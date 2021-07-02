Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3203 fresh cases, 676 from Bengaluru Urban

Passengers wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus arrive at a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 related deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and the toll to 35,134, the health department said. The day also saw 14,302 discharges, taking the total recoveries to 27,46,544.

Of the 3,203 new cases recorded yesterday, 676 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city also saw 10,840 discharges and 18 deaths. Active cases were at 65,312. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.05 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.93 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 14 deaths, Dharwad (7), Ballari, and Belagavi (6 each), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh cases were recorded in Mysuru (366), Hassan (281), and Shivamogga (194). Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,14,235 infections, followed by Mysuru (1,66,940) and Tumakuru (1,15,116). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 11,65,074 recoveries, followed by Mysuru (1,60,274) and Tumakuru (1,12,706).