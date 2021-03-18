scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases surpass 10,000; 1135 new cases reported

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Bengaluru reported nearly 72 per cent of the total 10,220 cases in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: March 18, 2021 9:08:34 am
Karnataka, COVID-19, COVID-19 Burial, BengaluruVolunteers from Mercy Angel perform the last rites of a COVID-19 victim, at Khuddus Saab burial ground in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 1275 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Wednesday, as active cases surpassed 10,000 after a few months. While 786 of the new cases were reported from Bengaluru alone, three deaths in the city were linked to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported nearly 72 per cent of the total 10,220 cases in the state. Districts sharing borders with Maharashtra and Kerala continued to see a surge in new cases. Of the active cases, the most on March 17 was reported from Dakshina Kannada (72) followed by Kalaburagi (61), Bidar (47) and Udupi (42).

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination, lockdown 6.0 and phase 6 of the unlock across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news

09:08 (IST)18 Mar 2021
Bengaluru: Wards that reported most cases in last 10 days

As Bengaluru continues to report most Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Wednesday identified ten wards that recorded most cases in the last 10 days. 

Wards that reported most cases:

  • Bellandur
  • BTM Layout
  • Hagadur
  • Konanakunte
  • Shantala Nagar
  • New Thippasandra
  • Jnanabharathi
  • Gottigere
  • Banaswadi
  • Jaraganahalli

Meanwhile, five wards in the city reported either none or one case during the same timeframe. These are Dodda Bommasandra, Rayapuram, Neelasandra, Kempapura Agrahara, and Jagajivanaram Nagar.

08:45 (IST)18 Mar 2021
Bengaluru: Areas around Kengeri to face powercuts on March 19, 20

Several areas in and around Kengeri in Bengaluru will face disruption in electricity supply for eight hours on Friday and Saturday, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) informed. The power cuts will be from 9 am to 5 pm in the wake of underground electric cable-laying work in the Kengeri subdivision. 

Areas to be affected, as per the BESCOM notification: 

  • Kengeri Satellite Town
  • BMTC Bus Stand
  • JB Layout
  • Kommaghatta Road
  • Dodda Marammana Temple, and adjoining localities.
08:29 (IST)18 Mar 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

Meanwhile, two days after a Zomato delivery executive filed a counter-complaint against a beauty influencer who had filed a case against him on charges of assault, the Bengaluru City Police Wednesday said they were collecting evidence in the case and will summon the woman for questioning after that.

READ | Zomato row: Will issue notice to Bengaluru woman ‘after collecting evidence’, say police

At the same time, the long-pending work on the western extension of Bengaluru Metro is expected to be completed soon after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) issued a notice informing fast tracking of work on the third rail traction system between Mysuru Road and Kengeri.

READ | Bengaluru: Mysuru Road-Kengeri metro extension likely to be operational by June

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Find your nearest fever clinic and testing Covid-19 facility here | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus March 17 Highlights

