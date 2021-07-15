Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1990 fresh cases, 400 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Motorists wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait at a traffic intersection in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,990 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.76 lakh and the death toll to 35,989. The day also saw 2,537 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,06,933.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 400 new cases, as the city saw 490 discharges and eight deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 33,462. While the positivity rate stood at 1.59%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.26%. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru (6 each), Belagavi (4), and Chikkaballapura (3).