scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 16, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases as state reports 1977 cases, 3188 discharges

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively, 3,64,31,379 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,38,274 were tested on Thursday alone.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 16, 2021 8:31:05 am
A medic administers a dose of Sputnik V vaccine to a beneficiary during its launch in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, according to the health department. The day also saw 3,188 people getting discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 28,10,121.

Also Read |Karnataka govt announces scheme to incentivise medical oxygen plants after facing shortage during Covid second wave

Of the new cases, 462 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 501 discharges and 10 deaths. he total number of active cases in the state stands at 32,383.While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.

Click here for more

Of the 48 deaths, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3 each) followed by others. Among the districts which reported the new cases, Mysuru recorded 197, Hassan (158), Udupi (110) and Chikkamagaluru (109).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

08:31 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Heavy rains lash parts of Karnataka; Normal life disrupted

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds continued to lash on Thursday in coastal Karnataka and Malnad district in the state disrupting normal life. According to district administrations, the torrential rain has damaged houses, power and telephone lines and road infrastructure in the regions. 

Five houses were completely damaged in Mulki and Bantwal taluks while few houses have suffered partial damages. 

Relentless rain from the past four days has raised the flood threat in Kodagu district. Cauvery, Lakshmana Tirtha rivers are in spate. 

According to Kodagu district administration, residents of villages under Nelliahudikeri Gram Panchayat and Karadigodi and Guhya villages in Siddapur have been told to move to safer places.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning for all the three coastal districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu till July 17, and a yellow alert in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir.

08:15 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to reduce the number of government quota beds to treat Covid patients to about 1,800 following a decrease in new Covid-19 cases in the last few days.

READ | Bengaluru civic body to reduce Covid-19 govt quota beds amid decline in cases

Karnataka has announced a programme to up-skill its youth workforce through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), by converting selected 150 such institutes into ‘technology hubs’. According to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, these ITIs will be upgraded as part of an agreement with Tata Technologies.

READ | Karnataka to upgrade ITIs as ‘technology hubs’ for better skill development of youth

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 15 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd