Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 2530 fresh cases, 62 deaths

The Bengaluru police have submitted the chargesheet to the court in the assault and gangrape case of a woman from Bangladesh, five weeks after the incident came to light. The 1,019-page chargesheet, which has named 12 persons as accused, has been submitted to the court, confirmed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.
Amid continued attacks by a few leaders within the BJP in Karnataka against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, a section of BJP MLAs from Karnataka said that they will approach the high command and seek the removal of those legislators who are giving statements against Yediyurappa.
Chief Minister’s political secretary M P Renukacharya on Thursday said the party MLAs will meet the high command in Delhi and demand for their expulsion. He said that criticizing Yediyurappa is the same as criticizing the BJP. “Is Yediyurappa a ready-made food? He built and nurtured this party and criticising Yediyurappa is the same as criticising the BJP,” he added.
“Yediyurappa is not involved in any corruption or anything. We are warning, making repeated statements embarrassing Yediyurappa is not right. We the legislators together will meet the high command. The Lok Sabha session will start at that time we will meet national leaders and demand for expulsion of those making statements and creating confusion, as it is hampering the party's image," he added.
The statements come at a time when a few legislators from the BJP Karnataka have been attacking the chief minister and his family over the misuse of powers for personal gain. They had also asked for the chief minister to be replaced.
The Karnataka government is yet to decide on a tentative date when offline classes will begin for degree students in colleges in the state, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said.
Also the Minister for Higher Education, he said, "We are yet to decide when to open up degree colleges for offline classes. The focus now is on vaccinating students aged 18 and above," he said.
Ashwathnarayan added that 65 per cent of college students in government institutions and aided institutions were vaccinated with one dose already. "The top officers in charge of the inoculation drive are coordinating with District Commissioners and other stakeholders to achieve an optimal target as soon as possible," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday lauded the research and development (R&D) initiatives carried out at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, also highlighting the premier science institute's work in the Covid-19 segment.
"The @iiscbangalore team shared an interesting presentation on their key R&D initiatives in areas like robotics, efforts in education such as training maths/science teachers, COVID-19 work. They emphasised on the need to give importance to health in Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision," he tweeted after a video conference held with directors of centrally-funded technical institutions in the country.
During the presentation, IISc Director G Rangarajan said that the Institute was planning to establish a postgraduate medical school and research hospital. He also highlighted IISc's contribution towards Covid-19 response including the development of 'CovidWATCH', a rapid monitoring tool for regions with low smartphone penetration, and its role in the Covid serosurvey carried out by the government, among others.
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the state and Central governments following a PIL questioning the 2019 notification of granting exemption to Kodavas and Jamma landholders in Kodagu district from the requirement to obtain a licence to carry and possess firearms under the provisions of the Indian Arms Act, 1959.
Hearing the petition filed by an ex-Army officer, Capt Chethan Y K, on the grounds that the exemption is unconstitutional as it creates differentiation based on race or caste and ancestral land tenure, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the notice.
Capt Y K Chethan, a resident of Galibeedu village of Madikeri taluk, referring to the notification dated October 29, 2019, questioned the constitutional validity of the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extending the exemption for requirement of gun licence to “every person of Coorg race and every Jamma tenure land holder in Coorg” till October 31, 2029.
The Karnataka High Court launched an official Telegram channel for the High Court and 30 district courts to give various information related to cases.
A Telegram Chatbot called Karnataka High Court Virtual Case Information Service (HCKChatBot) was launched by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and said that the prime object of Telegram channel is real-time delivery of e-court services relating to case information in the form of cause lists, case status, daily notifications, display board of High Court and other ongoing activities of the Karnataka judiciary.”
High Court’s Telegram channel is https://t.me/karnatakahighcourt. The district courts also have similar Telegram channels.
In a bid to minimise physical contact between motorists and traffic police in Bengaluru, the city traffic police have urged citizens to digitise all vehicle documents.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda has urged vehicle owners in the city to use Digilocker or mParivahan mobile applications to keep records of Driving License, Registration Certificate, Insurance, Emission certificate, fitness certificate (FC), and other permits.
"This will help motorists to show them to the traffic police during checks. While vehicle owners would be able to keep the original physical documents safe, it will also help us to ensure fake documents are identified more easily," he said. Gowda explained that the QR codes displayed on the digital certificates would help cops verify the document.
As many as 73 seats out of the total 84 were confirmed to be booked for travel on the Vistadome coaches attached to Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur day train service, which will be the first in the state to operate with the new coach from July 11.
"These bookings are encouraging to set a new trend in train travel with a flavour of tourism," an official from the South Western Railway (SWR) said. While bookings for these services began on Wednesday, the fare between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru is Rs 1,395, including GST.
SWR has proposed to attach two Vistadome coaches on Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction-Yeshwantpur day trains and detach one general class coach for each such day train on the route. This will become effective from Sunday.
The Karnataka government has proposed to introduce the Model Tenancy Act, circulated by the Union government, with a special focus on features that deal with dispute redressal. This, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, is aimed to protect the interests and rights of both landlords and tenants.
Ashoka explained that the government was working to simplify the Tenancy Act that is in force at present. "It is now proposed that the rent should be fixed mutually by both the landlord and tenant now without the government playing a role in fixing the rent. Both parties then need to legalise the agreement and upload it on a portal," he explained.
Ashoka added that the official concerned will have to settle disputes, if any, within a period of 60 days. "There will be no more than three chances to postpone the hearing," he said.
The Karnataka government Thursday announced several relaxations to Covid-19-related restrictions that were in force in Kodagu citing the fall in test positivity rate (TPR) observed in the district.
An order issued by the State Executive Committee mentioned that decision was taken after assessing the weekly moving average positivity rate in which a consistent declining TPR trend was noted.
Earlier, Revenue Minister R Ashoka had said that several people running homestays in the hilly district known as a tourist spot and the public had demanded that the restrictions be lifted in Kodagu to enable them resume normal activities.
A special court in Bengaluru hearing matters related to elected representatives has rejected a private complaint seeking a probe into alleged corruption and money laundering by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, members of his family and others on account of the state Governor rejecting the sanction sought by the complainant for prosecution of the chief minister.
Social activist T J Abraham filed the private complaint against the CM and others, seeking directions to file an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A special court for matters related to elected representatives ruled on Thursday that the complaint was “not maintainable in the absence of valid sanction”.
The Malleshwaram Government Boys High School in Bengaluru will achieve a unique feat if things go as planned. It will become the country’s first government school to develop a satellite, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said.
Ashwathnarayan added that students from nearby schools will also be involved in the development of 75 ready-to-launch satellites.
“Usually, students from engineering institutes are involved in such projects. With the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO, the designing and development of the satellites will be done at the school by involving students of a few other government schools as well,” Ashwathnarayan added.
