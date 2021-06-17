scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries continue to outnumber cases with 17,913 discharges, 7345 fresh cases reported

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Out of the 7,345 new cases, 1,611 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,526 getting discharged and 19 deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 17, 2021 8:46:36 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19A health worker in protective suit collects a swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Karnataka has reported 7,345 new cases of COVID-19 and 148 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27,84,355 and the deaths to 33,296, the Health Department said on Wednesday. The day also saw 17,913 people getting discharged and the tally continued to outnumber the fresh cases. The total number of recoveries so far is 25,99,472.

Also Read |Scientists study gene variations in Covid-hit children in Karnataka

Out of the 7,345 new cases, 1,611 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,526 getting discharged and 19 deaths. The total number of active cases in the State is 1,51,566. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.35 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.01 per cent.

Out of 148 deaths, 28 were from Mysuru, 19 from Bengaluru Urban, 14 from Belagavi, 10 from Dakshina Kannada and nine from Dharwad followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,611, Mysuru 841, Dakshina Kannada 790 and Hassan 531 followed by others. Cumulatively, a total of 3,20,92,313 samples have been tested in the State so far, out of which 1,68,712 were tested yesterday. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

08:46 (IST)17 Jun 2021
Tigress killed by Indian gaur in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

A tigress aged around nine years was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka late on Tuesday.

According to forest department officials, an examination of the carcass indicated that the tigress was badly injured in a fight with Indian Gaur.

"The post-mortem examination of the carcass also indicated the presence of wounds likely to have been inflicted by a gaur," officials added. 

The carcass was incinerated as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority protocol.

08:18 (IST)17 Jun 2021
State reports 7,345 new cases, 148 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 7,345 fresh infections and 148 deaths, taking the tally to 27.84 lakh and the death toll to 33,296.

Bengaluru reported 1,611 cases and 19 deaths. The day also saw 17,913 discharges, showcasing the continuing trend of outnumbering the fresh cases. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state so far stands at 25,99,472.

According to the health department bulletin, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,51,566. While the positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.01 per cent on Wednesday.

08:11 (IST)17 Jun 2021
Scientists study gene variations in Covid-hit children in Karnataka

Scientists in Karnataka are studying genomic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus among children infected in the second wave in order to ascertain if infections are being caused by the existing variants of the virus or newer ones.

A technical advisory committee advising the state government on the Covid-19 crisis has tasked the nodal officer for genome sequencing in the state, Prof V Ravi, a former professor of virology, to study gene sequences in samples of children who tested positive for Covid. “Samples are now being collected and they need to be processed. We should have data and information in about 15 days,” he said.

“We have discussed the issue of infections among children and some additional work is required to study the genomic sequencing of viruses from samples of children,” said Prof M K Sudarshan, a public health expert and chairman of the state technical advisory committee.

08:09 (IST)17 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Amid rumblings in the state BJP unit against the leadership of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the party’s national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh, arrived in Bengaluru Wednesday, and said leaders with complaints should come to him and not talk to the media.

Karnataka, in preparation of an anticipated third wave, is upgrading its infrastructure, including oxygen generation units and plants and is also increasing the number of covid beds, says Covid task force in charge and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan C.N.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

