Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1386 fresh cases, 319 from Bengaluru Urban alone

A medic administers the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 1,386 new Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.72 lakh and the toll up to 35,896.

The case fatality rate was at 4.40 per cent, up from 2.83 per cent as noted on Sunday. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 10 new Covid-related fatalities each and nine more people succumbed to the infection in Bengaluru Urban.

The day also saw 3,204 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,01,907. Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 319 new cases, as the city saw 784 discharges, statistics issued by the health department stated.