Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active Covid-19 cases surpass 10,000; 1135 new cases reported

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: As many as 1275 more people contracted coronavirus infection in Karnataka on Wednesday, as active cases surpassed 10,000 after a few months. While 786 of the new cases were reported from Bengaluru alone, three deaths in the city were linked to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported nearly 72 per cent of the total 10,220 cases in the state. Districts sharing borders with Maharashtra and Kerala continued to see a surge in new cases. Of the active cases, the most on March 17 was reported from Dakshina Kannada (72) followed by Kalaburagi (61), Bidar (47) and Udupi (42).
As Bengaluru continues to report most Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Wednesday identified ten wards that recorded most cases in the last 10 days.
Wards that reported most cases:
Meanwhile, five wards in the city reported either none or one case during the same timeframe. These are Dodda Bommasandra, Rayapuram, Neelasandra, Kempapura Agrahara, and Jagajivanaram Nagar.
Several areas in and around Kengeri in Bengaluru will face disruption in electricity supply for eight hours on Friday and Saturday, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) informed. The power cuts will be from 9 am to 5 pm in the wake of underground electric cable-laying work in the Kengeri subdivision.
Areas to be affected, as per the BESCOM notification:
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown 6.0, unlock phase 6, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.