Monday, June 14, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 7810 fresh cases, 1348 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Bengaluru Urban has so far reported 11,96,688 infections and 15,307 deaths.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 14, 2021 8:33:00 am
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Sunday recorded 7,810 fresh cases and 125 deaths taking the total infection count and toll to 27.65 lakh and 32,913 respectively. The state has 1,80,835 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,51,365 with the recovery of 18,648 people. The COVID infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest with 1,348 infections and 23 deaths.

Mysuru district remained the second major COVID hotspot with 1,251 and 25 fatalities. According to the health bulletin, there were 581 infections in Hassan, 467 in Mandya, 434 in Dakshina Kannada, 393 in Shivamogga, 391 in Davangere and 352 in Tumakuru. Fresh cases were reported in other districts as well including Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

As many as 1,29,617 tests were done on Sunday including 80,841 using RT-PCR and other methods. So far 3.16 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added. As on Sunday, 1.69 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

08:33 (IST)14 Jun 2021
Days after ruling out leadership change, BJP incharge Arun Singh to visit Karnataka

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh is arriving here on Wednesday, days after ruling out replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa amid speculation in some quarters about leadership change. Arun Singh would be in Karnataka for two to three days.

“It is his duty to hold meetings and take stock of the situation, for which he is coming here. I welcome him and I will be here to cooperate with him,” Yediyurappa told reporters here on Sunday.

According to party sources, Singh is likely to hold meetings with Ministers, MLAs and the party’s core committee members during his visit.

08:32 (IST)14 Jun 2021
State to intensify search for Pakistani, Bangladeshi citizens staying illegally in State

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has instructed officials to step up search for Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens staying illegally in the State.

His statement came in the wake of the recent arrest of some Bangladeshi nationals in Bengaluru who had brutalised and sexually assaulted a woman after trafficking her from their country and forced her into prostitution in the city. A Pakistani woman was recently arrested for entering India and staying in the state illegally for more than six years.

"I have directed the officials to intensify the search for Pakistani and Bangladeshi citizens staying in the State illegally," Yediyurappa told reporters in Shikaripura in his hometown in Shivamogga district.

He was on a two-day visit to inspect various development projects in the district including the upcoming airport, slated to be completed by June 2022. (PTI)

08:14 (IST)14 Jun 2021
Karnataka logs 7,810 infections and 125 infections

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 7,810 fresh cases and 125 deaths taking the total infection count and toll to 27.65 lakh and 32,913 respectively. The state has 1,80,835 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 25,51,365 with the recovery of 18,648 people.

The COVID infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest with 1,348 infections and 23 deaths but showing significant decline in cases compared to June 1 when there were 3,418 cases and 276 deaths. The city has so far reported 11,96,688 infections and 15,307 deaths. There were 85,995 active cases.

Mysuru district remained the second major COVID hotspot with 1,251 and 25 fatalities. According to the health bulletin, there were 581 infections in Hassan, 467 in Mandya, 434 in Dakshina Kannada, 393 in Shivamogga, 391 in Davangere and 352 in Tumakuru. Fresh cases were reported in other districts as well including Ballari, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

The department said there were nine deaths each in Belagavi and Dharwad, seven deaths each in Ballari, Davangere, Hassan and four each in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi. Deaths were reported in 13 other districts as well. There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Ramanagara and  Yadgir.

As many as 1,29,617 tests were done on Sunday including 80,841 using RT-PCR and other methods. So far 3.16 crore tests were done cumulatively, the department added. As on Sunday, 1.69 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising first and second dose of vaccine. The positivity rate for the day was 6.02 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 1.6 per cent, the department said. (PTI)

08:12 (IST)14 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Karnataka police have arrested nine people, including four foreign nationals, for their alleged involvement in a hawala racket and busted a money-laundering scam amounting to Rs 290 crore. M D Sharath, superintendent of police (cybercrime), who led the investigation, said Anas Ahmed, a Kerala-based businessman, was the kingpin.

A mentally unstable man in Karnataka’s Kodagu district was allegedly beaten to death by policemen after violating lockdown norms, following which eight personnel were suspended Sunday, a senior police official said.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

