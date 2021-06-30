Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3222 fresh cases, 93 deaths

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-in vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 3,222 new Covid-19 cases and 93 related deaths taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and toll to 34,929, the Health Department said on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the state is 85,997. The day also saw 14,724 discharges, with recoveries continuing to outnumber the new cases. The state has reported 27,19,479 recoveries till date. Out of 3,222 new cases reported on Tuesday, 753 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,722 discharges and 16 deaths.

While, the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.54 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.88 per cent. Of the 93 deaths reported on Tuesday, 16 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (15), Mysuru (10), Ballari and Haveri (8 each) among others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 753, Mysuru (415), Dakshina Kannada (385), Hassan (242), Shivamogga (225), followed by others.