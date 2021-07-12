scorecardresearch
Monday, July 12, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber cases as state reports 2326 discharges, 1978 fresh cases

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reported 433 new cases and saw 203 discharges while it recorded eight Covid deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 12, 2021 8:49:49 am
A medic administers a dose of Sputnik V vaccine to a beneficiary during its launch in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,978 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.71 lakh and the toll to 35,835. The recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases as the state also reported 2,326 discharges. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 27,98,703.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 433 new cases and saw 203 discharges while it recorded eight Covid deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 433 new cases and saw 203 discharges while it recorded eight Covid deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is now at 37,906. While the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.96 per cent. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi (6), Kolar, Hassan (5 each) and Dharwad (4).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

08:49 (IST)12 Jul 2021
‘It was a mistake’: Shivakumar on video of him slapping man for putting arm around him

A day after a video went viral showing him slapping a man who attempted to put his arms around him, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday said that his action was a “mistake”.

In a statement, Shivakumar said, “He is a boy belonging to our house, and is also a distant relative of mine. I objected to him saying what will others think, seeing him put his hand on my shoulder…Yes, it’s true that I hit him.”

He added, “It is natural that we scold (them) when guys do such acts. That’s the bonding between us.”

08:30 (IST)12 Jul 2021
Centre grants Rs 1500 cr ahead of third wave: Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Sunday said that the Centre has granted an assistance of Rs 1500 crore to help the state manage an anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Central government has allocated Rs 23,000 crore after the recent cabinet meeting to help states manage a possible third wave of Covid-19. Of this, Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked towards Karnataka, which will be used to increase the capacity of paediatric wards in hospitals run by the state,” he said after an event held in Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

Sudhakar claimed that all arrangements to face the third wave were being taken by officials and departments concerned as coordinated by CM Yediyurappa.

08:27 (IST)12 Jul 2021
State reports 1978 fresh cases, 56 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,978 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.71 lakh and the toll to 35,835. The recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases as the state also reported 2,326 discharges. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 27,98,703.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 433 new cases and saw 203 discharges while it recorded eight Covid deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is now at 37,906. While the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.96 per cent. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi (6), Kolar, Hassan (5 each) and Dharwad (4).

08:10 (IST)12 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Former Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka on Sunday. In a ceremony held at the Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Chief Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka of the Karnataka High Court administered the oath to the successor of Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala (83) who had been in office since September 1, 2014.

READ | Who is Thawarchand Gehlot, the 19th Governor of Karnataka?

The Karnataka government plans to take up a project worth Rs 1500 crore to treat the Vrishabhavathi river, which is now filled with sewage, waste, and froth. According to the Minister for Environment, Ecology and Tourism C.P. Yogeshwar, the sacred river fabled to have originated from the Bull Temple in Basavanagudi area in Bengaluru, is polluted and not fit for usage. The river will be revived and the treated water will be used for irrigation and filling lakes in the outskirts of the city.

READ | Karnataka govt to take up Rs 1,500 crore project to treat Bengaluru’s polluted Vrishabhavathi river

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

