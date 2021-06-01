Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 16,604 fresh cases, 3992 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Beneficiaries wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Recording a steady decline, Karnataka logged less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 411 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 26.04 lakh and the toll to 29,090. The day also saw 44,473 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases which stood at 16,604.
Out of the 16,604 new cases reported on Monday, 3,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths, a health department bulletin said.
Cumulatively 26,04,431 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,090 deaths and 22,61,590 discharges, the bulletin said. The total number of active cases is now 3,13,730. While the positivity rate stood at 13.57 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.47 per cent.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of deaths (242), Belagavi reported 15, Mysuru and Shivamogga (13 each), Hassan
(12), Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (10), followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,992, Mysuru 1,171, Hassan 1,162, Belagavi 910, Tumakuru 806, Mandya 753, Chitradurga 731, followed by others.
A total of over 2,97,36,960 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,329 were done on Monday alone. (PTI)
“Don’t panic, stay alert,” a group of senior government officials from Karnataka said in March last year while addressing over 6,000 gram panchayats via a video conference during the Ugadi season. This, as the number of Covid-19 cases began to surge. Little did they know that “Bhaya beda Yecharike irali” – the exact Kannada translation of the phrase – would turn into a jingle, echoing through rural Karnataka.
A pilot project announced by the Karnataka government, which involved spraying organic anti-microbial solution in the air in a bid to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, has been now put on hold after environmental and health concerns were raised by the city’s civic body. On Saturday, the government had announced that an American Champion Scout aircraft carrying around 100 litres of organic anti-microbial solution would be flown over the city.
The Karnataka government has decided to directly approach vaccine makers to supply doses for the 18-44 group in the state after its global tender got no credible interest from suppliers.
“In response to the short-term global tender floated on May 15 two distribution companies submitted applications but these companies have not provided necessary documents. There was no representation from the companies at virtual meetings as well,” state deputy CM and Covid-19 ministerial task-force head Dr C N Ashwathanarayana said Monday.
Karnataka’s global tender had got a response from two Indian companies involved in importing materials ranging from industrial products to electronics.
The Karnataka government has decided to examine the possibility of administering Covid-19 vaccines on second pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) students before conducting board examinations later this year.
According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, a decision will be taken after further discussions with more health experts, officials, and the minister. "We have been recommended to do so by some experts. A final call will be taken after discussing with Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar," Kumar said.
Sources in the education department added that conducting the drive looks challenging at present as most II PU students are 17 years old, while the Covid vaccination drive is open at present to only those aged 18 and above.
Students and working professionals travelling overseas will be vaccinated on priority from Tuesday (June 1) in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has announced.
"The vaccination programme for students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries will be launched on June 1 at 3 pm in the administrative block of the Bengaluru City University," Narayan, who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said.
Also the head of the state Covid-19 ministerial task force, Ashwathnarayan added that similar arrangements would be made for such groups in other districts as well.
At the ICU inside SNR District Hospital in Kolar district, 20 new ventilators — part of the 2,913 machines provided so far to Karnataka under the PM Cares scheme — have been unpacked but only four of them are installed. The reason: shortage of trained staff to put the ventilators to use.
The demand for ICU ventilator beds across the state has been relentless through the second wave of the pandemic, and the state government had issued directions to hospital authorities to utilise the devices amid reports about more than 40 per cent of such new ventilators lying unused in Karnataka in March. But hospitals have been struggling to put the devices to use due to lack of staff with specialised training.
Out of 637 ICU ventilator beds available under the government quota in the city of Bengaluru, only 14 were empty on Monday evening. The waiting period for an ICU ventilator bed at the peak of the crisis in early May was three days or more, according to staff working in Covid war rooms and hospitals in Bengaluru.
The state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended the Karnataka government to seek vaccines recommended for use in children from the Centre, on priority, in a bid to begin vaccinating them at the earliest.
"The paediatric experts’ group set up by the state for the third wave has recommended this as they will be most vulnerable to the infection as vaccination for those aged 18 and above are already being taken up. Vaccines available for use in children from manufacturers such as Pfizer should be taken up," a TAC member noted.
Among other major TAC recommendations, the state government has been urged to begin sampling for genomic sequencing and serology from children, use the next four months to proactively ramp up health infrastructure and clinical facilities, and vaccinating parents of school-going children on priority.
