scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Most read
Live now

Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State records 22,758 fresh cases, 6243 from Bengaluru Urban alone

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: The state logged 588 more deaths, taking the toll to 26,399, while the caseload stood at 24,72,973.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
May 26, 2021 8:06:13 am
Bengaluru, COVID-19 vaccineA medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A total of over 20 lakh COVID-19 related recoveries have been recorded in Karnataka so far, as the state on Tuesday reported 38,224 new discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, which was at 22,758, the health department said on Tuesday. The state logged 588 more deaths, taking the toll to 26,399, while the caseload stood at 24,72,973.

Of the fresh cases reported Tuesday, 6,243 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 13,210 discharges and 350 deaths.

Also Read |Amid spike in Covid cases in rural areas, Karnataka CM to interact with gram panchayats tomorrow

As of May 25 evening, cumulatively 24,72,973 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,399 deaths and 20,22,172 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 21.13 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.58 per cent.

Belagavi reported 24 deaths today, Ballari (20), Shivamogga (19), Mysuru (17), Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 2,241 deaths, Tumakuru 1,312, Hassan 1,285, Belagavi 1,260, followed by others.

Click here for more

A total of over 2,89,23,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,07,675 were tested on Tuesday alone. (PTI)

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day.

Two former employees of a local television media in Karnataka, suspected to be involved in an alleged extortion case filed by former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi over a sex CD scandal earlier this year, have sought anticipatory bail from a local court fearing arrest by a Special Investigations Team (SIT) that is probing the case.

READ | Two youths linked to Karnataka ex-BJP minister sex CD extortion case seek anticipatory bail

The kin of a 56-year-old female patient, who was admitted to a private hospital from her residence near C V Raman Nagar in Bengaluru, were shocked to see the doctor issuing a prescription to them to procure the new 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG) drug a day after its first batch was launched in an event in Delhi.

READ | Bengaluru: Kin of Covid patients scramble as doctors prescribe DRDO’s 2DG drug yet unavailable in market

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus May 25 Highlights

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X
x