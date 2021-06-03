Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases over 2.93 lakh as state reports 16,387 fresh cases, 463 deaths

Medical workers collect samples for COVID-19 testing in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka crossed 30,000, as the state on Wednesday reported 463 fatalities and 16,387 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 26,35,122, the health department said. The day also saw 21,199 discharges.
As of June 2 evening, cumulatively 26,35,122 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state is at 2,93,024. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 11.22 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.82 per cent.
Of the new cases, 4,095 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 8,620 discharges and 307 deaths. Belagavi recorded 17 deaths, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mysuru (12 each), Shivamogga (10), Uttara Kannada (9), followed by others. Mysuru registered 1,687 new cases, Belagavi 1,006, Tumakuru 882, Mandya 711, followed by others.
A total of over 2,99,99,107 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,45,923 were tested on Wednesday alone. (PTI)
With monsoon approaching, Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is gearing up to tackle rains in the city. Senior officials of the civic body on Wednesday met to review the precautionary measures taken to prevent flooding and other untoward incidents after rain. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta along with officials visited and reviewed various places in BBMP limits that had been flooded last year due to rain.
The mystery behind the kidnapping of a newborn child from a BBMP hospital has finally been solved with the arrest of a doctor by the Bengaluru Police. The police cracked the one-year-old case after the Bengaluru South police arrested Dr Rashmi Shashikumar, who was until recently working with a private hospital in Bannerghatta as a psychiatrist.
Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
