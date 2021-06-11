Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 2191 fresh cases, 47 deaths as cases continue to decline across state

People not adhering to social distancing guidelines wait to receive ration kit from a government office, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Thursday reported 11,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 194 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the toll to 32,485. The day also saw 15,721 discharges. Bengaluru Urban logged 2,191 new cases, as the city saw 4,846 discharges and 47 deaths.

Also Read | Karnataka lockdown extended till June 21 in 11 districts with high TPR

As of June 10 evening, cumulatively 27,39,290 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,485 deaths and 24,96,132 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state is at 2,10,652. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.58 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.75 per cent.

Mysuru reported 18 deaths, Belagavi (12), Hassan (10), Bengaluru Rural, Dakshin Kannada, Dharwad and Shivamogga (8 each), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 1,011 new cases, Hassan 776, Dakshina Kannada 580, Tumakuru 571, followed by the rest. Cumulatively a total of 3,11,93,920 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,67,731 were tested on Thursday alone. (PTI)