Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases as state reports 1977 cases, 3188 discharges

A medic administers a dose of Sputnik V vaccine to a beneficiary during its launch in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,977 new cases of Covid-19 and 48 deaths, taking the total number of infections till date to 28,78,564 and fatalities to 36,037, according to the health department. The day also saw 3,188 people getting discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 28,10,121.

Of the new cases, 462 were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 501 discharges and 10 deaths. he total number of active cases in the state stands at 32,383.While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.42 per cent.

Of the 48 deaths, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3 each) followed by others. Among the districts which reported the new cases, Mysuru recorded 197, Hassan (158), Udupi (110) and Chikkamagaluru (109).