Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: 3082 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths reported across State

Meanwhile, in its first budget since the new BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Act, 2020 came into force, the municipal body governing the Karnataka capital has decided to spend a whopping Rs 2,000 crore towards decentralisation efforts in the city.

At the same time, as the sex-for-job CD controversy surrounding Ramesh Jarkiholi continues to rock political circles in Karnataka, stones were pelted at state Congress president D K Shivakumar’s car while he was in Belagavi, a stronghold of the former BJP minister.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 26 Highlights