Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1708 fresh cases, 386 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,708 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.83 lakh and the toll to 36,157. The day also saw 2,463 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,18,476.
Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 386 new cases, as the city saw 793 discharges and nine deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.
The total number of active cases in the state is 29,291. While the positivity rate stood at 1.09 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.10 per cent. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada (6), and Mysuru (4).
As many as 23 students out of the total 8.76 lakh students who have registered for the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) board examination will attend the same from Covid Care Centres (CCC) in their respective blocks, officials said.
"Arrangements have been made by the respective block education officers for thses CCCs to ensure all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed," a top official from the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) told Indianexpress.com.
Among several measures taken by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to ensure safe conduct of the exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic were increasing the number of exam centres and deploying staff members who have been inoculated with the Covid vaccine this year.
While the number of exam centres has been increased to 4,885 from 3,310 in 2020, staff deployed for the process has been hiked to 1.19 lakh in comparison with the 80,000 last year. As many as 73,064 examination rooms have been set up across the districts as well. The same was 48,000 in 2020, when the government held the exam amid the pandemic for the first time.
