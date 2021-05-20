scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 34,281 fresh cases, 11,772 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of May 19 evening, cumulatively 23,06,655 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,306 deaths and 17,24,438 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 20, 2021 8:30:37 am
People pay their last respects to family members who died due to Covid-19, in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state on Wednesday reported 49,953 discharges, 34,281 new cases and 468 fatalities, the Health Department said. While the total number of infections stood at 23,06,655, the toll was 23,306. Bengaluru Urban registered 11,772 fresh cases Wednesday. The city saw 29,238 discharges.

As of May 19 evening, cumulatively 23,06,655 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,306 deaths and 17,24,438 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,58,890. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.46 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.36 per cent.

A total of over 2,81,99,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,29,538 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Among 468 deaths reported on Wednesday, 218 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (23), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (19), Kalaburagi (18), Koppal, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (14), Haveri and Belagavi (11), followed by others. Tumakuru reported 2,427 new cases yesterday, Belagavi 2,234, Mysuru 1,730, Hassan 1,428, Ballari 1,297, Chikkamagaluru 1,047, followed by others. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

08:30 (IST)20 May 2021
Covid surge: Chikkamagaluru, Haveri announce complete lockdown

As the Covid surge is Karnataka continued to move to other districts beyond Bengaluru, district administrations have taken strict measures to keep the spread on check.

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has imposed a complete lockdown from 10 am on Thursday to 6 am on Monday (May 24). 

“All shops, commercial activities, and industries will remain closed during this period during which only emergency activities would be allowed. Those engaged in essential and emergency services have to show relevant records at the check-posts,” Deputy Commissioner KN Ramesh said. 

Meanhwile, Haveri DC Haveri Sanjay Shettennavar announced a total lockdown from May 21 (6 am) to May 25 (6 am). However, a four-hour relaxation has been  permitted on Sunday for people to purchase groceries, vegetables and other essentials.

08:14 (IST)20 May 2021
Recoveries outnumber new cases again, TPR falls to 26.46%

The number of recoveries (49,953) continued to outnumber fresh Covid-19 cases (34,281) on Wednesday, as the declining trend reflected on the daily test positivity rate (26.46%) as well. 

Meanwhile 468 more fatalities were linked to the pandemic by the Health Department, of which 218 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. 

At the same time, the capital city also registered 11,772 fresh cases and  29,238 recoveries.

08:06 (IST)20 May 2021
Health Minister says declining positivity rate is a good sign

Health Minister K Sudhakar said the positivity rate in the state was decreasing and described it as a good sign, as he ruled out any co-relation between decline in the number of testing and positivity rate coming down.

"Despite doing symptomatic tests if the positivity rate is decreasing, it is a good sign," he told reporters. Conceding that testing has come down, in response to a question, he said "It is not intentional, there were some technical issues, it is being set right."

Concerns have been expressed from various quarters including opposition leaders in the last few days that the testing has come down. (PTI)

08:05 (IST)20 May 2021
Recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections in Karnataka

The number of recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state on Wednesday reported 49,953 discharges, 34,281 new cases and 468 fatalities, the Health Department said. While the total number of infections stood at 23,06,655, the toll was 23,306. The state on Tuesday had reported a record 58,395 recoveries and 30,309 fresh cases.

Bengaluru Urban registered 11,772 fresh cases Wednesday. The city saw 29,238 discharges.

As of May 19 evening, cumulatively 23,06,655 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,306 deaths and 17,24,438 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,58,890. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 26.46 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.36 per cent.

A total of over 2,81,99,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,29,538 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Among 468 deaths reported on Wednesday, 218 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari (23), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (19), Kalaburagi (18), Koppal, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (14), Haveri and Belagavi (11), followed by others.

Tumakuru reported 2,427 new cases yesterday, Belagavi 2,234, Mysuru 1,730, Hassan 1,428, Ballari 1,297, Chikkamagaluru 1,047, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,84,844, followed by Mysuru 1,17,753 and Tumakuru 87,383. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 7,22,086, followed by Mysuru 1,00,645 and Tumakuru 57,684. (PTI)

08:04 (IST)20 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

A 28-year-old police sub-inspector, who was seven months pregnant, succumbed to Covid-19 in Kolar district on Tuesday. With this, the number of deaths in the second wave of the pandemic in the Karnataka Police force has increased to 41. Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, Rishikesh Sonwane said police sub-inspector Shamili was undergoing treatment at the RM Jalappa Hospital, Kolar, where she breathed her last.

The Karnataka government Wednesday announced that it will constitute an expert panel to frame guidelines for primary and secondary education for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, the committee will oversee the assessment models, online education, offline education, teacher training methodology, pragmatic utilisation of budgetary resources, other related issues.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus May 19 Highlights

