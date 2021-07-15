scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1990 fresh cases, 400 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the state is 33,462.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 15, 2021 8:54:07 am
Motorists wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait at a traffic intersection in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,990 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.76 lakh and the death toll to 35,989. The day also saw 2,537 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,06,933.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 400 new cases, as the city saw 490 discharges and eight deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 33,462. While the positivity rate stood at 1.59%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.26%. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru (6 each), Belagavi (4), and Chikkaballapura (3).

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:54 (IST)15 Jul 2021
Rain triggers minor landslide in Kodagu

Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds since Wednesday morning across Kodagu district disrupted normal life. 

A minor landslide was reported on Madikeri-Mangaluru NH275 and All India Radio tower in Madikeri is at the threat of collapse following a landslide right at the foot of the tower.

The platform at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala is submerged. The district administration has declared a yellow alert in the district on Thursday.

An orange alert has been declared on Friday, a red alert on Saturday, an orange alert on Sunday and a yellow alert on Monday.

08:48 (IST)15 Jul 2021
KRS dam row: Sumalatha demands formation of task force to oversee reservoir protection

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has urged the state government to constitution a task force to oversee the protection of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir repeating that her concern over the safety of the dam was based on inputs and feedback provided by technical experts. 

“It is essential that a coordinated task force comprising members of different departments should meet regularly to review the overall safety of the (KRS) dam. No single entity has been given the authority to oversee the overall safety of the dam yet," she noted. 

She explained, "While issues related to quarrying do not come under the ambit of the Irrigation Department and the dam authorities, the police seems to be concerned only with the presence of unauthorised persons."

The independent MP visited the dam built across Cauvery on Wednesday to inspect the area and to interact with officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd and the dam authorities.

08:44 (IST)15 Jul 2021
Explained: The role of ‘scene of crime officers’ Karnataka police is set to induct

Karnataka State Police will now have specialised ‘scene of crime officers’ (SoC officers), who will be responsible for gathering crucial evidence from crime scenes.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa gave the sanction to recruit 206 SoC officers across the state. According to senior police officers, the recruitment process will commence soon.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Additional Director-General of Police (Crime and Technical Services) R Hitendra said, “The SoC officers will specialise in forensic science as well in identification, collection and preservation of evidence at the scene of the crime. They have to identify, record and collect evidence at the crime scene.”

Read more

08:28 (IST)15 Jul 2021
Karnataka likely to announce farm loan waiver for Covid-19 victims

Karnataka Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar Wednesday said the government was likely to announce a waiver of Rs 79.47 crore in farm loans borrowed by 10,187 farmers who succumbed to Covid-19.

“In a couple of days, the Apex Bank board of governors will meet and take a decision on the loan waiver. Loans borrowed from the apex, district credit cooperative banks, and primary agricultural cooperative societies will be waived. CM Yediyurappa will officially announce the decision in the coming days,” he said.

According to government officials, most farmers who died due to the infection were in Belagavi (3,334), with outstanding loans amounting to Rs 23.84 crore. Other districts that reported most farmer deaths due to Covid-19 were Bidar (824) and Vijayapura (754), officials added.

Read more

08:10 (IST)15 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Wednesday said the department will ensure that no student would be denied hall ticket to attend the SSLC (Class 10) exams due to non-payment of fees.

READ | No student can be denied SSLC exam hall ticket over non-payment of fees: Karnataka education minister

Karnataka State Police will now have specialised ‘scene of crime officers’ (SoC officers), who will be responsible for gathering crucial evidence from crime scenes. On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa gave the sanction to recruit 206 SoC officers across the state. According to senior police officers, the recruitment process will commence soon.

READ | Explained: Role of the ‘scene of crime officers’ Karnataka police is set to induct

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

