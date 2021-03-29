scorecardresearch
Monday, March 29, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 3082 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported across State

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The number of active containment zones in Bengaluru rose to 29, with nine of them identified in the Dasarahalli Zone.

Updated: March 29, 2021 8:08:11 am
Bengaluru Covid-19A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a kid in Bengaluru. The city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases among kids. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 3082 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Sunday, as Bengaluru Urban continued to report most (2004) among all districts in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city rose to 29, with nine of them identified in the Dasarahalli Zone.

At the same time, 12 more deaths in the last few days were linked to the pandemic on March. Other districts that reported most cases on Sunday are Kalaburagi (159), Udupi (115), Mysuru (114).

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day.

Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Meanwhile, in its first budget since the new BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Act, 2020 came into force, the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital has decided to spend a whopping Rs 2,000 crore towards decentralisation efforts in the city.

READ | BBMP: Prime focus on zonal decentralisation as BBMP presents Rs 9,287.81 crore budget

At the same time, as the sex-for-job CD controversy surrounding Ramesh Jarkiholi continues to rock political circles in Karnataka, stones were pelted at state Congress president D K Shivakumar’s car while he was in Belagavi, a stronghold of the former BJP minister.

READ | Stones pelted at Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar’s car in Belagavi

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

