Monday, May 31, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reports 4734 fresh cases, 213 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As on Sunday, 1.34 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 31, 2021 8:39:14 am
A healthcare worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a frontline worker in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 20,378 fresh cases and 382 deaths taking the infections and fatalities to 25,87,827 and 28,679 fatalities, the Health department said. The state has 3,42,010 active cases whereas the total
discharges stood at 22,17,117 with the recovery of 28,053 people.

Bengaluru Urban district, which had become an epicentre of infections during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and had exceeded 26,000 cases a day, reported 4,734 infections and 213 fatalities. The city has so far reported 11,59,237 infections and 13,104 deaths. There were 1,62,625 active cases.

Hassan district emerged as the second major COVID hotspot with 2,227 and 11 fatalities. According to the health bulletin, Mysuru logged 1,559 fresh infections followed by Belagavi (1,171), Chitradurga (805), Tumakuru (773), Dakshina Kannada (727) and others.

There were 1,38,809 tests done on Sunday including 1,24,232 using RT-PCR and other methods. So far, 2.96 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added. As on Sunday, 1.34 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine.

The positivity rate for the day was 14.68 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.87 per cent, the department said. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

08:39 (IST)31 May 2021
Two children from rural Karnataka contract black fungus

Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, which was till now affecting only adults, has been detected among children as two cases were reported in rural Karnataka. A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. Both are undergoing treatment at government hospitals here and their condition is said to be serious.

They had contracted COVID-19 but were not aware of it, a health official said adding they were admitted to the hospital after they developed complications.

“Two children are undergoing treatment for the black fungus infection at Government Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospitals. They are suffering from Acute Juvenile Diabetes (AJD),” a senior health official told PTI.

08:27 (IST)31 May 2021
Karnataka logs 20,378 fresh COVID infections, 382 deaths

08:26 (IST)31 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, which was till now affecting only adults, has been detected among children as two cases were reported in rural Karnataka. A 11-year-old girl from Ballari district and 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have been infected with the fungal disease. Both are undergoing treatment at government hospitals here and their condition is said to be serious.

The DN Nagar police on Sunday arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her. A police team nabbed him in Karnataka and will bring him back to Mumbai on Monday, after which he will be produced before a magistrate court.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

