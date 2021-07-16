Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases as state reports 1977 cases, 3188 discharges

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, according to the health department. The day also saw 3,188 people getting discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 28,10,121.
Of the new cases, 462 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 501 discharges and 10 deaths. he total number of active cases in the state stands at 32,383.While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.
Of the 48 deaths, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3 each) followed by others. Among the districts which reported the new cases, Mysuru recorded 197, Hassan (158), Udupi (110) and Chikkamagaluru (109).
Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds continued to lash on Thursday in coastal Karnataka and Malnad district in the state disrupting normal life. According to district administrations, the torrential rain has damaged houses, power and telephone lines and road infrastructure in the regions.
Five houses were completely damaged in Mulki and Bantwal taluks while few houses have suffered partial damages.
Relentless rain from the past four days has raised the flood threat in Kodagu district. Cauvery, Lakshmana Tirtha rivers are in spate.
According to Kodagu district administration, residents of villages under Nelliahudikeri Gram Panchayat and Karadigodi and Guhya villages in Siddapur have been told to move to safer places.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert warning for all the three coastal districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been sounded in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu till July 17, and a yellow alert in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir.
