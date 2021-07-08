Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 2743 fresh cases, 611 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka logged 2,743 new cases of Covid-19 and 75 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,62,338 and toll to 35,601, the health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 3,081 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,87,111.
Bengaluru Urban reported 611 new cases, as the city saw 693 discharges and 12 deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 39,603. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.73 per cent.
Besides Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest of 14 deaths, Ballari (7) and Dharwad (6). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 304, Mysuru 248, Hassan 220, followed by others. (PTI)
The bird sanctuary at Ranganathittu on the banks of Cauvery river near Mysuru has reopened for visitors after closure due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.
The Forest Department has asked visitors to strictly follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour at the sanctuary and the entire sanctuary including the boats and life jackets had been disinfected, said forest department in a press release.
According to the forest department, the migratory birds are expected to flock the sanctuary from October onwards.
Bhagwanth Khuba has been picked as the new Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, and Chemicals & Fertilisers. The 54-year-old is a two-time MP from Bidar constituency in the Kalyana Karnataka (formerly known as Hyderabad-Karnataka) region.
His rise in politics began as his influence in the area, which was traditionally a stronghold of the Congress, grew steadily after he was fielded as BJP candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
As a debutant, Khuba wrested the seat from former Karnataka chief minister N Dharam Singh. His victory, also fuelled by the nationwide BJP-favouring wave, was widely noted as he won the polls by a majority of 92,222 votes. In 2019, Khuba raised the lead to 1,16,834 when he defeated another strong candidate and former Congress minister Eshwar Khandre, the working president of the party.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will start inter-State bus operations to Kerala from Karnataka starting from Monday.
The bus service from Mangaluru, Puttur, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other places from July 12.
According to KSRTC, those travelling from Kerala to Karnataka should mandatorily carry a COVID-19 negative certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate which should be of at least one dose of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, students and other regular travellers for business or other reasons to Karnataka should undergo the RT-PCR test once in a fortnight and carry COVID-19 negative certificates.
Bengaluru police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the police team for their investigation into the rape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman.
Begnaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced a reward to the team.
The accused were arrested and the chargesheet filed in a record time of five weeks, said Pant.
Eleven accused have been arrested and the police after a detailed probe filed a 1019-page chargesheet before the court, he added.
A Bengaluru-based real estate development agency has been booked by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly cheating a bank.
The Cubbon Park police have booked Nitesh Estates Limited and its subsidiaries for allegedly cheating Yes Bank by defaulting on a Rs 712-crore loan. A case was registered against the company and its promoter, Nitesh Shetty, recently based on a complaint by a representative of Yes Bank.
According to a complaint filed by Ashish Vinod Joshi, a representative of Yes Bank Limited in Mumbai, the company has borrowed Rs 712 crore for 12 of its projects since February 2016. However, after a few instalments, the company defaulted on the loan and despite repeated reminders, failed to respond.
