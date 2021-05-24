Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases as state reports 25,979 cases, 35,573 discharges
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of May 23 evening, cumulatively 24,24,904 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 25,282 deaths and 19,26,615 discharges.
BBMP marshals patrol to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed by people at a fruit market in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The coronavirus toll in Karnataka breached the 25,000-mark as the state reported 626 new fatalities, while 25,979 infections were added afresh. The number of recoveries continued to outnumber new cases, with 35,573 patients getting discharged yesterday, as the total number of infections in the state stood at 24.24 lakh, the health department said on Sunday.
Out of the 25,979 new cases reported on Sunday, 7,494 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 12,407 discharges and 362 deaths.
As of May 23 evening, cumulatively 24,24,904 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 25,282 deaths and 19,26,615 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,72,986. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 20.76 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.40 per cent.
Among 626 deaths reported on Sunday, 362 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 30, Mysuru 22, Ballari 18, Uttara Kannada 17, Kalaburagi 15, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 7,494, Mysuru 2,222, Hassan 1,618, Tumakuru 1,269, Ballari 1,190, Belagavi 1,066, followed by others. (PTI)
Live Blog
A middle-aged woman, who was found abandoned at the second entrance of the KSR Bengaluru Railway Station due to suspected Covid-19 infection, was rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital after the intervention of the Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to RPF Inspector Waseem Ahmed working at the Bengaluru City railway police station, the woman was found near the parking area of the railway station at Saturday evening.
As an open letter penned by a nine-year-old from Kodagu went viral, the Karnataka police on Sunday confirmed that they were on the search to find her a mobile phone which allegedly went missing from a Covid-19 hospital. The owner of the phone — the child’s mother — succumbed to the virus on May 16.
The state government is planning to set up oxygen generator units in all taluks, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani said on Sunday.
“Setting up oxygen generator units in taluks will help us in the future to overcome the crisis that the state is witnessing today,” he said.
However, Nirani denied the allegations that the state was facing a shortage in medical oxygen supply even as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed its peak earlier this month.
“There is no oxygen shortage in the state. While we have oxygen in plenty, the shortage we face is for containers to store and transport it. To bridge this gap, the work to manufacture 500 containers daily is underway in Kalaburagi. Soon, we shall overcome shortage of oxygen containers in the state,” he claimed. He added that the oxygen cylinder manufacturing plant is being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
Acting to the demand put forth by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) to ramp up childcare infrastructure ahead of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, three quarantine centres (QCs) and a Covid Care Centre (CCC) have begun operations in Bengaluru.
Set up by a consortium of voluntary organisations and child welfare experts, these facilities are expected to help children whose parents are hospitalised or have passed away due to the pandemic, referred by the 1098 helpline or Child Welfare Committee (CWC) – due to various other situations, and residents of Child Care Institutions (CCI) who contract the infection.
“Children whose family members have tested positive and lack sufficient facility to be isolated at home will also be admitted,” a volunteer said.
In the wake of a rapid surge in mucormycosis (black fungus) cases in the state, the Karnataka Covid-19 ministerial task force has directed the treatment protocol committee to track the source of oxygen beginning Monday.
A team of microbiologists will start to work towards this from Monday, task force chairman and Deputy CM C N Ashwathnarayan said. He added that the state alone had reported nealy 700 cases last week as opposed to about 100 cases of black fungus being reported across the country, earlier, in a year. "This surge has been the cause of anxiety. The factor of worry is, black fungus cases are not spotted in other Covid-hit countries, but they are occurring only in India. Based on this concern, officials have been directed to ascertain the source of the disease," he explained.
Amid rising black fungus or mucormycosis cases in Karnataka, the state government on Sunday said that all district hospitals will treat black fungus and instructed taluk hospitals which have the necessary infrastructure to treat the infection.
Earlier, the treatment for black fungus was restricted to some notified hospitals in the state.
“However, mucormycosis cases are being reported from almost all the districts. All the government medical college hospitals and district hospitals are permitted to treat the infection, " said Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Jawaid Akhtar in a circular.
At a time when Bengaluru is driving the second wave of Covid-19 in Karnataka with an explosion of cases and rising fatalities, especially over the one month, as many as 280 workers at a crematorium in the state capital run by the civic body have alleged that they haven't been properly treated.
All India Centre of Trade Unions has prepared a detailed report after visiting 26 crematoriums, including the temporary crematoriums in Bengaluru.
"The pandemic has put crematorium workers in great danger. It's time to understand their issues in detail. All India Centre of Trade Unions has prepared a detailed report on them" AICTU said in a statement. Report will be released on Monday afternoon.
The Karnataka government has decided that the second doses of Covaxin will be provided only to those who receive SMS messages informing them of the completion of a 4-6 week period for the booster dose.
The move by the state government comes in the wake of the acute shortage of Covaxin and directions of the Karnataka High Court to come up with a rationalised system of administering the Covid-19 vaccines that are in short supply.
According to a note issued by the director of the National Health Mission in Karnataka, Dr Arundhathi Chandrashekhar, the Covaxin recipients will be sent an SMS regarding the second dose.
The Karnataka Forest Department has confirmed that an investigation was on to ascertain the reason behind the death of three leopards in Mysuru, whose carcasses were recovered on Saturday.
According to Mysuru Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K C Prashantkumar, one female leopard aged around 4-5 years and two cubs aged around 8-10 months were "found dead suspiciously" near Belavadi Lake.
"The body of a half-eaten stray dog was found near the dead leopard, with traces of pesticide on the carcass. The organ samples have been sent to forensic laboratories to ascertain the exact cause of death," he said.
Meanwhile, a forest official added that a dog squad from Mysore Police and Bandipur Tiger Reserve were involved in the investigation. "The incident has also been narrated to the Chief Wildlife Officer and National Tiger Conservation Authority. Further probe is on," the official added.
Karnataka reported 626 more deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day toll recorded in the state since the pandemic began. While 362 of them were from Bengaluru Urban, the other districts that witnessed most fatalities were Bengaluru Rural (30), Mysuru (22), Ballari (18), and Uttara Kannada (17).
With this, the cumulative toll in the state has risen to 25,282 since March 10 last year.
Meanwhile, recoveries (35,573) continued to outnumbered new cases (25,979) from across the state. As many as 1,25,117 samples were tested, as the test positivity rate (TPR) further dipped to 20.76 per cent.
At the same time, Bengaluru Urban registered 7,494 fresh cases and 12,407 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
On May 17, Covid patient Sarasamma died while being transported to a government hospital in east Bengaluru, after waiting three days for allocation of a bed. On Thursday, one of those hunting for a bed was Sunil Kumar, who himself works in the zonal war room of the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), which is meant to allot beds for Covid-19.
Over a fortnight after the government announced measures to streamline the bed allotment system in Bengaluru for Covid-19, prompted by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s allegations of widespread corruption and mismanagement, new problems have surfaced.
Kumar, who knows of Sarasamma’s case, said he had helped hundreds get beds since the first wave, but for his friend he was told to try Bowring, Victoria and Ghousia government hospitals. “They are insisting they will take in a patient only if a bed has been booked through the BBMP war room. I work in the war room and I know it takes some time before we can find a bed.”
