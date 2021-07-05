Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1564 fresh cases, 352 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,564 new Covid cases and 59 deaths. The test positivity rate in the state is now at 1.02 per cent. The day also saw 4,775 people recovering from the infection. While 352 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban, the capital city also saw 1,742 discharges and three deaths. The active caseload in the state dropped to 44,846, out of which 18,018 are in Bengaluru Urban.
Among other districts that reported most new cases were Mysuru (162), Dakshina Kannada (154), Kodagu (150) and Tumakuru (116). Nine more deaths were reported from Mysuru and eight from Dakshina Kannada.
Meanwhile, 1,53,083 samples were tested and 1,18,674 vaccine doses were administered across the state till 3.30 pm on Sunday.
The Karnataka government is likely to begin conducting a serosurvey among children (aged below 18) across the state, as recommended recently by the state’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee and the third wave expert committee led by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty.
According to a senior official of the health department, the survey is expected to begin within a fortnight. “We will focus on children in this round. This will be the third such survey done in the state so far. With concerns raised by experts that children are most likely to get affected during an anticipated third wave, this survey would help us plan a better public health response,” the official said.
Incidentally, the government is yet to publish the results of the second serosurvey done across all 30 districts covering nearly 35,000 people.
A 19-year-old labourer was killed in Bengaluru after a cylinder explosion that took place while he was pumping helium into balloons for a birthday party. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Dinesh, a resident of Parappana Agrahara.
Police explained that the incident took place at an apartment on Langford Road, where the deceased was called to work by a female resident of an apartment who planned to celebrate her male friend’s birthday. She had placed and order with Dinesh and his friends who sell balloons
"Dinesh was filling the balloons near the entrance of the apartment when the blast occurred. He died on the spot succumbing to severe injuries. His friend who accompanied him in pumping helium into the balloons has also sustained injuries and is treated in a hospital nearby," an officer said.
A case has been booked and an investigation is underway.
In a step towards further unlocking the state, Karnataka government on Saturday announced a slew of relaxations to Covid restrictions including opening of bars and operation of public transport in full capacity which will come into effect from today.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said while schools, colleges, theatres and cinema halls will be shut, bars will be allowed to open from Monday. According to the new guidelines, all restaurants, malls and private offices, can also open with full capacity. However, pubs will be allowed to provide only take away service.
For individual districts such as Kodagu, where the test positivity rate remains above five per cent, the district authorities will take decide on removing curbs, Yediyurappa said.
