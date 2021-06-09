Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State registers dip in Covid tally with 9808 fresh cases, 179 deaths

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Tuesday reported less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases and 179 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27.17 lakh and the toll to 32,099. The day also saw 23,449 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 9,808 new cases reported on Tuesday, 2,028 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 7,664 discharges and 44 deaths.
Cumulatively 27,17,289 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,099 deaths and 24,60,165 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases is 2,25,004. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.53 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.82 per cent.
Out of 179 deaths reported on Tuesday, 44 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Haveri (11), Shivamogga (10), Hassan (9), Bengaluru Rural (8), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,028, Mysuru 974, Shivamogga 703, Hassan 659, Tumakuru 589, followed by others.
Cumulatively a total of 3,08,62,227 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,30,224 were done on Tuesday alone. (PTI)
Former Karnataka minister and six-time BJP legislator C M Udasi passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to age-related illness. He was 85.
Udasi was the minister for public works in the B S Yediyurappa cabinet in 2008 and had represented the Hangal Assembly constituency in Haveri district for six times.
He was undergoing treatment for kidney and heart-related problems at the Narayana Hrudayalaya for the last 15 days, according to his family members.
As many as four employees of a private construction company in Bengaluru were booked by the police for allegedly going on a joyride in an ambulance that belonged to the company they worked for.
According to the police, the case has been reigistered against the accused under section 188 (disobedience promulgated by government servant) of the Indian Penal Code and for violation of lockdown guidelines under the Disaster Manager Act.
"The ambulance has been seized. The accused, Ashok Parameshwar (33), Ashish Kumar (26), Nirmal Kumar (53), and Arjun Aleka (50) were employees working in Whitefield who went out on the joyride afrer work," the police said.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi announced that there will be no hike in fares for buses operated by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).
In February, the BMTC had approached the Karnataka government seeking an 18-20% hike in bus fares citing an increase in fuel cost, lack of funds to pay salaries, and losses on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The BMTC had approached the Karnataka government seeking a fare hike citing financial difficulties. For the time being, we do not want to burden poor people who are already facing difficulties. The CM has taken a stand against revision of fares, Savadi said.
The wife and son of a wealthy hotelier from the Udupi region of coastal Karnataka were sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday for his sensational killing in July 2016, along with a priest and astrologer who was convicted of aiding the two.
Bhaskar Shetty, 50, the owner of Durga International Hotel in Udupi apart from several properties in the region and seven supermarkets in Saudi Arabia, was murdered at home. Police had soon after linked the murder to his wife Rajeshwari Shetty, now 54, son Navaneeth Shetty, now 26, and Rajeshwari’s friend and priest-astrologer Niranjan Bhat, now 30.
Announcing the sentence, Udupi Principal District and Sessions Judge J N Subramanya said the prosecution had proved its case. “The accused have been sentenced to life in prison for the offences of murder and criminal conspiracy (IPC 302 and 120 B) and four years rigorous imprisonment for destroying evidence (IPC 201).”
While the daily death toll in Bengaluru fell to below 100 Tuesday, it’s now that the Karnataka government has started inaugurating facilities that were meant to have been ready to meet the second wave, that saw an average 225 die daily in the city in May amidst a shortage of resources.
On Monday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa re-inaugurated the 150-year-old Epidemic Diseases Hospital — a quarantine centre earlier — as a 24-bed ICU facility equipped with ventilators and an oxygen storage tank. He also inaugurated a 54-bed ICU facility and an oxygen generator at the 150-bed C V Raman General Hospital.
New ventilators were unveiled Tuesday for the 165-bed Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital by Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwathnarayan. The state government also announced a Rs 1,500-crore plan to refurbish 149 taluk hospitals and 19 district hospitals with modern ICUs and ventilators.
Read more
The Bengaluru City Police, in a routine night check, found liquor boxes hidden under vegetables bags being transported to Tamil Nadu.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil, two accused were detained after a total of 59 liquor boxes with 509 litres of alcohol was found from a pick-up vehicle.
The accused have been identified as Ramakrishnan (24) and Rajkumar (27), both residents of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu.
