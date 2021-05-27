Karnataka Bengaluru Live Updates: Active cases in state over 4 lakh as state reports 28,811 fresh cases
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: As of May 26 evening, cumulatively 24,99,784 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges.
A health worker keeps a check on a COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen in a bus, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Karnataka on Wednesday reported 26,811 new cases of COVID-19 and 530 more deaths, taking the total number of infections to 24,99,784 and toll to 26,929, the health department said. The day also saw 40,741 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases.
Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 6,433 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 18,342 discharges and 285 deaths.
As of May 26 evening, cumulatively 24,99,784 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,929 deaths and 20,62,910 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,09,924. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 19.48 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.97 per cent.
Bengaluru Rural reported 35 deaths, Ballari (22), Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (14), Chamarajanagara (13), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 2,792 new cases, Hassan 1,471, Tumakuru 1,399, Davangere 1,309, Belagavi 1,205, followed by others.
A total of over 2,90,61,302 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,37,584 were tested on Wednesday alone. (PTI)
Live Blog
Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown across the state and more throughout the day. Also read Chennai Hyderabad news
As Karnataka continues to grapple with oxygen shortage amid the second wave of Covid-19, a government order mandating that manufacturers and suppliers provide oxygen only to hospitals and not to individuals has compounded problems for those in home isolation.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a 34-year-old man in the case related to irregularities in the allotment of beds through the centralised system of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The accused, Babu, is also alleged to be acquainted with the personal assistant of Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy.
Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:
COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger/WhatsApp - +91 97777 77684, Voice call - 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916
Karnataka Wednesday reported 530 more deaths as the toll rose to 26,399 since March 10 last year. While Bengaluru Urban reported 285 deaths, the capital city also recorded 6,433 new infections and 18,342 recoveries.
Other districts that reported most fatalities were Ballari (19), Ballari (22), Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (14 each), and Chamarajanagar (13).
Meanwhile, test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 19.48 per cent as the declining trend of recoveries (40,741) outnumbering new cases (26,811) continued. This is the first time TPR has dropped below 20 per cent since April 27. The active caseload across the state has also dropped to 4,09,924 with 2,07,357 of them in Bengaluru Urban alone.
Among other districts that reported most new cases were Mysuru (2,792), Hassan (1,471), Tumakuru (1,399), Davangere (1,309), and Belagavi (1,205). While 1,37,584 were tested on Wednesday alone, as many as 1,27,317 people were vaccinated from across the state.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination drive, COVID-19, lockdown, BBMP and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.