scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Recoveries nearing 27 lakh with 7699 discharges

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of Sunday, the total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,01,042.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 28, 2021 9:02:37 am
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-in vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka reported 3,604 new Covid-19 infections and 89 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 28.34 lakh and the toll to 34,743. The day also saw 7,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,98,822.

Click here for more
Also Read |Karnataka: Congress provides Rs 1 lakh each to kin of Chamarajanagar tragedy victims

Of the new infections, 788 were from Bengaluru Urban, even as the city saw 3,301 discharges. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,01,042. While the positivity rate stood at 2.18 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.46 per cent. Most deaths were reported from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada (15 each), followed by Bengaluru Urban (11) and Ballari (8).

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

09:02 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Karnataka reports 3,604 Covid cases and 89 deaths

Karnataka reported 3,604 new Covid-19 infections and 89 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 28.34 lakh and the toll to 34,743. The day also saw 7,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,98,822.

Of the new infections, 788 were from Bengaluru Urban, even as the city saw 3,301 discharges. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,01,042. While the positivity rate stood at 2.18 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.46 per cent.

Most deaths were reported from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada (15 each), followed by Bengaluru Urban (11) and Ballari (8).

08:57 (IST)28 Jun 2021
First-of-its-kind health check up for kids to beat Covid-19 starts in Karnataka’s Haveri district

In a first-of-its-kind exercise in Karnataka, a month-long extensive health check-up drive for children below 16 years has been launched across Haveri district as part of the preparation to face a possible third wave of COVID-19, state Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said.

“Haveri has become the first district in the State to start a first-of-its-kind health check-up drive exclusively for children.

We are making sure that no child is malnourished,” Bommai, an MLA from Shiggaon in the district, told PTI.

Read more

08:15 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time. 

The cyle of violence in Cottonpet, a neighbourhood of narrow streets and bloody gang wars in the old city area of Bengaluru, has entered a new phase. And at the centre this time are two women: an ex-councillor, who was hacked to death in broad daylight, and her former sister-in-law, who has a police record of alleged murder, drug-peddling and bootlegging.

READ | Two women at heart of new gang killing in Bengaluru

After facing two FIRs filed on complaints by members of the Brahmin community in Karnataka for his critical comments on ‘Brahminism’, actor Chetan Kumar has sued Labour Minister Arbail Shivaram Hebbar for civil defamation.

READ | Karnataka ‘Brahminism’ row: After facing two FIRs, actor Chetan Kumar sues Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 25 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd