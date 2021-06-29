Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reports 563 fresh cases, 18 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 2,576 new cases and 93 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,37,206 and toll up to 34,836. Active cases stood at 97,592 — this is the first time in over four months this number has dipping below one lakh. The positivity rate for the day was 1.92 per cent and case fatality rate was 3.61 per cent, a health department bulletin stated.
Meanwhile, 5,933 patients recovered in the state on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,04,755, the bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban district logged 563 new cases and 18 deaths, the highest among the districts in the state. The city has so far reported 12,11,993 cases and 15,599 deaths. It now has 62,430 active cases.
Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan districts have positivity rate more than 5%, despite state having reported 95% recovery from Covid-19 and positivity rate is at 2.62%.
Karnataka is in third place in testing after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to health minister Dr K Sudhakar. "We have conducted 3,36,73,395 tests so far. 1.5 – 1.75 lakh tests are being conducted in the state everyday," said the Minister.
"There are no deaths reported in 11 districts due to Covid. Overall mortality rate is also reduced. Experts are of the opinion that the 2DG drug developed by DRDO and manufactured by Dr.Reddy laboratories is safe to use. Government is planning to procure this medicine before the third wave", he added.
"Health department provides all sorts of assistance to vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staff. Experts committee members will suggest measures for this", he said.
Compulsory rural areas for MBBS doctors has been implemented and 2,053 doctors have been appointed to various vacant positions in Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Departments. Including the historic direct recruitment of 1750 doctors, the state government has recruited about 4,000 medical officers amidst pandemic, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar.
1,001 medicos have been appointed on contractual basis in 18 Government Medical college and Hospitals. 666 doctors have been appointed to work in ICU at Taluk hospitals. They will be reporting to their respective work places by this month end, he said.
348 doctors are appointed under National Health Mission out of which 90 doctors have been posted in CHCs and 3 in Nephro-urology. Total 2,108 posts were vacant and 2,053 posts have been filled up. Including recently held direct recruitment, a total of four thousand medical officers have been recruited so far and it’s a historical move, said Dr.Sudhakar.
In the wake of the number of mucormycosis cases increasing in the state, the Karnataka government has capped the price of CT and MRI scans in private hospitals and laboratories, used to diagnose the fungal infection.
The rate for a CT scan of the brain, PNS (paranasal sinuses), and orbits are now capped at Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 each for BPL and APL patients respectively. The capped prices for an MRI of the brain, PNS, and orbits will now be capped at Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000 each for BPL and APL patients respectively, a government order stated.
Meanwhile, the order clarified that the service will be offered for free in government facilities. Karnataka has reported 3,232 cases of mucormycosis so far.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), said that several areas across Bengaluru will be facing disruptions in water supply on June 30 and July 1.
According to the BWSSB statement, the disruptions will be caused due to repair works at the TK Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations in the city.
The areas that will be facing disruptions in water supply are Shettihalli, Kammagondanahalli, Mallasandra, Bagalagunte, T Dasarahalli, HMT ward, Peenya second stage, third stage, fourth phase, Rajagopal Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, MEI Colony, Lakshmidevi Nagar, BHCS Layout, Happy Valley, part of BDA Layout, Uttarahalli, Bellandur, Ibbalur, Koramangala first block, fourth block, fourth C block, J block, Military campus ASC center, Siddhartha Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Jakkasandra and Jakkasandra Extension, ST bed area, part of Jayanagar fourth T block, Arsu Colony, Thilaknagar, NEI Layout, East End A & B main roads,Krishnappa Garden, BHEL Layout, BTM second stage, Mico Layout, NS Palya, Gurappanpalya, Sudguntepalya, Bismillah Nagar, JP Nagar fourth to eighth stages, Puttenahalli, Jaraganahalli, RBI Layout, Panduranga Nagara, Arakere, Mico layout, Doresani palya, Kottanuru Dinne, Venkatadri Layout, Chunchaghatta, Konanakunte, SBM Layout, Supreme Residency Layout, Lake City, Nadamma Layout, Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkanahalli Village.
HSR Layout first to seventh sectors, Agara Village, Mangammanapalya, Madina Nagara, ITI Layout, Hosa Layout Palya, Bande Palya, Chandra Layout, BEML Layout first to fifth stage, Nagarbhavi, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Vishweswarayya Layout all stages, BEL Layout all stages, Mallathahalli, Ulala, D group Layout, Railway Layout, Byadarahalli, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar sixth block, Basaveshwar Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, Nandini Layout, Goragunte Palya, Shankar Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kurubarahalli, Shankarmatha, Kamala Nagar, Kamakshipalya, BEML Layout, KHB Colony, Shivanagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Papiah Garden and surrounding places.
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wrote a letter to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the Kasaragod name board issue. He requested his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to stop the change of original Kannada names of villages in the border districts of Kasaragod and Manjeshwar.
Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has also written to Mr Vijayan, asking that the renaming process be halted.
'Names of the villages in Kasaragod and Manjeshwara are very close to the emotions of people and carry immense sentimental value to them from time immemorial. Hence it is very astonishing to note that in the recent past there is an attempt by the local bodies to change names of some villages without giving any opportunity to the residents of these areas to express their views. The change of villages' names would affect the feelings of the people and their sentiments detrimentally, ' Yediyurappa said.
A couple of Karnataka districts sharing borders with Kerala, namely Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada have made negative Covid-19 certtificates mandatory for those entering the state.
The district administrations have clarified that RT-PCR Covid-19 negative certificates will be mandatorily checked for people coming from Kerala from Tuesday.
According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra, those failing to produce the negative test certificate would be subjected to a test at border checkposts. Meanwhile Kodagu DHO Mohan said they were randomly carrying out a rapid antigen test (RAT) at both checkposts as a containment measure. He added that checks at entry points were intensified since Sunday itself.
With more cases indicating the presence of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 being identified in different parts of the country, Karnataka is at present testing around 600 samples using the genome sequencing technique.
According to Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar, the rise in cases of the new variant in Maharashtra and Kerala border is a matter of concern for the State. "Randomised tests would be conducted for those entering the state. To date, two Delta Plus cases have been reported in the state," he said.
In a bid to engance coverage of vaccination across all areas of the Karnataka capital, local body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has commenced a door-to-door survey to identify those who are yet to get a dose of Covid vaccine and to ascertain reasons behind the same.
According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, officials are preparing a list of such persons and the areas or localities they live in. "The reasons for not getting vaccinated could vary from no primary health centre (PHC) nearby and access to vaccination possible only through BBMP’s outreach. Special vaccination camps will be organised in such uncovered pockets,” he said.
Having threatened to quit as an MLA, “upset” at the way he has been treated by a section of the party, influential BJP legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was forced to resign as state Water Resources Minister in March this year after a woman raised allegations of sexual assault against him, is seen as making renewed attempts to get back into the B S Yediyurappa government.
The cases filed by the woman, and an extortion complaint filed by Jarkiholi as a counter of sorts, are meanwhile still under police investigation.
The MLA from Gokak, in Belagavi district, has over the past few weeks met former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, an influential Lingayat seer in Karnataka, and an RSS leader in Belagavi — all part of what is seen as an effort to push for his return to the state Cabinet.
