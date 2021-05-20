Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 34,281 fresh cases, 11,772 from Bengaluru Urban alone

People pay their last respects to family members who died due to Covid-19, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state on Wednesday reported 49,953 discharges, 34,281 new cases and 468 fatalities, the Health Department said. While the total number of infections stood at 23,06,655, the toll was 23,306. Bengaluru Urban registered 11,772 fresh cases Wednesday. The city saw 29,238 discharges.

As of May 19 evening, cumulatively 23,06,655 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,306 deaths and 17,24,438 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,58,890. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.46 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.36 per cent.

A total of over 2,81,99,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,29,538 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Among 468 deaths reported on Wednesday, 218 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (23), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (19), Kalaburagi (18), Koppal, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (14), Haveri and Belagavi (11), followed by others. Tumakuru reported 2,427 new cases yesterday, Belagavi 2,234, Mysuru 1,730, Hassan 1,428, Ballari 1,297, Chikkamagaluru 1,047, followed by others. (PTI)