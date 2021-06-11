scorecardresearch
Friday, June 11, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 2191 fresh cases, 47 deaths as cases continue to decline across state

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of June 10 evening, cumulatively 27,39,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,485 deaths and 24,96,132 discharges.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 11, 2021 9:23:48 am
People not adhering to social distancing guidelines wait to receive ration kit from a government office, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 11,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the toll to 32,485. The day also saw 15,721 discharges. Bengaluru Urban logged 2,191 new cases, as the city saw 4,846 discharges and 47 deaths.

Also Read |Karnataka lockdown extended till June 21 in 11 districts with high TPR

As of June 10 evening, cumulatively 27,39,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,485 deaths and 24,96,132 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state is at 2,10,652. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.58 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.75 per cent.

Mysuru reported 18 deaths, Belagavi (12), Hassan (10), Bengaluru Rural, Dakshin Kannada, Dharwad and Shivamogga (8 each), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 1,011 new cases, Hassan 776, Dakshina Kannada 580, Tumakuru 571, followed by the rest. Cumulatively a total of 3,11,93,920 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,67,731 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

09:23 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Covid-19: Bengaluru among four-city-consortium for genomic surveillance of virus

Bengaluru is among the four city clusters formed in a bid to complement the national effort led by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) established to upscale genomic surveillance on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune are the other three cities in the consortium. 

The new effort aims at developing strategies and building capabilities to identify variants of concern before they spread widely and cause outbreaks, said experts.

The consortium aims to develop targeted sampling strategies based on granular epidemiological and clinical data. Coupled with intense environmental surveillance and advanced computational techniques, the consortium will also focus on building capabilities for real-time surveillance and epidemiology, read an official statement issued on Thursday.

09:09 (IST)11 Jun 2021
BBMP signs MoU with GAIL for biogas supply

The Bengaluru Civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), that will give the company around 300 tonnes per day (TPD) of organic waste to generate compressed bio gas (CBG). 

The company has sought 18 acres of land in North Bengaluru to generate and supply CBG. It had placed a proposal before BBMP in April for setting up a 75 TDP plant and will submit a detailed project report to the corporation for final approval,  according to GAIL.

09:06 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Bengaluru: Karnataka HC asks BBMP not to dismantle Covid care facilities until expert panel suggestion

The Karnataka High Court has asked local body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to dismantle the existing Covid care facilities in the city until the same is suggested by an expert panel. 

According to a special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, facilities like Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and Triage Centres (TCs) should not be dismantled till the expert group set up by the State government to prepare for a possible third wave of the pandemic submits its recommendations.

The direction was issued after the HC was informed that BBMP was wrapping up operations at some CCCs and TCs in the wake of a dip in the number of admissions. 

Meanwhile, BBMP counsel V Sreenidhi informed that the local body had inoculated 10.91 lakh people from 1,311 slums spread across eight zones, to date.

09:03 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Tuskers involved in man-animal conflict captured in Hassan

The Karnataka Forest Department captured two tuskers, known for causing trouble in parts of Sakleshpur and Alur taluks, in Hassan district on Thursday. 

Lockdown delayed the exercise leading to rise in human-elephant confrontation. Six people have been killed in elephant attacks since January.

The tusker captured is to be radio collared and released in a conducive habitat, forest department said.

08:35 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Bengaluru: BBMP to retain only 20% of beds in pvt hospitals as demand subsides

With the demand for Covid-19 beds in hospitals noted to be subsiding by officials, the BBMP has decided to release beds in private medical colleges and hospitals back to them by retaining only 20 per cent of them. 

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, as many as 13,000 beds in private hospitals and medical colleges in the city were earmarked under the government quota. "We have decided to retain around 20 per cent of the general beds, and return the rest to them," he said. 

Gupta added that the government and the civic body together would decide on High Dependency Unit (HDU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), ICU-Ventilator (ICU-V) beds in the coming days.

08:31 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Karnataka to unlock in phases from June 14; restrictions will remain in 11 districts

Karnataka will relax its Covid-19 lockdown from June 14 in all except 11 districts. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday night announced a phased unlocking process for the state.

The existing lockdown rules will continue for districts with high test positivity rate (TPR) — Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Belagavi and Kodagu. The government has given powers to district commissioners to implement stringent measures in consultation with the in-charge ministers for the 11 districts.

08:30 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Bengaluru: BBMP launches new queue system for Covid-19 bed management

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Thursday launched a queue system integrated into its existing Covid-19 Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS). The new system is expected to enable recording triage notes of all patients seeking hospital admission with the hospital or bed type at Covid Care Centres recommended based on clinical conditions.

As per the system, launched by Minister Aravind Limbavali, patients will now get token number automatically during triaging, specific to a particular bed type and zone. "This number can be tracked in real time on the public dashboard by patients using either Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID or Bengaluru Urban (BU) number," BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta explained. 

He added that an emergency quota has also been created for special cases, including Covid cases in pregnant women, children and senior citizens.

08:29 (IST)11 Jun 2021
No question of leadership change in Karnataka, says BJP general secretary

Despite the intense campaign by his rivals to get him replaced, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has ensured that he enjoys the support of the central BJP leadership. 

On Thursday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh told the media that there is no question of leadership change in Karnataka. Singh not only praised Yediyurappa’s performance, he subtly chided those who have been giving public statements against the chief minister. However, Singh promised that he would listen to the grievances of all those MLAs during his next visit to the state. 

Party leaders said Singh’s reiteration of support came after Yediyurappa’s remark that he would resign and involve himself entirely in working for the welfare of the state if the party high command wants him to step down.

08:22 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Karnataka HC stays Mysuru mayoral poll citing Covid-19 restrictions

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the mid-term polls to pick a new mayor for Mysuru in the wake of the Covid-19 restrictions in place to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. The election was scheduled to be held on Friday after Rukmini Madegowda was disqualified as a member of the Mysore City Corporation.

In the order passed by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, the HC noted that authorities can decide on holding the election after lifting guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act.

The HC was acting on a petition filed by Pradeep, a councillor of the Mysore City Corporation. He had contended that the election process would result in the gathering of councillors and others which would result in violating the guidelines.

08:19 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Karnataka lockdown extended till June 21 in 11 districts with high TPR

Eleven of the 30 districts in Karnataka will remain under lockdown till June 21 while 19 districts, including Bengaluru, will have a graded reopening from June 14, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

“As per the advice of the Technical Advisory Committee for control of the spread of Covid-19, there will be no change in restrictions in the districts of the state with high positivity rates – Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts,” Yediyurappa said after a cabinet meeting.

The 11 districts where restrictions will continue reported an average test positivity rate that is above the state average of nine per cent as per data on Wednesday.

08:12 (IST)11 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

With the rainy season set in, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) is planning to install sensors to alert danger marks in stormwater drains in Bengaluru. According to KSNDMC, the sensors will be solar-powered and will transmit real-time information on the water level in the stormwater drains to the city’s civic body, Bruhath Bengaluru Mahnagaera Palkie (BBMP) to take further action.

KSNDMC to install sensors to alert danger mark in stormwater drains in Bengaluru

With the mid-term polls to pick a new mayor for Mysuru scheduled to be held on Friday, Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress are set to come together again, despite having glaring differences that led to the disqualification of the former JD(S) mayor.

Karnataka: Friends-turned-foes Cong, JD(S) to unite once again for Mysuru mayoral polls

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 10 Highlights

