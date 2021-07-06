Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 2848 fresh cases, 67 deaths

Motorists wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait at a traffic intersection in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 2,848 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.56 lakh and the toll to 35,434. The day also saw 5,631 discharges, which took the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,79,038.

Out of 2,848 new cases reported on Monday, 520 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 3,136 discharges and seven deaths, the health department stated in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 41,996. While the positivity rate stood at 1.94 per cent, the case fatality rate was 2.35 per cent.

Out of 67 deaths reported on Monday, 12 were from Dakshina Kannada, nine from Ballari, seven from Bengaluru Urban and six from Mysuru, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 520, Hassan 383, Mysuru 371, Dakshina Kannada 265, followed by others.