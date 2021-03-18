Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases surpass 10,000; 1135 new cases reported

Volunteers from Mercy Angel perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim, at Khuddus Saab burial ground in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 1275 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Wednesday, as active cases surpassed 10,000 after a few months. While 786 of the new cases were reported from Bengaluru alone, three deaths in the city were linked to the pandemic.



Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported nearly 72 per cent of the total 10,220 cases in the state. Districts sharing borders with Maharashtra and Kerala continued to see a surge in new cases. Of the active cases, the most on March 17 was reported from Dakshina Kannada (72) followed by Kalaburagi (61), Bidar (47) and Udupi (42).