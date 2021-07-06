scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 2848 fresh cases, 67 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: A total of 3,50,35,219 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,46,575 were done on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
July 6, 2021 8:13:08 am
Motorists wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait at a traffic intersection in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 2,848 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.56 lakh and the toll to 35,434. The day also saw 5,631 discharges, which took the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,79,038.

Out of 2,848 new cases reported on Monday, 520 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 3,136 discharges and seven deaths, the health department stated in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is at 41,996. While the positivity rate stood at 1.94 per cent, the case fatality rate was 2.35 per cent.

Out of 67 deaths reported on Monday, 12 were from Dakshina Kannada, nine from Ballari, seven from Bengaluru Urban and six from Mysuru, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 520, Hassan 383, Mysuru 371, Dakshina Kannada 265, followed by others.

Ending speculations over the future of students enrolled as repeaters including those repeating as private candidates for the second year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) in Karnataka this year, the state government has decided to promote them without examinations.

READ | II PU repeaters will be promoted without exams, Karnataka govt tells HC

Conducting door-to-door vaccination drives on a war-footing, extending free testing to everyone at more centres and deploying surveillance teams at the ward or village levels are some of the measures that feature in an action plan formulated by a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer to mitigate adverse effects of a possible third wave of Covid-19.

READ | Bengaluru: KAS officer’s Covid action plan suggests ramping up vaccination, infra, free testing

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

