Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 2530 fresh cases, 62 deaths

Karnataka BJP legislators to meet high command demanding expulsion of those making comments against CM

Amid continued attacks by a few leaders within the BJP in Karnataka against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, a section of BJP MLAs from Karnataka said that they will approach the high command and seek the removal of those legislators who are giving statements against Yediyurappa.

Chief Minister’s political secretary M P Renukacharya on Thursday said the party MLAs will meet the high command in Delhi and demand for their expulsion. He said that criticizing Yediyurappa is the same as criticizing the BJP. “Is Yediyurappa a ready-made food? He built and nurtured this party and criticising Yediyurappa is the same as criticising the BJP,” he added.

“Yediyurappa is not involved in any corruption or anything. We are warning, making repeated statements embarrassing Yediyurappa is not right. We the legislators together will meet the high command. The Lok Sabha session will start at that time we will meet national leaders and demand for expulsion of those making statements and creating confusion, as it is hampering the party's image," he added.

The statements come at a time when a few legislators from the BJP Karnataka have been attacking the chief minister and his family over the misuse of powers for personal gain. They had also asked for the chief minister to be replaced.