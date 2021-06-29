Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reports 563 fresh cases, 18 deaths

A crowded market in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 2,576 new cases and 93 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,37,206 and toll up to 34,836. Active cases stood at 97,592 — this is the first time in over four months this number has dipping below one lakh. The positivity rate for the day was 1.92 per cent and case fatality rate was 3.61 per cent, a health department bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, 5,933 patients recovered in the state on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,04,755, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district logged 563 new cases and 18 deaths, the highest among the districts in the state. The city has so far reported 12,11,993 cases and 15,599 deaths. It now has 62,430 active cases.