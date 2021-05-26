Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: State records 22,758 fresh cases, 6243 from Bengaluru Urban alone

A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: A total of over 20 lakh COVID-19 related recoveries have been recorded in Karnataka so far, as the state on Tuesday reported 38,224 new discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, which was at 22,758, the health department said on Tuesday. The state logged 588 more deaths, taking the toll to 26,399, while the caseload stood at 24,72,973.

Of the fresh cases reported Tuesday, 6,243 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 13,210 discharges and 350 deaths.

As of May 25 evening, cumulatively 24,72,973 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,399 deaths and 20,22,172 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 21.13 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.58 per cent.

Belagavi reported 24 deaths today, Ballari (20), Shivamogga (19), Mysuru (17), Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 2,241 deaths, Tumakuru 1,312, Hassan 1,285, Belagavi 1,260, followed by others.

A total of over 2,89,23,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,07,675 were tested on Tuesday alone. (PTI)