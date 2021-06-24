Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber fresh cases as state reports 6455 discharges, 4436 fresh cases

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4,436 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 28.19 lakh and the toll to 34,287. The day also saw 6,455 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,68,705.
Out of 4,436 new cases reported on Wednesday, 1,008 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,071 discharges and 24 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,16,450. While the positivity rate stood at 2.59 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.77 per cent.
Out of 123 deaths reported on Wednesday, 24 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (18), Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad (9), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,008, Dakshina Kannada 538, Mysuru 499, Hassan 301, followed by others.
Cumulatively a total of 3,31,89,023 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,70,654 were done on Wednesday alone. (PTI)
A 38-year-old school teacher in Bengaluru has been duped of Rs one lakh by cyber fraudsters as she tried to sell an antique coin for good returns.
The resident of Sarjapura put a one-rupee coin from 1947, India’s year of independence, for sale on an online marketplace, said Whitefield Cyber Economics & Narcotic Crimes (CEN) Police.
An unknown person offered her Rs one crore and asked her to pay for various charges required to transfer such a huge amount. She transferred Rs one lakh from various accounts believing that the person would give her Rs one crore for the coin,” a CEN police officer told indianexpress.com.
Nearly a fortnight after the Karnataka government announced that it aims to complete the tender process for the first stretch of 25 kilometres of the highly anticipated suburban train network in Bengaluru by October, CM Yediyurappa is expected to review the progress of its work on Thursday.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM will review the progress of the doubling works carried out by the South Western Railway with top officials including Divisional Railway Manager A K Verma.
Rains that lashed Malnad and coastal Karnataka areas last week abated in the last 48 hours.
The average rainfall for Kodagu in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 2.47 m.m.Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga Mandya, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar also did not receive any rain during the same period.
Meanwhile, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Kodagu, not withstanding the recent abatement, has received 11% excess rainfall during the period.
The Karnataka government has notified the appointment of Sugar and Municipal Administration Minister N Nagaraju (known as MTB Nagaraj) as the in-charge of the Bengaluru Rural district. Nagaraj was earlier in charge of Kolar district and he would now replace Revenue Minister R Ashok in his new role.
Further, CM Yediyurappa Wednesday said that he would try to appoint Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar as the in-charge minister of Kolar district, even as the latter has been lobbying for Ramanagara, which is now looked after by Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan.
The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has written to Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar and objected the extensive use of English and neglecting Kannada in the various processes of the administration.
“Of late, there have been several objections raised by the public on neglect of Kannada,” T.S. Nagabharana, KDA chairman, wrote in the letter.
KDA has demanded action against bureaucrats who are responsible for neglecting Kannada in governance.
The Karnataka state Transport Department has decided to waive the motor vehicle tax for commercial vehicles by 50% for the month of June.
Deputy Chief Minister and transport minister Lakshman Savadi, said that the decision was taken due to the lockdown induced by the second wave of COVID-19.
The waiver has been announced as a special case under section 16 (1) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Tax Act, 1957, but does not apply to newly registered passenger vehicles, stated a press release from the transport department.
IBM and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), today announced the launch of the IBM-IISc hybrid cloud lab to advance research in hybrid cloud technologies and drive breakthrough innovations in this area.
Located at the IISc campus in Bengaluru, students and faculty across departments of the institute will work alongside IBM research scientists to conduct cutting-edge research that can help organisations leverage the power of the hybrid cloud by enabling faster, seamless, and more secure adoption of hybrid cloud & Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The IBM-IISc Hybrid Cloud lab will bring together a talented community of scientists, faculty and students, who are passionate about solving some of the toughest research challenges that enterprises face today, in scaling the adoption of cloud computing across industries.
Police stepped up security at Bengaluru International Airport after the police received threatening calls and messages on Sunday.
According to police, the investigations revealed the call to be a hoax and efforts are on to identify the caller.
The call and messages that originated from an international mobile number were traced to Chennai, police said.
The Karnataka government on Wednesday set in motion the process to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination or the 10th standard examination in July by releasing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for teachers.
While releasing the SOP, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said those in charge of the exam centres should abide by the SOP.
The SOP mandated sanitising the exam halls, furniture and toilets daily by spraying disinfectant solution before and after the exam. There would be 12 children in the examination hall and only one student in each desk to maintain physical distancing. Also, the SOP ordered students not to gather at any time.
Water supply will be disrupted on Wednesday and Thursday in several parts of Bengaluru as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and other agencies are undertaking infrastructural works.
In view of linking of a 900 mm pipe near Pillappanna Katte Rakaluve there will be disruption in water supply in the following areas, BWSSB said.
According to a BWSSB release, the areas likely to face disruption in supply are: Nagapura, West of Chord Road, Mahalakshmi Puram, Manjunathnnagar, Shivanagar, Mahaganapathi Nagar, Shankar Mutt, Thimmaiah Road, Basaveshwara Nagar, HBCS, Shakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Kamakshi palya, Sharada Colony, BEML Layout, Vrushabhavathi nagar, Sannakki bayalu, Vyalikaval, Karnataka layout, Kirloskar Colony, Meenakshinagar, Sir MV 1st to 9th blocks, BEL 1 and 2nd stage, Balaji Layout, Mallathahalli, Railway layout 2nd Stage, BTS layout, Anjana Nagar, KEB Road, Byadarahalli, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, KHB 2nd Stage, Papaiah Garden, Mahalakshmi Layout, Saraswatipura, J C Nagar, Geleyara Balaga, Kurubarahalli, Subramanyanagar A, E, D Block, Prakash nagar, Rajajinagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th 5th 6th and 1st ‘N’ block, Jai Maruthinnagar, Kanteeravanagar, Nandini layout, Nanjundeshwara nagar, Srikanteshwara Nagar, Shankaranagar, Krishnananda Nagar, KHB colony, Goraguntepalya, Cholurapalya, Gopalapura, Malligethota, Vidyaranyanagar, N.R.garden, Cheluvappa Garden, Gangappa Garden, Shankarappa Garden, Magadi road right side, Bhuvaneshwari nagar, Parimala nagar, K.P. Agrahara, Rajani Nagar 6th block and surrounding places.
The BJP’s fortunes in the only state in the South where it holds office appear to be ensnared in the very conditions which enabled its passage to power. It is the Karnataka in the BJP that seems to be at the root of the current crisis, and it will be the Karnataka in the BJP that might endanger its tenuous and illegitimately procured grasp of the government in 2019.
True, the statements of BJP state president, Nalin Kumar Kateel, national general secretary, C T Ravi, and now, central interlocutor, Arun Singh, reveal their collective dismay with the wayward habits of the motley MLAs, who have been straying from the cherished goals of uniting Hindus, hating the Congress (and Muslims) and keeping the politics of The Great Indian Faction at bay.
If anything, the BJP MLAs have enthusiastically participated in advancing factional politics. Karnataka’s BJP should follow the honourable path of the PM in staying “incorruptible” was Ravi’s plaintive plea, itself a tacit recognition of how deeply the hands of the current leadership were steeped in the till. Find fault with Rahul Gandhi’s politics, rather than with Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s style of functioning, was Arun Singh’s desperate suggestion during his three-day mission to the state this week. Party “discipline” of the RSS kind, despite Kateel’s guiding hand, is not only being flouted by the “newcomers” to the party, but by old stalwarts as well. K S Eshwarappa, former deputy CM and current minister, for example, was conspicuous during the Kuruba agitation for change to ST status.
