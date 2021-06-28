Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries nearing 27 lakh with 7699 discharges

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-in vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 3,604 new Covid-19 infections and 89 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 28.34 lakh and the toll to 34,743. The day also saw 7,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,98,822.

Of the new infections, 788 were from Bengaluru Urban, even as the city saw 3,301 discharges. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,01,042. While the positivity rate stood at 2.18 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.46 per cent. Most deaths were reported from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada (15 each), followed by Bengaluru Urban (11) and Ballari (8).