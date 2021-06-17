Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber cases with 17,913 discharges, 7345 fresh cases reported

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka has reported 7,345 new cases of COVID-19 and 148 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27,84,355 and the deaths to 33,296, the Health Department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 17,913 people getting discharged and the tally continued to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries so far is 25,99,472.
Out of the 7,345 new cases, 1,611 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,526 getting discharged and 19 deaths. The total number of active cases in the State is 1,51,566. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.35 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.01 per cent.
Out of 148 deaths, 28 were from Mysuru, 19 from Bengaluru Urban, 14 from Belagavi, 10 from Dakshina Kannada and nine from Dharwad followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,611, Mysuru 841, Dakshina Kannada 790 and Hassan 531 followed by others. Cumulatively, a total of 3,20,92,313 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 1,68,712 were tested yesterday. (PTI)
A tigress aged around nine years was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka late on Tuesday.
According to forest department officials, an examination of the carcass indicated that the tigress was badly injured in a fight with Indian Gaur.
"The post-mortem examination of the carcass also indicated the presence of wounds likely to have been inflicted by a gaur," officials added.
The carcass was incinerated as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority protocol.
Scientists in Karnataka are studying genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave in order to ascertain if infections are being caused by the existing variants of the virus or newer ones.
A technical advisory committee advising the state government on the Covid-19 crisis has tasked the nodal officer for genome sequencing in the state, Prof V Ravi, a former professor of virology, to study gene sequences in samples of children who tested positive for Covid. “Samples are now being collected and they need to be processed. We should have data and information in about 15 days,” he said.
“We have discussed the issue of infections among children and some additional work is required to study the genomic sequencing of viruses from samples of children,” said Prof M K Sudarshan, a public health expert and chairman of the state technical advisory committee.
