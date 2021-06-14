Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 7810 fresh cases, 1348 from Bengaluru Urban alone

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday recorded 7,810 fresh cases and 125 deaths taking the total infection count and toll to 27.65 lakh and 32,913 respectively. The state has 1,80,835 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,51,365 with the recovery of 18,648 people. The COVID infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest with 1,348 infections and 23 deaths.

Mysuru district remained the second major COVID hotspot with 1,251 and 25 fatalities. According to the health bulletin, there were 581 infections in Hassan, 467 in Mandya, 434 in Dakshina Kannada, 393 in Shivamogga, 391 in Davangere and 352 in Tumakuru. Fresh cases were reported in other districts as well including Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

As many as 1,29,617 tests were done on Sunday including 80,841 using RT-PCR and other methods. So far 3.16 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added. As on Sunday, 1.69 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine. (PTI)