Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases as state reports 25,979 cases, 35,573 discharges

BBMP marshals patrol to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed by people at a fruit market in Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The coronavirus toll in Karnataka breached the 25,000-mark as the state reported 626 new fatalities, while 25,979 infections were added afresh. The number of recoveries continued to outnumber new cases, with 35,573 patients getting discharged yesterday, as the total number of infections in the state stood at 24.24 lakh, the health department said on Sunday.

Out of the 25,979 new cases reported on Sunday, 7,494 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 12,407 discharges and 362 deaths.

As of May 23 evening, cumulatively 24,24,904 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 25,282 deaths and 19,26,615 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,72,986. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 20.76 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.40 per cent.

Among 626 deaths reported on Sunday, 362 are from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural 30, Mysuru 22, Ballari 18, Uttara Kannada 17, Kalaburagi 15, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 7,494, Mysuru 2,222, Hassan 1,618, Tumakuru 1,269, Ballari 1,190, Belagavi 1,066, followed by others. (PTI)