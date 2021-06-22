Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 4867 fresh cases, 1034 from Bengaluru Urban alone

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 4,867 new cases of Covid-19 and 142 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,11,320 and death toll to 34,025, the health department said on Monday. The day also saw 8,404 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,54,139.

Bengaluru Urban logged 1,034 new cases, as the city saw 1,976 discharges and 28 deaths. Active cases stood at 1,23,134. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.25 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.91 per cent.

Of the deaths reported on Monday, 28 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (22), Dakshina Kannada (14), Ballari (12), Dharwad (8), Davangere (7), followed by others. Mysuru recorded 546 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 542, Hassan 364, Shivamogga 217, Kodagu 206, followed by others. Cumulatively a total of 3,28,89,270 samples have been tested, of which 1,49,731 were tested on Monday alone. (PTI)