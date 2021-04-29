Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 39,047 fresh cases in highest single-day spike

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: In the biggest single day spike, Karnataka recorded 39,047 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 14.39 lakh, while fatalities crossed the 15,000 mark with 229 deaths. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,596 infections, the health department said in a bulletin.
The state-wide toll stood at 15,036. The day also saw 11,833 patients getting discharged. Cumulatively 14,39,822 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which include 15,036 deaths and 10,95,883 discharges, the bulletin said. Of the 3,28,884 active cases, 2,192 are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals.
Behind Bengaluru in the number of cases was Mysuru 1,759, Kolar 1194, Tumakuru 1,174, Ballari 1,106 and Hassan 1,001, while Mandya, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballpura, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Dharward reported well in excess of 500 each. Among the 229 deaths reported on Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 137, Mysuru 11, Mandya 9, Ballari 8, Bidar 6 and five each in Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Yadgir, while the rest were in other cities
A total of 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1,71,997 on Wednesday alone. Over 92.40 lakh people have so far been inoculated, the bulletin said. (PTI)
The Karnataka government Wednesday reopened the ‘Agri war room’ in Bengaluru to help farmers during the period of 'close down'. A similar helpline had been set up by the State Agriculture Department during last year’s lockdown.
Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil said that the war room would help farmers by providing guidance on the price in different markets for their produce which includes vegetables, fruits, flowers and other crops. "Farmers can also get information on availability of farm inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, farm implements, and subsidy schemes," he added.
‘Agri war room’ helpline numbers are 080-22212818 and 080- 22210237 working from 8 am to 8 pm. According to the agriculture department, two technical officers and a deputy director (agriculture) will monitor the helpline.
Both presiding officers of the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a media statement, Horatti does not have any symptoms and is in home isolation.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a tweet wished quick recoveries to Kageri, who too is in home isolation.
The Karnataka government has allowed garment units in the state to operate with 50% of its workforce during the ongoing 14-day lockdown announced in the state till May 12. The order, which was issued by the Revenue Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad, however, stressed that the allowed workforce should strictly adhere to Covid-19-appropriate behvaiour.
"The movement of staff shall be allowed by producing vail ID/authorisation issued by concerned industries/industrial establishment," Prasad clarified.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Garments and Textile Workers Union (GATWU) had written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa questioning him why the garment industry was not exempted from the lockdown orders while agriculture, and construction activities were permitted. GATWU had also demanded the government to either allow 50 per cent operations or to provide them with compensation.
Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti on Wednesday drew flak from Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and opposition parties for reportedly asking a farmer to die when he requested enhanced supply of rice though the Public Distribution System.
Katti later withdrew his statement, tendered an apology and said he never wanted anyone to die and that everyone should prosper.
Ishwar, the farmer activist from Gadag in North Karnataka, rang up Katti on Wednesday and asked him how he expected people to survive on just two kg of rice a month when the lockdown has rendered thousands jobless.
Read more
A former Karnataka High Court judge’s alleged attempt to pay a “bribe to the petitioner for securing the post of Governor” has lowered the prestige of judges and the image of the Governor’s post, the Karnataka High Court has said.
The observation was made by the single-judge bench of Justice K Natarajan while denying bail to Yuvaraj Swami, 52, an astrologer accused in multiple cases of allegedly cheating politicians, businessmen and a former High Court judge, Justice B S Indrakala.
Read more
In the biggest single day spike, Karnataka recorded 39,047 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 14.39 lakh, while fatalities crossed the 15,000 mark with 229 deaths. The previous high in the state was 34,804 cases on April 25 this year.
Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,596 infections, the health department said in a bulletin.
The state-wide toll stood at 15,036. The day also saw 11,833 patients getting discharged. Cumulatively 14,39,822 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which include 15,036 deaths and 10,95,883 discharges, the bulletin said. Of the 3,28,884 active cases, 2,192 are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals.
Behind Bengaluru in the number of cases was Mysuru 1,759, Kolar 1194, Tumakuru 1,174, Ballari 1,106 and Hassan 1,001, while Mandya, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballpura, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Dharward reported well in excess of 500 each. Among the 229 deaths reported on Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 137, Mysuru 11, Mandya 9, Ballari 8, Bidar 6 and five each in Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Yadgir, while the rest were in other cities
A total of 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1,71,997 on Wednesday alone. Over 92.40 lakh people have so far been inoculated, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.