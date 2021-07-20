Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1291 fresh cases, 40 deaths

A man gets vaccinated in Bengaluru. (File/PTI photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Monday reported 1,291 new Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,85,238 and the toll up to 36,197. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) rose to 3.09 per cent — the number was at 2.10 per cent on Sunday.

Bengaluru Urban reported six new Covid-related fatalities, while four each from Hassan, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada succumbed to the infection.

The day also saw 3,015 discharges, which continued to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,21,491. Meanwhile, the state capital reported 266 new cases and 1,202 discharges.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 266, Dakshina Kannada 126, Hassan and Mysuru 125, Chikkamagaluru 100, followed by others.