Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Bengaluru reports 20,870 fresh cases, 132 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: According to the health bulletin, the state has 4,64,363 active cases whereas 12,10,013 people have been discharged so far including 24,714 people on Tuesday.
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru. (Reuters)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths, taking the caseload and fatalities to 16,90,934 and 16,538 respectively, the health department said. According to the health bulletin, the state has 4,64,363 active cases whereas 12,10,013 people have been discharged so far including 24,714 people on Tuesday.
Bengaluru Urban district, which is the main contributor of daily spike in cases, now has 3,01,712 active cases. The city reported 20,870 infections and 132 deaths on Tuesday. Cumulatively, Bengaluru has 8,40,274 cases and 6,845 deaths.
According to the health bulletin, 2,293 infections were reported in Mysuru, 2,278 in Hassan, 1636 in Tumakuru, 1,506 in Mandya, 1,280 in Kalaburagi and 1,162 in Kalaburagi. Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Shivamogga, Udupi and Uttara Kannada reported over 500 cases.
There were 1,53,707 tests done on Tuesday including 1,40,609 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.62 crore, the department added. A total of 99.36 lakh inoculations have been done in the state, comprising the first and second dose of vaccine, as of Tuesday. (PTI)
The flex board which was displayed on the way to Giddenahalli crematorium.
A banner displayed on behalf of a local BJP leader near a crematorium in Bengaluru where Covid-19 victims were taken for their final rites drew criticism after a photograph of the same went viral. The hoarding claimed that free food and refreshments were arranged for people attending funerals at the Giddenahalli crematorium “under the guidance of Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath.”
The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to postpone the second-year Pre-University (II PU) board examinations in the wake of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. “New dates will be announced well in advance,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced. He also appealed to the students to continue with their preparations “without getting disheartened.”
Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Amid the nationwide vaccination drive across the country, the Karnataka government has declared journalists as frontline workers. “Journalists will be administered vaccine on a priority basis,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after a cabinet meeting in Bengaluru.
Karnataka is now among the few states that have announced free vaccination for journalists. Earlier Punjab, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh had declared journalists as ‘frontline workers’.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru Tuesday evening. Apart from this, Yediyurappa has directed district in-charge ministers to oversee the provision of oxygen, beds, Remdesivir and other requirements in their respective districts.
Several citizen activist organisations in Bengaluru have highlighted that finding medical aid for Covid-19 in the city without a BU (Bengaluru Urban Covid patient) number was challenging for many.
An open letter written to CM Yediyurappa, endorsed by several associations including Hasiru Dala, Janaagraha, Whitefield Rising, Helpling Hands, and Bangalore Apartments’ Federation also pointed out instances where a BU number was assigned after a five-day wait since getting an SRF number (Specimen Referral Form) while submitting sample for testing.
"We saw two deaths - one patient got his BU number positive, he was critical by then so he died in hospital, the other patient got his BU number just after his death in an ambulance with massive heart attack and his BU number came later and it was negative," the letter noted among other loopholes they demanded that the government should address to minimise the impact of the pandemic on the citizenry.
On a day when Bangalore South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya, and Uday Garudachar alleged that there was “widespread corruption” in allocating Covid beds in Karnataka’s capital city, the police announced the arrest of a duo suspected of having involvement in the same.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed that two people have been arrested while others were questioned by the police for alleged fraud and irregularity in the allotment of beds in return for money from Covid-19 patients.
"A case has been registered in Jayanagar police station for fraud and cheating allegedly committed in allotment of beds on BBMP portal for Covid patients. The case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch for a detailed and in-depth investigation," Pant confirmed.
