Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reports 813 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,382 new Covid-19 cases and 111 more deaths. This took the caseload up to 28,43,810 while the death toll reached 35,040, the health department said. The number of active cases is now at 76,505. As many as 12,763 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 27,32,242.

The positivity rate is now at 1.97 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 3.28 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district has reported 813 fresh cases and 11 more deaths. The city has so far recorded 12,13,559 infections and 15,626 deaths. It now has 43,698 active cases.