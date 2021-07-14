Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1913 fresh cases, 48 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 1,913 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 28,74,597 and toll to 35,944. The day also saw 2,489 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,04,396.
Out of 1,913 new cases reported on Tuesday, 401 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 707 discharges and only eight deaths. The total number of active cases stood at 34,234. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.53 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.50 per cent.
Out of 48 deaths reported on Tuesday, nine were from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban (8), Kolar (7), Mysuru and Shivamogga (3), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 401, Dakshina Kannada 222, Mysuru 198, Hassan 191, Tumakuru 170, followed by others. (PTI)
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) held a hearing with as many as 14 private school managements in the state based on complaints from parents that they had blocked online classes to students for not paying the entire school fee for the ongoing 2021-2022 academic year.
According to KSCPCR chairman Fr Antony Sebastian, most of such schools mentioned in the complaint were affiliated to central boards. A total of 19 managements were summoned by the Commission.
"While all school managements who turned up before the Commission agreed to unblock online classes as per our orders, those failing to comply with it would face action. Block Education Officers (BEOs) will be recommended to cancel the No Objection Certificate of such schools," he said in Bengaluru.
A day after Tamil Nadu unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government not to give permission for the Mekedatu project by Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had assured help to the State in resolving the Mekedatu project.
Yediyurappa reiterated that the state will go ahead with the project to ensure water supply for Bengaluru. "I am sure that the Centre will extend support to the state government," he added.
The Mekedatu project has led to a faceoff between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with the DMK government maintaining that the reservoir will deprive them of Cauvery water.
Karnataka will soon add electric bike (e-bike) taxi services as an option for commute in the state with the transport department approving operations for the same. The government, according to officials, has decided to allow individuals to register an e-bike as a taxi with an option given to each individual to register under an aggregator or to operate independently.
A senior official from the Department of Transport told Indianexpress.com that e-bike taxis would begin operations in Bengaluru initially and then be extended to other urban centres across the state. “E-bike taxis will act as feeder services for Metro and city bus services. CM B S Yediyurappa is expected to release the complete guidelines of the same on Wednesday,” the official said.
Further, the government is likely to allow services of e-bike taxis only if each vehicle has GPS attached to it and ‘bike taxi’ written on them predominately. Insurance coverage for the rider and the customer and mandatory wearing of helmets are other rules that e-bike taxi operators will be directed to comply with.
