Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 1564 fresh cases, 352 from Bengaluru Urban alone

A medic administers a dose of Sputnik V vaccine to a beneficiary during its launch in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,564 new Covid cases and 59 deaths. The test positivity rate in the state is now at 1.02 per cent. The day also saw 4,775 people recovering from the infection. While 352 new cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban, the capital city also saw 1,742 discharges and three deaths. The active caseload in the state dropped to 44,846, out of which 18,018 are in Bengaluru Urban.

Among other districts that reported most new cases were Mysuru (162), Dakshina Kannada (154), Kodagu (150) and Tumakuru (116). Nine more deaths were reported from Mysuru and eight from Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, 1,53,083 samples were tested and 1,18,674 vaccine doses were administered across the state till 3.30 pm on Sunday.