Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban reports 813 fresh cases, 11 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,382 new Covid-19 cases and 111 more deaths. This took the caseload up to 28,43,810 while the death toll reached 35,040, the health department said. The number of active cases is now at 76,505. As many as 12,763 patients recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 27,32,242.
The positivity rate is now at 1.97 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 3.28 per cent, the department said.
Bengaluru Urban district has reported 813 fresh cases and 11 more deaths. The city has so far recorded 12,13,559 infections and 15,626 deaths. It now has 43,698 active cases.
The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, popular among the premier law institutions in the country, has decided to reserve 25 per cent of its seats to students from Karnataka for the upcoming academic year 2021-2022.
Announcing such a decision for the first time, the revised notification for admission mentions that students who have studied for not less than 10 years in a recognised educational institution in Karnataka would be eligible for the reservation.
This applies to the BA, LLB (Hons) programme and LLM programme. While 30 of the total 120 seats for the former is reserved so, 13 out of 50 seats for the latter is also notified under this cap. Seats have been marked based on categories - SC, ST, and general - as well.
A special court in Bengaluru will take a decision on July 8 on a private complaint seeking an investigation into alleged instances of corruption and money-laundering by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his family members, and others.
Activist T J Abraham, who filed the complaint, sought directions for an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The activist from the Karnataka Anti Graft and Environment Forum has asked the special court—which is hearing matters related to elected representatives—to take cognisance of offences as alleged in the private complaint or “direct any investigating agency to register the FIR against the accused persons under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and to conduct investigation and to proceed in accordance with law, in the interest of justice”.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.