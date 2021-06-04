scorecardresearch
Friday, June 04, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 18,324 fresh cases, 514 deaths

As of June 3 evening, cumulatively 26,53,446 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,531 deaths and 23,36,096 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 4, 2021 8:44:55 am
A health worker keeps a check on a COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen in a bus, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Karnataka continued to witness a slight increase in daily cases of COVID-19 as the state on Thursday reported 18,324 fresh infections, taking the tally to 26.53 lakh. The day also saw 24,036 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. With 514 deaths the toll in the state went upto 30,531. Achieving a "milestone", over 3 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,50,168 were tested on Thursday alone.

Out of the 18,324 new cases reported on Thursday, 3,533 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,672 discharges and 347 deaths.

Out of the 18,324 new cases reported on Thursday, 3,533 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,672 discharges and 347 deaths.

As of June 3 evening, cumulatively 26,53,446 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,531 deaths and 23,36,096 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 2,86,798. While the positivity rate for the day was 12.20 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.80 per cent.

Out of 514 deaths reported on Thursday, 347 were from Bengaluru Urban, while Hassan and Mandya reported 14 each, Mysuru 12, Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada 11, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar and Koppal 10, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,533, Hassan 2,078, Mysuru 1,573, Tumakuru 979, Belagavi 839, Shivamogga 767, followed by others. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

08:44 (IST)04 Jun 2021
Most henious act’: Karnataka court refuses anticipatory bail to cop accused of forcing Dalit man to drink urine

A local court in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district denied anticipatory bail to a sub-inspector who allegedly forced a Dalit man to drink urine at the Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk last month.

Saying that the incident was one of the “most heinous in nature”, the court stated: “Not only was the victim urinated upon, but he has been made to lick the urine from the floor. Such an act of atrocity destroys the personal dignity of any person.”

The police officer, Arjun Gowda, has already been suspended.

08:38 (IST)04 Jun 2021
Karnataka lockdown extended, BSY announces Rs 500 crore relief package

With the test positivity rate and case fatality rate in Karnataka yet to dip below parameters set by experts, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced an extension of the near-total lockdown by another week. The lockdown, which has been in place since May 10 and was earlier extended till June 7, will now continue till June 14.

The Chief Minister also declared a Rs 500 crore package to go alongside a Rs 1,100 crore package announced on May 19.

Powerloom weavers, film and TV artistes, fishermen, boatmen, temple and mosque workers, ASHA and anganwadi workers, advocates and teachers in unaided schools are among beneficiaries who will get payments in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 under the relief package.

08:35 (IST)04 Jun 2021
Karnataka IAS officer resigns alleging ‘harassment’ by Mysuru DC

Karnataka IAS officer Shilpa Nag announced her resignation from civil service at a press conference alleging ‘harassment’ by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

Shilpa Nag, a 2014 batch IAS officer, is a Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner since February 2021. Speaking to reporters, Nag said, “Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is constantly calling the higher-ups and complaining to them that no work is being done in the MCC. There is no conducive environment to work in Mysuru, and thus, I am resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and will send the resignation letter to the Chief Secretary seeking to be relieved from my duties.”

Shilpa Nag also accused Sindhuri of showing personal grudge against her. “If she (Sindhuri) has any personal grudge against me let her take it out on me but why target the officials who are all working non-stop to combat the pandemic since the second wave started? The atmosphere in Mysuru was too stifling to function anymore,” Nag alleged.

08:11 (IST)04 Jun 2021
18,324 new cases, 514 deaths reported in Karnataka

Karnataka continued to witness a slight increase in daily cases of COVID-19 as the state on Thursday reported 18,324 fresh infections, taking the tally to 26.53 lakh. The day also saw 24,036 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. The state had reported 14,304 and 16,387 fresh cases on June 1 and June 2 respectively.

With 514 deaths the toll in the state went upto 30,531. Achieving a "milestone", over 3 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,50,168 were tested on Thursday alone. "Karnataka will cross 3 crore Covid-19 tests today. With 196 ICMR approved labs across the state, more than 82 per cent of the tests conducted in Karnataka are RT-PCR tests. Congratulations to all our laboratory staff on achieving this remarkable milestone," state Health Minister K Sudhakar said earlier in the day.

Out of the 18,324 new cases reported on Thursday, 3,533 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,672 discharges and 347 deaths.

As of June 3 evening, cumulatively 26,53,446 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,531 deaths and 23,36,096 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 2,86,798. While the positivity rate for the day was 12.20 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.80 per cent.

Out of 514 deaths reported on Thursday, 347 were from Bengaluru Urban, while Hassan and Mandya reported 14 each, Mysuru 12, Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada 11, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar and Koppal 10, followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,533, Hassan 2,078, Mysuru 1,573, Tumakuru 979, Belagavi 839, Shivamogga 767, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,74,275, followed by Mysuru 1,47,228 and Tumakuru 1,05,995. (PTI)

08:10 (IST)04 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

After a seven-year battle, Kerala has finally got the legal right to the KSRTC trademark. As of now the KSTRC acronym is used by road transport corporations in both Kerala and Karnataka. According to the Kerala government, the Central Trade Marks Registry announced its final verdict on Wednesday, giving it the right to use the acronym KSRTC, its emblem and even the term ‘Aana Vandi’, a nickname that means elephant vehicle.

A local court in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district denied anticipatory bail to a sub-inspector who allegedly forced a Dalit man to drink urine at the Gonibeedu police station in Mudigere taluk last month. Saying that the incident was one of the “most heinous in nature”, the court stated: “Not only was the victim urinated upon, but he has been made to lick the urine from the floor. Such an act of atrocity destroys the personal dignity of any person.”

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 3 Highlights

