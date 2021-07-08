scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 2743 fresh cases, 611 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Cumulatively, 3,53,18,762 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,66,631 were tested on Wednesday alone.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 8, 2021 9:12:32 am
At a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (Reuters)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka logged 2,743 new cases of Covid-19 and 75 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,62,338 and toll to 35,601, the health department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 3,081 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,87,111.

Bengaluru Urban reported 611 new cases, as the city saw 693 discharges and 12 deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 39,603. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.73 per cent.

Click here for more

Besides Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest of 14 deaths, Ballari (7) and Dharwad (6). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 304, Mysuru 248, Hassan 220, followed by others. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

09:12 (IST)08 Jul 2021
Ranganathittu bird sanctuary reopens for visitors

The bird sanctuary at Ranganathittu on the banks of Cauvery river near Mysuru has reopened for visitors after closure due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The Forest Department has asked visitors to strictly follow COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour at the sanctuary and the entire sanctuary including the boats and life jackets had been disinfected, said forest department in a press release. 

According to the forest department, the migratory birds are expected to flock the sanctuary from October onwards.

09:06 (IST)08 Jul 2021
Who is Bhagwanth Khuba, the MP from Kalyana Karnataka region inducted in Modi Cabinet?

Bhagwanth Khuba has been picked as the new Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, and Chemicals & Fertilisers. The 54-year-old is a two-time MP from Bidar constituency in the Kalyana Karnataka (formerly known as Hyderabad-Karnataka) region.

His rise in politics began as his influence in the area, which was traditionally a stronghold of the Congress, grew steadily after he was fielded as BJP candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

As a debutant, Khuba wrested the seat from former Karnataka chief minister N Dharam Singh. His victory, also fuelled by the nationwide BJP-favouring wave, was widely noted as he won the polls by a majority of 92,222 votes. In 2019, Khuba raised the lead to 1,16,834 when he defeated another strong candidate and former Congress minister Eshwar Khandre, the working president of the party.

Read more

08:56 (IST)08 Jul 2021
KSRTC to resume Kerala bus operations from July 12

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will start inter-State bus operations to Kerala from Karnataka starting from Monday. 

The bus service from Mangaluru, Puttur, Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other places from July 12.

According to KSRTC, those travelling from Kerala to Karnataka should mandatorily carry a COVID-19 negative certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate which should be of  at least one dose of the vaccine. 

Meanwhile, students and other regular travellers for business or other reasons to Karnataka should undergo the RT-PCR test once in a fortnight and carry COVID-19 negative certificates.

08:39 (IST)08 Jul 2021
Rs 1 lakh reward to police team for completing probe into Bangladeshi woman gang-rape case

Bengaluru police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the police team for their investigation into the rape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman. 

Begnaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced a reward to the team.

The accused were arrested and the chargesheet filed in a record time of five weeks, said Pant. 

Eleven accused have been arrested and the police after a detailed probe filed a 1019-page chargesheet before the court, he added.

08:32 (IST)08 Jul 2021
Bengaluru-based real estate company booked for defaulting on Yes Bank loan

A Bengaluru-based real estate development agency has been booked by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly cheating a bank.

The Cubbon Park police have booked Nitesh Estates Limited and its subsidiaries for allegedly cheating Yes Bank by defaulting on a Rs 712-crore loan. A case was registered against the company and its promoter, Nitesh Shetty, recently based on a complaint by a representative of Yes Bank.

According to a complaint filed by Ashish Vinod Joshi, a representative of Yes Bank Limited in Mumbai, the company has borrowed Rs 712 crore for 12 of its projects since February 2016. However, after a few instalments, the company defaulted on the loan and despite repeated reminders, failed to respond.

Read more

08:09 (IST)08 Jul 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

A Bengaluru-based real estate development agency has been booked by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly cheating a bank. The Cubbon Park police have booked Nitesh Estates Limited and its subsidiaries for allegedly cheating Yes Bank by defaulting on a Rs 712-crore loan.

READ | Bengaluru-based real estate company booked for defaulting on Yes Bank loan

The Karnataka government on Tuesday issued a notification extending one per cent reservation for transgenders in any service or post in all categories of employment to be filled through the direct recruitment process in the state.

READ | Karnataka reserves 1% vacancies in govt jobs for transgenders

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus July 7 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd