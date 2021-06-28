Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries nearing 27 lakh with 7699 discharges

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 3,604 new Covid-19 infections and 89 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 28.34 lakh and the toll to 34,743. The day also saw 7,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,98,822.
Of the new infections, 788 were from Bengaluru Urban, even as the city saw 3,301 discharges. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,01,042. While the positivity rate stood at 2.18 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.46 per cent. Most deaths were reported from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada (15 each), followed by Bengaluru Urban (11) and Ballari (8).
Karnataka reported 3,604 new Covid-19 infections and 89 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 28.34 lakh and the toll to 34,743. The day also saw 7,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,98,822.
Of the new infections, 788 were from Bengaluru Urban, even as the city saw 3,301 discharges. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,01,042. While the positivity rate stood at 2.18 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.46 per cent.
Most deaths were reported from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada (15 each), followed by Bengaluru Urban (11) and Ballari (8).
In a first-of-its-kind exercise in Karnataka, a month-long extensive health check-up drive for children below 16 years has been launched across Haveri district as part of the preparation to face a possible third wave of COVID-19, state Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said.
“Haveri has become the first district in the State to start a first-of-its-kind health check-up drive exclusively for children.
We are making sure that no child is malnourished,” Bommai, an MLA from Shiggaon in the district, told PTI.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.