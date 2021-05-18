scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases in state over 6 lakh with 38,603 fresh cases

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As on May 17 evening, cumulatively 22,42,065 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,313 deaths and 16,16,092 discharges, a department bulletin said.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 18, 2021 9:25:32 am
Karnataka covid cases covid vaccinationHealth workers serve food to COVID-19 patients, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 38,603 new cases of COVID-19, and 476 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,42,065 and the toll to 22,313, the Health department said on Monday. The day also saw 34,635 patients getting discharged after recovery. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 13,338 new cases.

As on May 17 evening, cumulatively 22,42,065 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 22,313 deaths and 16,16,092 discharges, a department bulletin said. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 6,03,639. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 39.70 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.23 per cent.

Also Read |Black Fungus Infection: Karnataka sets up dedicated treatment facility in Bengaluru & identifies regional centres in 6 districts

Among 476 deaths reported on Monday, 239 are from Bengaluru Urban, Hassan (29), Ballari (17), Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural (13), Mandya (10), followed by others. Hassan recorded 2,324 new cases, Ballari 2,322, Mysuru 1,980, Tumakuru 1,915, Belagavi 1,748, followed by others.

A total of over 2,79,76,933 samples have been tested so far, of which 97,236 were tested on Monday alone. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

09:25 (IST)18 May 2021
Kerala Bank clerk who swindled Rs 8 crore arrested in Bengaluru

The Kerala police arrested 36-year-old Vijeesh Varghese, an ex-Navy person, in Bengaluru who allegedly swindled Rs 8 crores from the Canara Bank's branch in Pathanamthitta town.

According to Bengaluru police, a special investigation team from Kerala arrested the accused from a flat in HSR layout in Bengaluru. 

According to the investigation team, Vijeesh was in charge of handling FDs and used the system password to close fixed deposits of a few customers an transfer the amount to the accounts of his wife and relatives.

09:01 (IST)18 May 2021
PM Modi to interact with Karnataka DCs today on Covid-19 situation

Prime minister Narendra Modi is set to get a ground report from various District Commissioner's of Karnataka today. 

Narendra Modi will on Tuesday morning interact  directly with District Commissioners of the worst-hit districts in Covid-19. 
 
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also be part of the conference. DCs of 17 districts Uttara Kannada, Hassan, 
Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Udupi, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Dakshin Kannada, Raichur,  Mandya, Kalaburagi and Chikkaballapur are expected to brief about the Covid-19 situation to the Prime Minister. 

The video conference is scheduled at 11 am.

08:50 (IST)18 May 2021
Karnataka to house Covaxin, Sputnik V manufacturing facilities

As the country is affected by acute vaccine shortage, Karnataka is set to play host to facilities involved in manufacturing two Covid vaccines — Covaxin and Sputnik V.  

While the Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) facility is being established in Malur of Kolar district, Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd (SBPL) is expected to manufacture Sputnik V from its R&D facility in Dharwad. 

According to Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, Bharat Biotech has expressed confidence in producing nearly 5 crore Covaxin doses a month by the end of August, beginning at the pace of 1 crore doses per month by the end of June. 

Meanwhile, SBPL has said in a regulatory filing that its targeted production of the dual vector Sputnik V for the first 12 months is 50 million doses from the beginning of commercial production.

08:40 (IST)18 May 2021
JD(S) considering to buy DRDO­ developed 2DG medicine

Janata Dal (S) was considering buying the DRDO­-developed 2DG medicine for treatment of COVID­-19 and distributing it among people.

Former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy had told his party members during a digital interaction of party legislators on Monday. Kumaraswamy said the party would wait to understand the medicine’s efficiency. 

Meanwhile, JD(S) leader and former MLC T.A. Saravana launched a free mobile canteen service near Victoria Hospital to cater to those in need coming to the market and surrounding areas. The ‘H.D. Deve Gowda Mobile Appaji canteen’ was launched to celebrate
the birthday of the former Prime Minister.

08:28 (IST)18 May 2021
‘Good work team’: Officials rescue elephant calf stuck in mud puddle in Bandipur Reserve

An elephant calf, stuck in a mud puddle, was rescued by forest officials from the Moleyur range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka. A video of the rescue mission, tweeted by the park’s handle, is now making rounds on the internet.

In the video, the female elephant calf can be seen rolling from side to side, in an attempt to heave itself up. As the calf soon exhausts itself, trying to get out of the slush, the forest officials intervene and bring in an excavator to help the calf.

08:25 (IST)18 May 2021
No decision on cancelling Karnataka SSLC, PUC-II exams yet: State education minister

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday clarified that the state government has not decided whether to cancel the SSLC examination and the second pre-university examination. As per the PTI reports, the minister stated “We have not taken any decision on cancelling the SSLC or the PUC-II exams, which were postponed earlier in view of the rising COVID cases,” 

As per the minister, reports in a section of the media regarding the cancellation of SSLC, PUC-II exams are the only speculation. The decision would be taken in the future and the students should not get disturbed but focus on their studies.

08:21 (IST)18 May 2021
Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, six dead

Six people have lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.

According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials, till this morning, 121 villages and 22 taluks have been affected by the cyclone so far.

A total of 547 people have been evacuated till now, it said, 290 people are currently taking shelter in the 13 relief camps that have been opened.

08:20 (IST)18 May 2021
Karnataka advises hospitals: Use NIVs to cut back on oxygen demand

With Karnataka among the states having seen deaths due to oxygen shortage, the BJP government has advised several steps to hospitals to cut back the steep demand. One of the major suggestions is to use ventilators to provide oxygen to ICU patients in a more efficient manner, instead of high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) systems which were the norm in the first wave of the pandemic last year. 

This was conveyed by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar at a recent meeting with district health officers, directors of medical colleges and super speciality hospitals.

08:20 (IST)18 May 2021
38,603 new cases reported in Karnataka, 476 deaths

08:14 (IST)18 May 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Hundreds of dead fishes have been floating for the last one week on Mottanalluru lake in South Bengaluru due to an inflow of chemicals, effluents, and pesticides from surrounding industries and agricultural fields. Local residents allege that they were forced to live with the stench of dead fish despite complaining to the officials for the last week.

With Karnataka among the states having seen deaths due to oxygen shortage, the BJP government has advised several steps to hospitals to cut back the steep demand. One of the major suggestions is to use ventilators to provide oxygen to ICU patients in a more efficient manner, instead of high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) systems which were the norm in the first wave of the pandemic last year. This was conveyed by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar at a recent meeting with district health officers, directors of medical colleges and super speciality hospitals.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus May 17 Highlights

