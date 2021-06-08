Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 11,958 fresh cases, 1992 from Bengaluru Urban alone

A health worker administers a dose of a Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru city logged less than 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases, as Karnataka on Monday reported 11,958 fresh infections and 340 fatalities, taking the total caseload to 27.07 lakh and the toll to 31,920. The day also saw 27,299 discharges in the state, continuing to outnumber fresh cases. Out of 11,958 new cases reported on Monday, 1,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 11,488 discharges and 199 deaths.

Cumulatively 27,07,481 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 31,920 deaths and 24,36,716 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases is 2,38,824. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 9.08 per

cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 2.84 per cent.

Out of 340 deaths reported on Monday, 199 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (17), Belagavi (15), Hassan and Haveri (10 each), Ballari and Shivamogga (nine each), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,992, Shivamogga 1,224, Mysuru 1,213, Hassan 1,108, followed by others.

Cumulatively a total of 3,07,32,003 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,31,553 were done on Monday alone. (PTI)