Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State reports 16,604 fresh cases, 3992 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Beneficiaries wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Recording a steady decline, Karnataka logged less than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and 411 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 26.04 lakh and the toll to 29,090. The day also saw 44,473 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases which stood at 16,604.

Out of the 16,604 new cases reported on Monday, 3,992 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 20,332 discharges and 242 deaths, a health department bulletin said.

Cumulatively 26,04,431 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 29,090 deaths and 22,61,590 discharges, the bulletin said. The total number of active cases is now 3,13,730. While the positivity rate stood at 13.57 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.47 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of deaths (242), Belagavi reported 15, Mysuru and Shivamogga (13 each), Hassan

(12), Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada (10), followed by others. Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,992, Mysuru 1,171, Hassan 1,162, Belagavi 910, Tumakuru 806, Mandya 753, Chitradurga 731, followed by others.

A total of over 2,97,36,960 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,329 were done on Monday alone. (PTI)