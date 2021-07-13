Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1386 fresh cases, 319 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 1,386 new Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.72 lakh and the toll up to 35,896.
The case fatality rate was at 4.40 per cent, up from 2.83 per cent as noted on Sunday. Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada reported 10 new Covid-related fatalities each and nine more people succumbed to the infection in Bengaluru Urban.
The day also saw 3,204 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,01,907. Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 319 new cases, as the city saw 784 discharges, statistics issued by the health department stated.
With the southwest monsoon reviving moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Karnataka, Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has forecast widespread moderate to heavy rains in the coastal districts of Karnataka and light rains in Malnad, south interior and north interior parts of the state.
Kodagu district witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday. The flow of water in River Cauvery has also risen, owing to rain in Brahmagiri hills.
"Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains likely over Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Widespread light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts," the department said.
KSNDMC forecasted cloudy skies and light rains in Bengaluru over the next two days.
Despite a special court for cases of elected representatives last week rejecting a plea to probe allegations of corruption against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, among eight others, the veteran leader may not be completely out of the woods so far as investigations into allegations of graft are concerned.
For one, while rejecting a private complaint by an activist, T J Abraham, for investigation of alleged corruption and money laundering by Yediyurappa and eight others, on the grounds that a sanction for investigating the CM was denied on June 23 by then Governor Vajubhai Vala, the special court on July 8 indicated that there is some substance in the complaint that merits an investigation. The court said the complaint was being rejected on account of denial of a sanction for probe by Vala.
Bengaluru police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly cheating several women on matrimonial sites by claiming himself to be a member of the 'Mysuru Royal family' or a software engineer in the US.
According to Whitefield Cyber Economic and Narcotics cell police, the accused identified as Siddarth K. alias Siddarth Urs alias Sandy alias Vinay alias Mutthu, a class 7 dropout is a resident of Bylakuppe in Periyapatna of Mysuru.
Senior Police officials said though he is a Class 7 dropout but he had learnt to speak Spanish and English with a US accent. The police added that the accused created fake profiles on various matrimonial websites and expressed interest in some profiles and got the contact number of those who accepted his request and cheat them.
For the first in the country, Karnataka State Police will have ‘scene of crime officers’ (SoC officers) who will be responsible to gather crucial evidence from crime scenes, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The State Government has sanctioned 206 posts for which the recruitment process may commence soon. The officers will have an equivalent rank of police sub-inspector and will be part of the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories.
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will give an official order on Tuesday to recruit 206 officers.
