V vaccine to a beneficiary during its launch in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,978 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.71 lakh and the toll to 35,835. The recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases as the state also reported 2,326 discharges. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 27,98,703.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 433 new cases and saw 203 discharges while it recorded eight Covid deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is now at 37,906. While the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.96 per cent. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi (6), Kolar, Hassan (5 each) and Dharwad (4).