Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 3709 fresh cases, 139 deaths as cases continue to decline

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,709 new cases of Covid-19 and 139 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,15,029 and toll to 34,164. The day also saw 8,111 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,62,250, the health department said.
Total number of active cases is at 1,18,592. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.87 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.74 per cent. Bengaluru Urban logged 803 new cases, 1,745 discharges and 26 deaths. Dakshina Kannada reported 15 deaths, Mysuru (11), Davangere and Kolar (9), Mandya (8), followed by others.
According to a health department bulletin, the top contributors to the fresh case tally today include Mysuru with 486 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 374 and Hassan 309. Cumulatively a total of 3,30,18,369 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,29,099 were tested on
Tuesday alone. (PTI)
In a bid to assist people seeking help in taking up legal issues related to laws pertaining to lockdown, pandemic management, vaccination, and other guidelines, a Bengaluru-based NGO has launched a 'Covid legal helpline' facility.
Operated by an NGO named Nyaaya, the helpline is currently operational in four languages including Kannada, English, Hindi, and Odia. According to the team behind the initiative, their services can be accessed via their official portal, different social media pages, and via WhatsApp.
"We have collaborated with other NGOs, civil society organisations, and professionals who can provide comprehensive information on various topics with legal aid. While our primary aim is to help people address legal questions, verified information of Covid-19 resources would also be shared," a volunteer said.
After cases of the new Delta variant of COVID-19 being detected in Maharashtra and Kerala, the BBMP will start genome sequencing to ascertain if the variant is detected in the city.
Samples of all those who have tested Covid-positive are being sent for genome sequencing to study the spread, if any, of Covid Delta variant in the city, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.
BBMP officials had been directed to keep a close watch on wards with higher positivity rate in the city.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced that tap water connections would be provided to 25 lakh rural households this year under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
"There are 91.91 lakh households in rural Karnataka, of which 28 lakh houses get tap water. We are targeting to reach 25.17 lakh houses in 2021-22," he said after reviewing the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.
Further, Yediyurappa directed officials to implement the scheme on priority wherever water was available from river sources in the state. He added that he would hold a video conference with all the Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats.
Claiming that a ban on tobacco sales, smoking, and spitting in public places would help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in the anticipated third wave and future waves, cancer survivors from Bengaluru Tuesday urged the Centre and the Karnataka government to take suitable measures to do so.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, cancer survivors from the city cited findings by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that smokers are at a high risk of developing severe complications when confronted with coronavirus.
“Smokers are at a greater risk for hospital admission, need for ventilators, ICUs, and even death due to Covid-19. Chewing tobacco products increases saliva production and when the user spits it out, he/she spreads germs and viruses,” Nalini Satyanarayana, a cancer survivor, and a health activist noted.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch 2,500 smart classrooms and distribute Tablet PCs to 1.55 lakh students of higher education today according to the Chief Minister's office.
Yediyurappa will launch this ambitious program which is being implemented under Karnataka LMS (Learning Management System) by the department of collegiate education, said in a release.
The distribution of Tablet PCs will also take place simultaneously in different colleges of the state, added in the release.
The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday arrested five people and recovered MDMA, ecstasy tablets and LSD strips worth Rs 30 lakh from them.
According to CCB police, the arrested people had drugs purchased through the dark net using bitcoins.
All arrested were working in various IT companies.
The Karnataka government has decided to increase the reservation for children of farmers and agricultural labourers at agricultural universities in the state to 50 per cent.
"The same, for admission to Diploma in Agriculture, BSc. in Agriculture and equivalent degrees was fixed at 40 per cent earlier. The cabinet has approved to increase this to 50 per cent now," Agriculture Minister B C Patil said.
He added that the decision would aid children hailing from families working in the agrarian sector and the same would be in effect at all agricultural colleges, universities, and allied institutions located in the state.
The Karnataka government Tuesday began crediting Rs 3,000 each to the bank account of artists through Direct Benefit Transfer in a bid of offer financial assistance to those adversely affected due to the Covid-19 crirs.
Launching the initiative, CM B S Yediyurappa said that a sum of Rs 6.23 crore would be provided to over 20,000 artists. Minister for Kannada and Culture Aravind Limbavali said over 17,000 artists were given a similar assistance during the first wave of the pandemic.
