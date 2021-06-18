Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 5983 fresh cases, 1209 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka clocked 5,983 new cases of COVID-19 and 138 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27.90 lakh and the toll to 33,434, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 10,685 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,10,157.
Out of 5,983 new cases reported on Thursday, 1,209 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,510 discharges and 17 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is 1,46,726. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.77 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.30 per cent.
Out of 138 deaths reported yesterday, 26 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban 17, Dakshina Kannada and Davangere 11, Dharwad 9, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,209, Dakshina Kannada 679, Mysuru 596, Hassan 424, Mandya 309, followed by others. Cumulatively a total of 3.22 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,58,442 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)
Many parts of Malnad region in Karnataka continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Heavy downpour which lashed parts of Mudigere Taluk and Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district and parts of Kodagu district has left people in fear of landslides, which have affected many in the last two years.
There were reports of power disruption and trees being uprooted due to rain coupled with gusty wind in the region.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there was heavy rain in Agumbe, Thalaguppa and Hunchadakatte in Shivamogga district, Kottigehara, Jayapura and other parts in Chikkamagaluru district.
Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash parts of Belagavi district in North Karnataka leading to water flowing over several bridges and roads.
The inflow into the major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin is on the rise consequent to continuous rains in the catchment regions.
Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA announced on Thursday the launch of its eCommerce services and mobile shopping app in Bengaluru.
There will be over 8,000 home furnishing products and solutions to choose from, it said in a statement.
The company opened its second IKEA India store in Navi Mumbai in December 2020.
National Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) of News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has fined Kannada TV channels News18 Kannada and Suvarna News and English channel Times Now has been issued censure for their coverage ‘targeting’ members of Tablighi Jamaat, in 2020, complainant Campaign Against Hate Speech (CAHS) said.
On June 16, the National Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) issued orders penalising these channels for violating journalistic ethics and principles while covering news related to COVID-19 cluster in Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi, where a Tablighi Jamaat congregation had gathered.
According to the CAHS statement, News18 Kannada has been fined Rs one lakh to be paid to the NBA within seven days for violating the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards, Principles of Self Regulation relating to impartiality and objectivity.
Suvarna News has been fined Rs 50,000 for violating the Fundamental Principles of Impartiality, Objectivity and Neutrality in Reporting as well as guideline relating to Racial and Religious Harmony
Times Now has been issued a censure "for telecasting…a programme on a sensitive issue which could create communal dissensions amongst communities" and the broadcaster has been advised to be “careful in choosing its panellists and try to avoid those persons to be panellists who are known in the public domain to have rabid and extreme views”.
With a section of BJP legislators in Karnataka pushing for a change in leadership and BJP state in-charge Arun Singh eliciting individual opinions from MLAs on governance, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has indicated that he will step down if Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks him to do so, according to party sources close to him.
Yediyurappa has decided to dig his heels in and counter efforts launched by party rivals to oust him from the chief minister’s post but will not stand in the way if the party high command and Prime Minister Modi seek his exit, said a BJP member who is a long-time confidant of the veteran leader.
“Yediyurappa is of the view that he is indebted to PM Modi for taking him back into the BJP in 2014. If the PM asks him to step down, he will do so because he owes his political rebirth to him,” a source said. “He is willing to listen to the high command and does not want to create problems but as a political fighter he will counter efforts of rivals to dethrone him.”
BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh who is in Bengaluru for three days visit amid speculation over a change in leadership will hold a meeting with BJP State core committee members today.
On Thursday, he met several leaders and legislators at the BJP state headquarters in Malleswaram, Bengaluru.
Singh held consultations with over 50 MLAs from both the Chief Minister’s and his rival camp. Rebels, including C.P. Yogeshwar, were among those who met him.
Singh will complete his meetings with party leaders on Friday by holding a meeting with State core committee members before winding up his visit.
