Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1291 fresh cases, 40 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 1,291 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,85,238 and the toll up to 36,197. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) rose to 3.09 per cent — the number was at 2.10 per cent on Sunday.
Bengaluru Urban reported six new Covid-related fatalities, while four each from Hassan, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada succumbed to the infection.
The day also saw 3,015 discharges, which continued to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,21,491. Meanwhile, the state capital reported 266 new cases and 1,202 discharges.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 266, Dakshina Kannada 126, Hassan and Mysuru 125, Chikkamagaluru 100, followed by others.
Even as Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel’s purported audio conversation, hinting at a possible leadership change in the state, fuelled more speculation on B S Yediyurappa’s exit as Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Patil Yatnal on Monday said that the party’s central leadership will soon pick a new CM, someone who is “honest, pro Hindu, and capable of bringing the BJP back to power”.
The leaked audio, which has a voice resembling that of Kateel — he has denied any links to the audio and dismissed it as fake — hints at one of three Karnataka leaders currently based in Delhi being sent as CM to replace Yediyurappa, 78.
Yediyurappa, who returned from Delhi on Saturday, did not issue any statement on Monday to emphasise his continuance in office for the remaining two years of the BJP government’s tenure.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar both are in Delhi to meet the high command on Tuesday.
Both the leaders are expected to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi together in Delhi on Tuesday morning.
Both leaders are expected to meet General Secretary RS Surjewala and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal before they meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi together.
Auto drivers association in Bengaluru have opposed the state government’s decision to allow e-bike taxi services in Karnataka.
Recently Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa released ‘The Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, 2021,’ allowing private companies and aggregators as well as individuals to offer e-bike services up to 10 km.
Namma Chalakara Trade Union, is sending postcards to government officials, with the Chief Minister opposing the decision. Trade union President T Somasekhar opposed the decision and said we have already started a campaign by sending postcards to government heads, such as the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister. If the government allows e-bike taxis, auto and taxi drivers who have already registered vehicles will suffer a lot financially."
As the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC equivalent to Class 10) exams began in Karnataka amid coronavirus fears on Monday, as much as 99.6 per cent of the total candidates enrolled for the same attended the exams.
“Among fresh (first-time attendees) candidates, 7,81,530 of the total 7,83,882 students attended the SSLC examination on Monday indicating an encouraging trend,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.
According to Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) data, 99.6 per cent of the total (including repeaters) 8,52,191 candidates attended the mathematics exam, while science saw an attendance of 99.6 per cent from the total 8,43,976 enrolled for the same. The attendance for social science was 99.7 per cent of the total 8,24,689. The attendance had improved per subject as well, as opposed to 98.30, 98.36, and 98.43 per cent recorded for these subjects respectively last year.
Kumar added that 58 students from across the state attended the exam from Covid Care Cenres (CCC) across the state.
The Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Monday brought gangster notorious Ravi Pujari to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru for detailed interrogation in a January 2017 case of attempt to murder of an independent municipal councillor of Borsad in Anand district.
The DCB sought Pujari’s custody from a court in Bengaluru, where he has been in the custody of the Karnataka police since being extradited from Senegal in February 2020.
Officials of Ahmedabad DCB told The Indian Express that Pujari, who has a total of 70 cases against him in Gujarat, including 14 registered with the DCB, can be tried only for the 2017 attempt to murder case of Borsad councillor Pragnesh Patel, as per the treaty of extradition signed between India and Senegal.