Former Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri did not obtain necessary clearances before constructing a swimming pool at the DC’s bungalow, which is a heritage property, according to a probe report submitted by Mysuru regional commissioner GC Prakash.
Prakash, who had been asked by the Principal Secretary to the Department of Revenue to inquire into the construction of an indoor pool in the residence of the Deputy Commissioner and has submitted a three-page report to the government identifying six lapses.
The government had ordered the probe on May 31, based on complaints from JD(S) leader and former corporator of Mysuru City Corporation K.V. Mallesh and former Minister and JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Karnataka police Tuesday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly cheating over 2,000 investors in a multi-crore cryptocurrency ponzi scheme.
According to officers from the Economic Offence Wing, the trading and chain-link scheme was operated after the accused, identified as Ranganath D S, launched an online company named Digitechmark last year promising high returns to investors.
After a preliminary probe into the matter, CCB sleuths explained that the accused had allegedly promised compounding returns at Rs 1 lakh by Dcemeber 2021 and at Rs 25 lakh by December 2025 after investing Rs 15,000. "Meanwhile, those who invested Rs 50,000 were promised Rs 3 lakh by December 2021 and Rs 2 crore by 2025," officials explained, pointing out the same was linked towards trading 'Tron' cryptocurrency.
The accused has been booked under various sections of the IT Act and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and the Indian Penal Code. "An investigation is now underway to find further links to the scam," CCB stated.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the government will consider opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers, following recommendations from the Dr Devi Shetty-led expert committee on a possible third wave of Covid-19. He said that the committee has advised accelerating the rate of vaccinations as vaccines are the solution for COVID control.
“The committee has supported the relaxations in COVID curbs announced by the government, and have suggested opening up educational institutions in the days to come, starting with higher education colleges, after vaccinating,” Yediyurappa said.
Water supply will be disrupted on Wednesday and Thursday in several parts of Bengaluru as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and other agencies are undertaking infrastructural works.
In view of linking of a 900 mm pipe near Pillappanna Katte Rakaluve there will be disruption in water supply in the following areas, BWSSB said.
According to a BWSSB release, the areas likely to face disruption in supply are: Nagapura, West of Chord Road, Mahalakshmi Puram, Manjunathnnagar, Shivanagar, Mahaganapathi Nagar, Shankar Mutt, Thimmaiah Road, Basaveshwara Nagar, HBCS, Shakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Kamakshi palya, Sharada Colony, BEML Layout, Vrushabhavathi nagar, Sannakki bayalu, Vyalikaval, Karnataka layout, Kirloskar Colony, Meenakshinagar, Sir MV 1st to 9th blocks, BEL 1 and 2nd stage, Balaji Layout, Mallathahalli, Railway layout 2nd Stage, BTS layout, Anjana Nagar, KEB Road, Byadarahalli, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, KHB 2nd Stage, Papaiah Garden, Mahalakshmi Layout, Saraswatipura, J C Nagar, Geleyara Balaga, Kurubarahalli, Subramanyanagar A, E, D Block, Prakash nagar, Rajajinagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th 5th 6th and 1st ‘N’ block, Jai Maruthinnagar, Kanteeravanagar, Nandini layout, Nanjundeshwara nagar, Srikanteshwara Nagar, Shankaranagar, Krishnananda Nagar, KHB colony, Goraguntepalya, Cholurapalya, Gopalapura, Malligethota, Vidyaranyanagar, N.R.garden, Cheluvappa Garden, Gangappa Garden, Shankarappa Garden, Magadi road right side, Bhuvaneshwari nagar, Parimala nagar, K.P. Agrahara, Rajani Nagar 6th block and surrounding places.
Karnataka will need between 6,801 and 13,602 paediatric ICU beds, depending on the severity of a possible third wave of Covid-19 infections among children in the state, and cities such as Bengaluru will need a 360 per cent increase in paediatric ICU beds in government hospitals, according to an expert group set up by the state government.
The High Level Expert Committee for Prevention and Management of Covid Wave-3, headed by eminent cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty and comprising 15 other doctors, presented a 92-page interim report to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday.
“The committee strongly recommends clear segregation of adult and paediatric care. This pandemic is far from over. I am hopeful that this interim report would be useful for the government in accelerating preparations and strengthening the health system for the future challenges,” Dr Shetty stated in the report.
Read more
