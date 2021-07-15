Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1990 fresh cases, 400 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,990 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.76 lakh and the death toll to 35,989. The day also saw 2,537 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,06,933.
Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 400 new cases, as the city saw 490 discharges and eight deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.
The total number of active cases in the state is 33,462. While the positivity rate stood at 1.59%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.26%. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru (6 each), Belagavi (4), and Chikkaballapura (3).
Heavy rain coupled with gusty winds since Wednesday morning across Kodagu district disrupted normal life.
A minor landslide was reported on Madikeri-Mangaluru NH275 and All India Radio tower in Madikeri is at the threat of collapse following a landslide right at the foot of the tower.
The platform at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala is submerged. The district administration has declared a yellow alert in the district on Thursday.
An orange alert has been declared on Friday, a red alert on Saturday, an orange alert on Sunday and a yellow alert on Monday.
Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh has urged the state government to constitution a task force to oversee the protection of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir repeating that her concern over the safety of the dam was based on inputs and feedback provided by technical experts.
“It is essential that a coordinated task force comprising members of different departments should meet regularly to review the overall safety of the (KRS) dam. No single entity has been given the authority to oversee the overall safety of the dam yet," she noted.
She explained, "While issues related to quarrying do not come under the ambit of the Irrigation Department and the dam authorities, the police seems to be concerned only with the presence of unauthorised persons."
The independent MP visited the dam built across Cauvery on Wednesday to inspect the area and to interact with officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd and the dam authorities.
Karnataka State Police will now have specialised ‘scene of crime officers’ (SoC officers), who will be responsible for gathering crucial evidence from crime scenes.
On Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa gave the sanction to recruit 206 SoC officers across the state. According to senior police officers, the recruitment process will commence soon.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Additional Director-General of Police (Crime and Technical Services) R Hitendra said, “The SoC officers will specialise in forensic science as well in identification, collection and preservation of evidence at the scene of the crime. They have to identify, record and collect evidence at the crime scene.”
Read more
Karnataka Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar Wednesday said the government was likely to announce a waiver of Rs 79.47 crore in farm loans borrowed by 10,187 farmers who succumbed to Covid-19.
“In a couple of days, the Apex Bank board of governors will meet and take a decision on the loan waiver. Loans borrowed from the apex, district credit cooperative banks, and primary agricultural cooperative societies will be waived. CM Yediyurappa will officially announce the decision in the coming days,” he said.
According to government officials, most farmers who died due to the infection were in Belagavi (3,334), with outstanding loans amounting to Rs 23.84 crore. Other districts that reported most farmer deaths due to Covid-19 were Bidar (824) and Vijayapura (754), officials added.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.