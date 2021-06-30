Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3222 fresh cases, 93 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 3,222 new Covid-19 cases and 93 related deaths taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and toll to 34,929, the Health Department said on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the state is 85,997. The day also saw 14,724 discharges, with recoveries continuing to outnumber the new cases. The state has reported 27,19,479 recoveries till date. Out of 3,222 new cases reported on Tuesday, 753 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,722 discharges and 16 deaths.
While, the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.54 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.88 per cent. Of the 93 deaths reported on Tuesday, 16 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (15), Mysuru (10), Ballari and Haveri (8 each) among others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 753, Mysuru (415), Dakshina Kannada (385), Hassan (242), Shivamogga (225), followed by others.
The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), said that several areas across Bengaluru will be facing disruptions in water supply on June 30 and July 1.
According to the BWSSB statement, the disruptions will be caused due to repair works at the TK Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations in the city.
The areas that will be facing disruptions in water supply are Shettihalli, Kammagondanahalli, Mallasandra, Bagalagunte, T Dasarahalli, HMT ward, Peenya second stage, third stage, fourth phase, Rajagopal Nagar, Ganapathi Nagar, MEI Colony, Lakshmidevi Nagar, BHCS Layout, Happy Valley, part of BDA Layout, Uttarahalli, Bellandur, Ibbalur, Koramangala first block, fourth block, fourth C block, J block, Military campus ASC center, Siddhartha Colony, Venkatapura, Teachers Colony, Jakkasandra and Jakkasandra Extension, ST bed area, part of Jayanagar fourth T block, Arsu Colony, Thilaknagar, NEI Layout, East End A & B main roads,Krishnappa Garden, BHEL Layout, BTM second stage, Mico Layout, NS Palya, Gurappanpalya, Sudguntepalya, Bismillah Nagar, JP Nagar fourth to eighth stages, Puttenahalli, Jaraganahalli, RBI Layout, Panduranga Nagara, Arakere, Mico layout, Doresani palya, Kottanuru Dinne, Venkatadri Layout, Chunchaghatta, Konanakunte, SBM Layout, Supreme Residency Layout, Lake City, Nadamma Layout, Rotary Nagar, Kodichikkanahalli Village.
HSR Layout first to seventh sectors, Agara Village, Mangammanapalya, Madina Nagara, ITI Layout, Hosa Layout Palya, Bande Palya, Chandra Layout, BEML Layout first to fifth stage, Nagarbhavi, Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Vishweswarayya Layout all stages, BEL Layout all stages, Mallathahalli, Ulala, D group Layout, Railway Layout, Byadarahalli, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Rajajinagar sixth block, Basaveshwar Nagar, Manjunath Nagar, Nandini Layout, Goragunte Palya, Shankar Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kurubarahalli, Shankarmatha, Kamala Nagar, Kamakshipalya, BEML Layout, KHB Colony, Shivanagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Papiah Garden and surrounding places.
After two months, the safari at Bandipur tiger reserve in Chamarajanagar district is being reopened from Wednesday.
Visitors can buy tickets at the counter for the safari which was suspended owing to the covid 19 lockdown.
According to Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S.R, tickets would be available online from July 5.
The High Court of Karnataka has permitted Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), to commence the process of uprooting 115 trees and translocating them to the specific locations identified by the Technical Committee for their translocation.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the interim order after the TEC, set up on the directions of the Court, had submitted its report identifying locations for translocating certain trees other than those identified for cutting and retaining in various stretches of ongoing metro project.
