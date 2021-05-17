Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 31,531 fresh cases, 8344 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka has reported 31,531 new cases of COVID-19 and 403 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,03,462 and deaths to 21,837 so far, the Health Department said in Bengaluru on Sunday. The day also saw 36,475 patients getting discharged. Out of the 31,531 fresh cases, 8,344 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
As of May 16 evening, cumulatively 22,03,462 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, which include 21,837 deaths and 15,81,457 who got discharged, the department said in its bulletin. The total number of active cases stood at 6,00,147. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 27.84 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.27 per cent.
Of the 403 deaths, 143 were from Bengaluru Urban. Ballari saw 26, Uttara Kannada (24), Hassan (18), Bengaluru Rural (17), Mandya (15), Shivamogga (14) followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,344, Tumakuru 2,138, Mysuru 1,811, Belagavi 1,762, Ballari 1,729, Hassan 1,182 and Davangere 1,155 followed by others. (PTI)
The firewood that Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would have used at crematoriums for nearly 4 months in regular times has been exhausted in 15 days.
The reason: high death rate that the city has been witnessing since the second wave of the pandemic Karnataka. Between May 1 and May 13, Bengaluru city has reported 2,588 Covid-19 deaths.
Officials at BBMP said it has spent nearly 1,000 tonnes of wood in the last 15 days to burn pyres. As such, a few electric crematoriums in the city have also turned defunct.
Read more
With oxygen supply shortages causing deaths of Covid-19 patients in hospitals around the country, including 33 in two districts of Karnataka in recent weeks, oxygen supply concerns are giving doctors in charge of hospitals and ICUs sleepless nights during the second wave of the pandemic.
One of the things that the Karnataka government has now advised hospitals to do in order to conserve oxygen supplies is to use ventilators to provide oxygen to ICU patients in a more efficient manner instead of high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) systems that was the norm in the first wave of the pandemic last year.
Read more
Owners of hotels, restaurants, and pubs in Bengaluru have approached Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a rehabilitation package to help them tide through these difficult times. This comes a month after they had demanded a cut in property tax, fixed charges in electricity bills, and exemption in excise license rates from the state government.
In a letter, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) urged the Centre to waive off bank interest on term loans, cash credit and overdraft limits.
Read more
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Sunday announced that the state-run Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru will begin treatment of mucormycosis (known as black fungus) on a pilot basis.
“The treatment will later be extended to medical colleges and district hospitals. With the treatment known to be expensive, I will discuss with CM Yediyurappa to check if free treatment can be offered to the patients,” he said.
Sudhakar added that a committee of experts would be set up to prepare a roadmap for the treatment of those infected and how to curb the infection. “Mucormycosis is commonly seen among those with either less immunity or those who use steroids. The infection begins through the nose for diabetic patients who take steroids while being treated for Covid-19. After 10 to 15 days, this spreads to the eye,” Sudhakar, who is also doctor, explained.
Read more
Karnataka has reported 31,531 new cases of COVID-19 and 403 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,03,462 and deaths to 21,837 so far, the Health Department said in Bengaluru on Sunday. The day also saw 36,475 patients getting discharged. Out of the 31,531 fresh cases, 8,344 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
As of May 16 evening, cumulatively 22,03,462 positive cases have been confirmed in the State, which include 21,837 deaths and 15,81,457 who got discharged, the department said in its bulletin. The total number of active cases stood at 6,00,147. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 27.84 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.27 per cent.
Of the 403 deaths, 143 were from Bengaluru Urban. Ballari saw 26, Uttara Kannada (24), Hassan (18), Bengaluru Rural (17), Mandya (15), Shivamogga (14) followed by others.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 8,344, Tumakuru 2,138, Mysuru 1,811, Belagavi 1,762, Ballari 1,729, Hassan 1,182 and Davangere 1,155 followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 10,51,058 followed by Mysuru 1,12,127 and Tumakuru 81,479. Among those discharged, Bengaluru Urban topped with 6,80,194, Mysuru 96,281 and Ballari 54,991.
A total of over 2,78,79,697 samples have been tested so far out of which 1,13,219 were tested Sunday. (PTI)
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.