Friday, May 21, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases with 52,257 discharges, 29,869 new cases

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of May 20 evening, cumulatively 23,35,524 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,854 deaths and 17,76,695 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 21, 2021 8:56:21 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19Citizens wait in observation after inoculation at a vaccination centre amid coronavirus second wave pandemic in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka is witnessing a decline as the state registered 28,869 new infections, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,257 discharges. However the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 548, the health department said on Thursday. While the total caseload was 23.35 lakh, the toll stood at 23,854.

Out of the 28,869 new cases reported on Thursday, 9,409 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, and the city saw 25,776 discharges.

Also Read |Karnataka to resume Covid vaccination for 18-44 age group from May 22

As of May 20 evening, cumulatively 23,35,524 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,854 deaths and 17,76,695 discharges, the department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,34,954. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.91 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.89 per cent.

Among 548 deaths reported yesterday, 289 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 37, Hassan 23, Ballari 22, Tumakuru 21, Shivamogga 17, Mysuru 16, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9,409, Mysuru 1,879, Tumakuru 1,796, Ballari 1,109, followed by others.

A total of over 2.83 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,20,711 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

08:56 (IST)21 May 2021
Karnataka hospital staff sound alarm: Families at risk, vaccinate

Over the last two months, Naveen Raj, the head nurse at a government hospital in Bengaluru, has been at work every day — managing patients, nurses and staff, and also handing over bodies to families.

At the hospital, his day begins at 7 am and goes on late into the night with the 36-year-old flitting through the emergency, ICU and general wards in the over 150-bed Covid hospital, sometimes in a PPE kit or with just a mask.

At home, he says, he stays in his room and does not interact with others in his family, including siblings, because while he has the protection of a double vaccination, other members of his family do not.

08:43 (IST)21 May 2021
Fresh cases drop in Karnataka as state reports 28,869 cases

The daily coronavirus cases in Karnataka is witnessing a decline as the state registered 28,869 new infections, which was outnumbered by recoveries with 52,257 discharges. However the number of fatalities continued to remain high at 548, the health department said on Thursday. While the total caseload was 23.35 lakh, the toll stood at 23,854.

During the last two days, the state has reported over 30,000 fresh cases, which was around 40,000 last week.

Out of the 28,869 new cases reported on Thursday, 9,409 were from Bengaluru Urban alone, and the city saw 25,776 discharges. As of May 20 evening, cumulatively 23,35,524 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 23,854 deaths and 17,76,695 discharges, the department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,34,954. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 23.91 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.89 per cent.

Among 548 deaths reported yesterday, 289 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 37, Hassan 23, Ballari 22, Tumakuru 21, Shivamogga 17, Mysuru 16, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9,409, Mysuru 1,879, Tumakuru 1,796, Ballari 1,109, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,94,253, followed by Mysuru 1,19,632 and Tumakuru 89.179.

A total of over 2.83 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,20,711 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)

08:15 (IST)21 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Following pressure from several private school managements, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar Thursday requested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to announce a Covid relief package for teachers and staff of unaided institutions.

Amid rising cases of mucormycosis or Black Fungus Infection among Covid-19 patients in Karnataka, the high demand for Amphotericin B used for the treatment of infection is leading to a number of cyber crime cases and cheating cases in Bengaluru. After black marketing of Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders, a cheating case has been filed in Bengaluru by a family who was siphoned off Rs 7.9 lakh with the promise of Amphotericin B.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus May 20 Highlights

