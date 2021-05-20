Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 34,281 fresh cases, 11,772 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state on Wednesday reported 49,953 discharges, 34,281 new cases and 468 fatalities, the Health Department said. While the total number of infections stood at 23,06,655, the toll was 23,306. Bengaluru Urban registered 11,772 fresh cases Wednesday. The city saw 29,238 discharges.
As of May 19 evening, cumulatively 23,06,655 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,306 deaths and 17,24,438 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,58,890. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.46 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.36 per cent.
A total of over 2,81,99,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,29,538 were tested on Wednesday alone.
Among 468 deaths reported on Wednesday, 218 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (23), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (19), Kalaburagi (18), Koppal, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (14), Haveri and Belagavi (11), followed by others. Tumakuru reported 2,427 new cases yesterday, Belagavi 2,234, Mysuru 1,730, Hassan 1,428, Ballari 1,297, Chikkamagaluru 1,047, followed by others. (PTI)
As the Covid surge is Karnataka continued to move to other districts beyond Bengaluru, district administrations have taken strict measures to keep the spread on check.
The Chikkamagaluru district administration has imposed a complete lockdown from 10 am on Thursday to 6 am on Monday (May 24).
“All shops, commercial activities, and industries will remain closed during this period during which only emergency activities would be allowed. Those engaged in essential and emergency services have to show relevant records at the check-posts,” Deputy Commissioner KN Ramesh said.
Meanhwile, Haveri DC Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar announced a total lockdown from May 21 (6 am) to May 25 (6 am). However, a four-hour relaxation has been permitted on Sunday for people to purchase groceries, vegetables and other essentials.
The number of recoveries (49,953) continued to outnumber fresh Covid-19 cases (34,281) on Wednesday, as the declining trend reflected on the daily test positivity rate (26.46%) as well.
Meanwhile 468 more fatalities were linked to the pandemic by the Health Department, of which 218 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
At the same time, the capital city also registered 11,772 fresh cases and 29,238 recoveries.
Health Minister K Sudhakar said the positivity rate in the state was decreasing and described it as a good sign, as he ruled out any co-relation between decline in the number of testing and positivity rate coming down.
"Despite doing symptomatic tests if the positivity rate is decreasing, it is a good sign," he told reporters. Conceding that testing has come down, in response to a question, he said "It is not intentional, there were some technical issues, it is being set right."
Concerns have been expressed from various quarters including opposition leaders in the last few days that the testing has come down. (PTI)
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,84,844, followed by Mysuru 1,17,753 and Tumakuru 87,383. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 7,22,086, followed by Mysuru 1,00,645 and Tumakuru 57,684. (PTI)
