Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3203 fresh cases, 676 from Bengaluru Urban

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 related deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and the toll to 35,134, the health department said. The day also saw 14,302 discharges, taking the total recoveries to 27,46,544.
Of the 3,203 new cases recorded yesterday, 676 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city also saw 10,840 discharges and 18 deaths. Active cases were at 65,312. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.05 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.93 per cent.
Dakshina Kannada reported 14 deaths, Dharwad (7), Ballari, and Belagavi (6 each), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh cases were recorded in Mysuru (366), Hassan (281), and Shivamogga (194). Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,14,235 infections, followed by Mysuru (1,66,940) and Tumakuru (1,15,116). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 11,65,074 recoveries, followed by Mysuru (1,60,274) and Tumakuru (1,12,706).
South Western Railways has created a Aquatic Kingdom at KSR Bengaluru railway station.
For the first time in country, KSR Bengaluru City railway station is hosting a tunnel aquarium with corals, alligator gar, sting rays, eels, lobsters, snails, shrimps and even sharks.
An initiative of the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) along with HNi Aquatic Kingdom, the movable freshwater tunnel aquarium was inaugurated on Thursday by two visitors to the venue.
In a frightening incident, a crocodile was spotted at a village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Thursday, triggering panic among the residents of the area.
A video of the incident, which is now being widely circulated on several social media platforms, features the reptile wandering around the area as people watch it from a distance. People alerted the forest officials, who rushed to the spot to rescue the crocodile.
According to a Forest Department official, the animal was later captured and released in a river. “The incident took place in Kogilabana village in Dandeli. We have captured the animal after which it was released to the Kali River which flows nearby.”
Read more
A study conducted by the All India Institute of Local Self Government (AIILSG), Pune, has revealed the toilets in Bengaluru are very low when compared with the number of toilets in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad in proportion to the population.
The number of community toilets per thousand population per sqkm in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru is 1.7, 0.8 and 0.7, respectively, as per the 2011 Census.
Survey of toilets in the city was submitted to the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday.
The survey report states that operation and maintenance of community toilets by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is poor but those community toilets maintained by private agencies are comparatively better.
The report was submitted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj based on directions to ascertain the number of public toilets required in the city.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly claimed to be the personal assistant of Social Welfare minister B Sriramulu after a complaint by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra.
The arrested person has been identified as Rajanna (42). On Monday, Vijayendra who is also vice-president of Karnataka BJP had filed a complaint alleging that he had misused his name to get a job done and had received illegal gratification.
Based on his complaint, the police had booked Rajanna and others for cheating and under the provisions of the IT Act.
On June 23, the Central Crime Branch unit of Bengaluru police issued a press release on the arrest of five persons, allegedly involved in peddling drugs to youths in the IT sector, and the seizure of Rs 30 lakh worth of MDMA, LSD and hashish. The release did not name the arrested persons.
The next day, police issued a press release on the arrest of two Cameroonians who were allegedly dealing in counterfeit foreign currency and overstaying in India beyond the expiry of their visas. Again, the press release did not name the arrested persons.
Over the last fortnight, Bengaluru police have started leaving out names and blurring photographs of arrested persons from press releases on account of a June 15 order of the Karnataka High Court, directing police to stop identification of suspects in announcements to the media.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.