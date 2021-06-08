scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 11,958 fresh cases, 1992 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The total number of active cases is 2,38,824.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 8, 2021 8:17:41 am
Covid-19A health worker administers a dose of a Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru city logged less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, as Karnataka on Monday reported 11,958 fresh infections and 340 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 27.07 lakh and the toll to 31,920. The day also saw 27,299 discharges in the state, continuing to outnumber fresh cases. Out of 11,958 new cases reported on Monday, 1,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 11,488 discharges and 199 deaths.

Cumulatively 27,07,481 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 31,920 deaths and 24,36,716 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases is 2,38,824. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 9.08 per
cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.84 per cent.

Out of 340 deaths reported on Monday, 199 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (17), Belagavi (15), Hassan and Haveri (10 each), Ballari and Shivamogga (nine each), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,992, Shivamogga 1,224, Mysuru 1,213, Hassan 1,108, followed by others.

Cumulatively a total of 3,07,32,003 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,31,553 were done on Monday alone. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:17 (IST)08 Jun 2021
State reports 11,958 fresh cases, 340 deaths

08:15 (IST)08 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

With his remarks about staying on as the Karnataka Chief Minister being dependent on the BJP high command creating confusion in the BJP ranks, B S Yediyurappa on Monday issued a call to BJP legislators to prioritise efforts against the pandemic and refrain from carrying out signature campaigns or issuing political statements to express their support for him.

The Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Monday confirmed the arrest of two people allegedly involved in a drug racket. They were arrested while trying to traffic charas (hashish) to Qatar by courier.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 7 Highlights

